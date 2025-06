14 Polo students awarded William and Beverly Burkardt Family Foundation scholarships

On May 14, during the Polo Community High School awards night, Mike and Paula Faivre awarded 14 scholarships from the William and Beverly Burkardt Family Foundation. Those receiving scholarships were (back row from left) Logan Nelson, Jordan Flowers, Caleb Sutton, Mazy Queckboerner, Augustin Mumford, Isabella Bergstrom, Alayna Young; and (front row from left) Natalya Witkowski, Abigail Barron, Brianna Kuhn, Abbigail Merrell, Kaitlyn Rockwood, Myah Ackeberg, and Gage Zeigler. Since 2012, the William and Beverly Burkardt Family Foundation has awarded 116 scholarships. (Photo provided by Paula Burkardt)

POLO – Mike and Paula Faivre awarded 14 scholarships from the William and Beverly Burkardt Family Foundation on May 14 during Polo Community High School’s awards night,

Those receiving scholarships were Logan Nelson, Jordan Flowers, Caleb Sutton, Mazy Queckboerner, Augustin Mumford, Isabella Bergstrom, Alayna Young, Natalya Witkowski, Abigail Barron, Brianna Kuhn, Abbigail Merrell, Kaitlyn Rockwood, Myah Ackeberg and Gage Zeigler.

The William and Beverly Burkardt Family Foundation has awarded 116 scholarships since 2012.