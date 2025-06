MC Master Roachee introduces the next act Saturday, June 28, 2025, from the stage at Herbal Roots' CannaFest. Organizers “Chelsey and Guy Cooksey got the vibe right at this festival,” said Roachee. “This is my favorite festival of the year.” (Alex T. Paschal)

All things bud were put on display Saturday, June 28, 2025, for Herbal Roots’ third annual CannaFest. Moved this year to Who Else Land in Nelson, the fest hosted artists, music and cannabis in a relaxed environment. MC Master Roachee praised organizers Guy and Chelsey Cooksey: “They got the vibe right; this is my favorite festival of the year.”