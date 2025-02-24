2025 Election Questionnaire: Tammy Sarver, Downers Grove Village Council Commissioner

Name:

Tammy Sarver

What office are you seeking?

Downers Grove Village Council Commissioner

What is your political party?

This is a non-partisan election.

What is your current age?

56

Occupation and employer:

University Professor, Benedictine University

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

I am an elected Precinct Captain for my precinct.

City:

Downers Grove

Campaign Website:

Candidate did not answer.

Education:

BA, University of Pittsburgh

JD, Duquesne University School of Law

Ph.D., Political Science, University of South Carolina

Community Involvement:

Candidate did not answer.

Marital status/Immediate family:

Candidate did not answer.

Questions:

How will your personal/professional/political experiences benefit you as a member of the board?

Having a law degree, a PhD in Political Science, being an educator and having run for local office before, I believe I am well-prepared to become a member of our board.

Is there a particular issue or controversy that influenced your decision to run?

I wouldn’t say there is one particular issue or controversy that influenced my decision to run. I am sincerely committed to my community and I feel called to serve as an elected representative.

What is a community need that has not been addressed and how do you believe the council should resolve it?

I think that more could be done to assist our unhoused population. I am thrilled that strides have been made in the area of providing community resources (especially for mental health), but I like to think that more can be done to protect our most vulnerable community members.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

1. Environmentally conscious development - we need to have serious discussions about the repercussions of unchecked and irresponsible building and development upon the natural environment, such as exacerbation of our already persistent storm water and flooding issues due to diminishing green space.

2. Evidence based decision-making - now more so than ever, community based decisions need to be based on facts, not feelings or ideology. I would advocate for thorough research and discussion on important topics before any important and impactful decisions are made.

3. Equality and inclusivity for all community members - Diversity, equity, and Inclusion! While this term has been on the political chopping block as of late, it is now more important than ever that we remain the inclusive and welcoming community we are known for. Hate cannot be tolerated in our community, nor as part of anyone’s personal agenda when they represent our community.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

That’s the million dollar question! I believe that careful review (backed by legitimate and politically unbiased research) of all proposed new development is crucial. We are simply fooling ourselves if we think that we can continue to develop unchecked, and without a serious recognition that our resources are not limitless and that we all suffer if our environment suffers.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

Responsible funding is the only way to enhance public transportation and infrastructure in our village. While many people fear that “funding” equals tax increases, the long-term benefits of having good/safe infrastructure and a reliable mode of public transportation, outweigh any short-term budget adjustments and allocations.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

The role of the village should be to support local businesses, because supporting local businesses is the best way to grow our economy while maintaining the beauty and uniqueness of our community.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

My top public safety concerns are 1) the rise of hate groups infiltrating our local politics and community and 2) the safety risks incurred by increased traffic and reckless driving as our village grows.

These are issues that I think require discussion with local law enforcement and I would start there as a way of addressing both of them.

What can or should the city to do increase affordable housing?

The village should do everything in its power to increase the availability of affordable housing. With prices for homes, food and other basic needs on the rise, and many families unemployed, underemployed or experiencing wage stagnation, our local government needs to do its best to insure that people are afforded the basic necessities of life - like housing.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

Accountability! I will work my hardest on village council to ensure that those responsible for creating an inclusive community do their job. We are nothing if we are not a welcoming, open, and inclusive community.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes, I definitely support a measure like this. Creating a policy to establish this practice is easy - enforcement is not so easy. I would investigate how other communities have successfully solved the problem of conflicts of interest held by their elected officials, and try to model their best practices to find a method of enforcement that would work for our community.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

As an educator, I regularly hold “office hours” for my students. I think something akin to that would work to ensure that my constituents can reach me at designated times whether through phone calls, Zoom meetings, or even in a public space. Being a constituent myself of several jurisdictions and for many years, I understand the frustration that individuals often feel when trying to contact an unresponsive civil servant.