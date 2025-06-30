ENAG to host Artist Bob Diven painting class on July 12

Bob Diven will conduct a painting class on July 12 at Conover Square’s Eagle’s Nest Art Group Studio in Oregon. (Photo provided by Marsha Behrens)

OREGON – On Saturday, July 12 New Mexico artist Bob Diven will offer a painting class titled “Is the Sky Blue? Is an Apple Red?”

The class will be held at Conover Square’s Eagle’s Nest Art Group Studio from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The 4-hour painting class will focus on seeing color through a painter’s eye. Diven will also guide participants in mixing colors and applying that color to canvas to achieve realistic effects.

The cost of the class is $50 for non-ENAG members and $45 for members, paid in advance. Participants are to bring their own supplies and a sack lunch. If you are a beginner, some art supplies will be available at the studio. Bottled water will be provided. You can bring acrylic or oil paints. A reference image will be supplied.

All levels of painters are welcome.

Bob was born in Oregon, the youngest of the five sons of Bill and Betty (Putnam) Diven. In 1964 the family moved to southern New Mexico.

After serving in the U.S. Coast Guard, Bob attended The Rocky Mountain School of Art in Denver, Colorado, as well as New Mexico State University and The University of New Mexico.

He began his 45-year professional art career as a graphic designer, illustrator, and art director in advertising, publishing, and television in Albuquerque.

He is a realistic painter, muralist, theatrical designer, sculptor, cartoonist, actor, film maker, writer, and musician. He has won many awards and brings a great deal of experience to every class he teaches.

For more information or to register for this class, contact ENAG member Julie Kennelly at information@JulieKennelly.com or call 505-220-1502.

The deadline to register is July 9. Class size is limited to 15 participants.