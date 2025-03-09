2025 Election Questionnaire: Bruce Barker, Westmont Village Trustee

Name:

Bruce Barker

What office are you seeking?

Village Trustee

What is your political party?

Independent

What is your current age?

64

Occupation and employer:

Property Manager, St. Isaac Jogues

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Village Trustee and Park Board Trustee

City:

Westmont

Campaign Website:

N/A

Education:

Fine Arts Degree, formerly- Teacher Cerification in Art, History and Socialogy

Community Involvement:

Serve as a Trustee, Committee Chair for the Village of Westmont Environmental Improvement Committee, Committee Chair for Westmont First. Volunteer for DuPage River Sweep

Marital status/Immediate family:

Wife Moira and two adult children, five grandchildren

Questions:

How will your personal/professional/political experiences benefit you as a member of the board?

I have served the Village of Westmont for over 32 years in various capacities. I was a softball and volleyball coach, served on the softball board, served on the Park District Board of Directors, Served on the Village of Westmont Communications Comission and the Village Fiscal Review Committee. I have served three terms as a Village Trustee. I know how local government function an and I am able to get things done. I have worked in dozens of committees at work and for the village and we have achieved many goals. I can work as a team. I have also lead teams that helped improve Westmont as well as in my role as a Property Manager.

Is there a particular issue or controversy that influenced your decision to run?

I continue to strive for more transparency in local government. It is important that the residents of Westmont have a voice in their local government. I am reachable by phone or email and will always take time to help our residents. Public Safety and Infrastructure maintenance is crucial to a better Westmont and needs to be supported. Additionally, Westmont needs to compete for economic development so that there can be added revenue to hold down the financial burden on our residents.

What is a community need that has not been addressed and how do you believe the council should resolve it?

I feel that we need to develop a long term plan that sets up a solid direction for continued progress. I know that Westmont has a lot of excellent caring staff persons but there is more work to do that can set a course for lasting improvements.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

1. Long Range Economic and Infrastructure plans- As a trustee I would continue to enable or newly reorganized Community Development Department to make real progress in development that brings business to Westmont. In turn this development through property taxes and sales tax will help reduce the financial burden on residents.

2. I would support and positively challenge Steve Nero as our new Mayor. It is my opinion that Steve is going to be a GREAT mayor.

3. I want to see more opportunities for resident input on major decisions and foster an increased line of communication between residents and local government.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

As Chairman of the Village of Westmont Environmental Improvement Committee, I have worked directly with resident volunteers that have been very effective in developing Community Solar, Reducing light glare and saving electricity, charging stations and planting trees. This Environmental Improvement Committee was a big part in selecting a new waste hauler and many recycling opportunities throughout the community. As a trustee I have participated in many meetings that have addressed storm water issues and landscape review.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

Public Transportation is very limited other than the Metra who is building a new platform and station to better serve Westmont. The bus system is determined by ridership. We are currently building a new water tower on the north end of town to serve that area better. As a Property Manager I am keenly aware the infrastructure comes down to the ability to fund improvement projects. I would like to make more improvements if there was a funding source but to do this I do not support any special assessments as long as we continue to make funds available at a consistently high level. We have been doing that over the twelve years I have served as a trustee so I do not know why it would not continue.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

I started a village committee that was endorsed by the current mayor and village board called Westmont First. The Committee is tasked with supporting shopping locally, supporting local charities and volunteering in our community. I continue to spread that word that if residents think of spending money they should look to do that in Westmont first and then look elsewhere if necessary. The sales tax on food, gas and groceries all adds to the economic bottom line that improves our town. I also continue to network with known developers and participated with several meetings that developed our TIF Districts and Downtown Incentive Program.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

I would like to see a neighborhood watch program village wide. I advocate for better pavement markings at busy intersections and safe routes to school. I would also like to see more mutual aide and regional cooperation so that the area police and fire have the best communication and equipment available to them. I support our paramedics, fire and police and I am proud of the work they do.

What can or should the city to do increase affordable housing?

Westmont has many rental properties and a fair amount of lower priced homes in DuPage county. As a village we need to be open to the possible future development of this type of housing however it is costly to build in an area that is not vacant unused land. I do support everything necessary to continue the success of the Mayslake Community on the far north end of town.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

I have continued to work with committees that engage residents. I also volunteer with area residents at community events, environmental programs and educational opportunities. I advocate that people continue to reach-out to local officials, staff and get involved with their community. To me this is the best way to know what is going on and it is also very rewarding to serve others. For years I have told people to just call!

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes, this has been done on many occasions during village board meetings. Trustees have abstained from voting on topics that conflict with their personal life. They are also required to file a form with the county stating any economic overlap between public and private business. The Village Attorney has been a good resource in determining what is a appropriate action in local governement.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I provide my email and phone number so that I am always reachable by our residents. I pride myself on the fact that I will always call you back.