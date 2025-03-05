2025 Election Questionnaire: Violet Sobottka, Rock Falls City Council, 4th Ward

Name:

Violet Sobottka

What office are you seeking?

4th Ward Alderman, running unopposed

What is your political party?

I’m for all of the people of Rock Falls.

What is your current age?

63

Occupation and employer

Retired

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

4th Ward City Alderman

City

Rock Falls

Campaign Website

No

Education

High School graduate. Some college at Sauk Valley Community College. Whiteside Area Career Center. Secretarial and Office Occupation

Community involvement

None at the present time

Marital status/Immediate family

Yes. Married. Two children

Questions

The demolition of the Micro Industries building carried with it quite a bit of discussion in the months before it was taken down. What do you believe the next steps should be for that property?

The discussion to demolish the Micro building took years to decide and get the project done. Most decisions are not taken lightly and thoroughly gone over before the final vote. Riverfront development would be nice. A restaurant overlooking the river would be great.

What do you believe are the top three issues that the city is facing right now?

The Loves subdivision being developed. Getting the people of Rock Falls to get involved in their city and community. Better communication between the mayor and the City Council.

Rock Falls voters will be asked to vote in April on whether to approve a public safety sales tax to help pay for 911 services in Whiteside County. Do you support this tax? If not, what are your reasons for not supporting it?

Yes, I do. Rock Falls and Sterling people pay for the use of 911 services…three times on our taxes. It is not split evenly for all cities in Whiteside County. The services are available for all. Just not paid for by all.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

Economic development is crucial for the growth of the city. The environment is also supported through our parks and hiking trails. We offer, through tourism and the Park District, many opportunities to enjoy the city of Rock Falls throughout the year.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

At this time, there aren’t any plans for public transportation. There are many options already available through cabs, Whiteside County Area Transit and Uber.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

Local businesses are privately owned or corporate owned. I would encourage businesses to expand their menus, items carried in store, sales and pricing. I actually think the businesses in Rock Falls do a great job already. But, there is always room for growth.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Supporting our police department and our fire department. Increasing public awareness for surroundings and to get involved in their city community.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

Our policies do include all of the citizens of Rock Falls. Staying proactive in all meetings and informed on all issues that are brought before the City Council and the committees.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes. We already do this. It is required from each candidate and every public official to fill out a form and return it.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I am always available by phone or email. They are posted on the city of Rock Falls website.