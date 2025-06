The Kable Concert Band offers free concerts each Wednesday night through the summer in downtown Mt. Morris. (Earleen Hinton/File Photo)

MT. MORRIS – For an evening of hometown nostalgia, come hear the Kable Band perform every Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.

Concerts are heldin the Reckmeyer Bandshell in downtown Mt. Morris on the College Campus.

The band plays music for everyone to enjoy from spirited marches, jazz numbers and show tunes.

Special performers are also featured. Ice cream socials at 7:30 p.m.

“Bring your lawn chairs or bench seating is provided,” said longtime band member Sylvia Saunders. “We’ll ‘Play it’ with Music.”