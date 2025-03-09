2025 Election Questionnaire: Pam Capes, Sterling School Board Member

Name: Pam Capes

What office are you seeking? School Board Member

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 56

Occupation and employer: Saul Valley Christian Academy

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Board of Education (Member/President)

Woodlawn Advisory Board (Past Member)

New Life Leadership Council (Member)

City: Sterling

Education: Masters in Public Health

Bachelors in Communication

Bachelors in Hospital Administration

Minor in Spanish

Community Involvement: Sterling Public Schools Board of Education and all subcommittees

Prayer Team, VBS, FCA, and Leadership Team at New Life Lutheran Church

Teacher at Sauk Valley Christian Academy

Volunteer for Woodlawn Arts Academy

Marital status/Immediate family: Married (Brad) and 2 children (Jacob and Elizabeth)

Questions:

Sterling Public Schools' goals call for improving student proficiency rates across various subjects by 2027. SPS plans to raise the percentage of students scoring proficient or excellent on state English/language arts assessments from 26.3% in 2023 to 45% and on math assessments from 21.2% to 40%. Additionally, it aims to increase the percentage of kindergarten students demonstrating math readiness from 9% to 25%. What do you believe the board’s role is in attaining those goals?

Provide oversight and support to reach these goals.

Sterling’s high school and middle school are undergoing major renovations and are developing a plan for future projects. Are there any specific facilities needs that you would like to see addressed as those plans are made?

The Board of Education, as part of an overall plan, and as funds became available, carefully planned school improvements for all facilities within the district. Improving and maintaining the physical facilities is crucial to ensuring both safety and adequate support for students. Creating well-designed, accessible spaces for students, ensures that students have a conducive environment for both learning and well-being. Improved outdoor spaces also contribute to the overall safety and positive experience for students. By continually investing in physical improvements we aspire to create an environment where students feel safe, supported, and ready to succeed.

What is your stance on ICE agents accessing school grounds, and what policies would you advocate for regarding their presence on school property?

A policy has been written to address this issue. I am in agreement with our policy.

What is your position on allowing students to use cell phones during school hours?

I stand with Governor Pritzker. I believe they are not conducive to learning nor to students’ mental health during the school day.

Do you think cell phone policies should allow exceptions for emergencies or specific educational purposes? If so, how would these exceptions be defined?

No. I believe the staff within the district has received training and has the resources to address emergencies without needing to rely on students’ technology. The availability of cutting edge technology for staff and students within our district is fantastic. I do not believe relying on students’ cell phones to enhance education is needed.

What steps would you take to address concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones?

Continuing education and honest conversations with our students regarding cyberbullying and inappropriate content is ongoing. Removal of the cell phones during the day could potentially reduce those types of interactions significantly.

What is your plan for making district financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, publicly available and easy to understand?

We have an exceptional financial team at the district. All financial budgets and expenditures are available for the public to view at any time and any questions can be directed to our superintendent. Our Director of Finance and our board committees are always looking for ways to be more transparent and to push data out through our website. Any suggestions for how this process could be improved are always welcome.

How would you involve parents and community members in the decision-making process for curriculum or policy changes?

We have a number of channels for communication in the district. Letters that come to families in email, the daily updating of information on our website, the publishing of all emails and phone numbers for staff and leadership, our board meetings and committee meetings are open to the public, etc. There are a wide variety of ways the public can get involved in helping the district continue to be successful.

What is your position on banning books in school libraries or classrooms, and how do you define the criteria for such decisions?

I believe that while censorship of books should be avoided, it’s important to support the principle of informed consent. Rather than banning or restricting access to books, schools and libraries should focus on providing students and parents with adequate information to make informed choices about reading material. By offering content warnings, age-appropriate guidelines, and open discussions about the themes or issues in books, we can ensure that students have the freedom to explore a wide range of perspectives while also respecting the wishes and values of their families. This approach fosters both intellectual freedom and personal responsibility, allowing individuals to navigate their learning experiences with awareness and understanding.

How would you balance maintaining appropriate class sizes with the current teacher staffing levels?

Balancing appropriate class sizes with current teacher staffing levels is a challenge that requires thoughtful planning and resource allocation. Our superintendent relies heavily on teacher and principal feedback to provide class size and staffing level recommendations for board review.

Do you believe the district is allocating enough resources toward hiring and supporting teachers, and if not, what changes would you make?

I believe it is an ongoing process. The role of the board is to provide oversight and support to whatever programs the employees bring to our attention through the superintendent. When additional resources or support are needed, like adding the dean of students at each of our buildings, we carefully review the requests and provide fiscally responsible support and resources where we collectively believe it is necessary.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

My email and personal phone number are available on the district website.