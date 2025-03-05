2025 Election Questionnaire: Brian Snow, Rock Falls City Council, Ward 2

Name:

Brian Snow

What office are you seeking?

2nd Ward alderman

What is your political party?

Candidate did not respond.

What is your current age?

57

Occupation and employer:

Self-employed

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

2nd Ward alderman 5 terms, 20 years

City:

Rock Falls

Campaign Website:

Candidate did not respond.

Education:

High school

Community Involvement:

Help out at city events

Member at the Rock Falls Eagle club

Member at Sterling Moose Club

Volunteer auction services for benefits for people needing to raise money

Marital status/Immediate family:

Single, I have 1 boy and daughter

The demolition of the Micro Industries building carried with it quite a bit of discussion in the months before it was taken down. What do you believe the next steps should be for that property?

Redevelopment property for retail space creating tax revenue.

What do you believe are the top three issues that the city is facing right now?

Funding for grants for infrastructure, roads, sewer and water

Labor force with quality employees needed for economic development

Bureaucracy of government grants taking of manpower

Rock Falls voters will be asked to vote in April on whether to approve a public safety sales tax to help pay for 911 services in Whiteside County. Do you support this tax? If not, what are your reasons for not supporting it?

Yes, If we don’t pass this sales tax this cost will affect our city budget. The 1/2 cent tax is equal to 5 cents per $100.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

We need to enact and provide incentives on a sliding scale to bring economic development to our community for corporations, also to be able to provide a quality work force.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

We currently have Whiteside County transportation, cab company and Uber as a resource for transportation.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

We need to be involved in supporting all of the local businesses in our community, utilizing them whenever we need services. Definitely need to promote to our residents to shop local. Our chamber of commerce does a fantastic job of supporting and advertising shop local.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

School zones when children are coming and going to school. We have police presence at schools during school days.

Crime, theft, drugs. Our police department does a great job on investigating and prosecuting crimes. Unfortunately, in 2023 the Illinois Supreme Court declared the legislation ending cash bail is constitutional. This has made it hard on all police departments in the state. We need to have our legislators work to reenact the cash bail system to keep criminals off the streets.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

Make sure all residents are included in decisions by public notice. Our city meetings our very transparent and are open to the public and published to hear their voice on all decisions that are being voted on.

I answer all phone calls and concerns from all residents. On a very important issue I will go out and talk to people on important items coming to vote. My role is to serve the people. That’s who I work for.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes I do support.

If a conflict should arise, they are asked to recuse their vote.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

My phone, email and text are always open for communication.

I think we need to ask ourselves “what makes a good and productive City Council?”

My observation, I have been seated for 20 years, is that we all need to build professional relationships.

When a vote doesn’t go the way you want it to, you need not take it personal. This how a good democracy moves forward and achieves the best it can be for the residents and the city. Come into the chambers and leave professional.

I have been honored that the people of the city of Rock Falls in the 2nd Ward have allowed me to serve and be their voice for the last five terms. I look forward to another 4 years of serving you, the people.