My Suburban Life’s Voter Guide for April 2025 local election

FILE – DuPage County residents vote in a prior election at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton. (Sandy Bressner)

This spring, DuPage and Cook county voters get to decide who will make the important decisions regarding their communities, schools, townships, fire departments, parks and libraries.

Early voting has started and voting will conclude on Election Day, April 1.

To vote by mail, go to the DuPage County Clerk’s Office’s website or Cook County’s to obtain an application for vote-by-mail ballots. The last day for the county clerk’s office to accept applications is Thursday, March 27.

Early voting has started at multiple locations in DuPage and Cook counties. To find a location in DuPage County and its hours, go here. For Cook County, go here.

Below are all the competitive municipal and school board races in Glen Ellyn, Downers Grove, Westmont, Wheaton and Elmhurst with candidate questionnaires and coverage as available. This voter guide will be updated if additional candidates submit their questionnaires and more coverage completed.

MUNICIPALITIES

Village of Downers Grove

Commissioner, Vote for 3

Chris Gilmartin (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Matthew J. Novak: Candidate questionnaire

Paul F. Drabik: Candidate questionnaire

Rob Roe: Candidate questionnaire

Tammy Sarver: Candidate questionnaire

Thomas Cawthorne: Candidate questionnaire

City of Elmhurst

Mayor

Scott M. Levin (incumbent)

Mark A. Mulliner

Alderperson Ward 2

Jacob Hill (incumbent)

Kevin Kirby

Alderperson Ward 4

Mike Baker

Bobby Fontana

Alderperson Ward 5

Daniel Virgil

Adam Park

Village of Glen Ellyn

Village President

Gary Fasules

James Burket

Coverage: “How much is enough?: Glen Ellyn village president candidates address housing density in downtown”

Trustee, Vote for 3

Stephen A. Szymanski

Sonia Desai Bhagwakar

Kelley M. Kalinich (incumbent)

Robert Margetts

Village of Westmont

Trustee, Vote for 3

Bruce E. Barker (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Robert E. Plowman: Candidate questionnaire

Harold C. Barry III (incumbent)

Gina Parrilli: Candidate questionnaire

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Center Cass School District 66

Board member, Vote for 4

Steven Dlugo

Adam Sage

Darren J. Spiegel

Brian Liedtke (incumbent)

Ashley Harris

Community School District 89

Board member, Vote for 4

Laura Wilmarth

Tyna Lyndsay Cowles

Steven Neurauter (incumbent)

Ariel Steffens

Alex Mayster

Community High School District 99

Board member, Vote for 4

Gregory Harris: Candidate questionnaire

Dawn Nelson: Candidate questionnaire

Christopher Espinoza

Michael Riske

Katie Courtney: Candidate questionnaire

April A. Finan

Community School District 200

Board member, Vote for 4

Angela L. Blatner (incumbent)

Katy Ebbesen

John K. Rutledge (incumbent)

Rob Hanlon (incumbent)

Brooke Gennaro

Amy Erkenswick

Sara Paver

Community School District 201

Board member, Vote for 4

Leah F. Conover (incumbent)

Kevin Marren (incumbent)

Lauren Zekiri

Angela Steketee (incumbent)

Jessica Radogno (incumbent)

Alexandria Mil

Referendum question: $68.8 million in school building bonds

Elmhurst School District 205

Board member, Vote for 3

Nicole Slowinski

Brian Bresnahan

Athena Arvanitis (incumbent)

John S. Bishof III: Candidate questionnaire

Tom Chavez

Lyons Township High School District 204

Board member, Vote for 4

Gioia Giannotti Frye: Candidate questionnaire

Elias Lopez

Christine Kozelka Campbell

Shawn Kennedy

Arlene Farolan Cabana