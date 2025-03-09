2025 Election Questionnaire: Robert Plowman, Westmont Village Trustee

Name:

Robert Plowman

What office are you seeking?

Westmont Village Trustee

What is your political party?

Independent

What is your current age?

58

Occupation and employer:

Currently looking for employment opportunities.

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

I have held leadership positions in many organizations, but I have not held any public office.

City:

Westmont

Campaign Website:

Currently, I have no website.

Education:

Business Mangement Degree from College of DuPage

Community Involvement:

Pack Leader for Westmont Cub Scouts Pack 7

Volunteer for park district Youth and School sports

Was chosen by Mayor Bill Rahn to be part of an advocacy board known as the Westmont Rennaissance Alliance (WRA)

Volunteered several years for the Taste of Westmont, sponsored by the Westmont Special Events Committee.

Created and manage my own Facebook page known as “Westmont Now!” that promotes our village, our businesses and informs our community of current events.

Created events known as “Cash Mobs” that promote Westmont businesses that are struggling by organizing residents to show up unannounced on a certain day to purchase a product, food, or service, with a pledged minimum amount,

Created Westmont’s only community performing arts group known as the Progressive Village Performance Network (PVPN), known now as the Westmont Performing Arts, and either produced, directed and performed in over 42 productions.

Volunteered for many events for the Westmont Park District.

Current President of the Westmont Lions Club, and volunteer for many service projects and community events.

As a personal project, every Christmas season, my wife and I perform as Mr. and Mrs. Claus for private and public service organization events. We get paid by either non-perishable food items or checks written out to the local food pantry.

Marital status/Immediate family:

Married for 37 years to Carla Plowman, and have two adult children, Elliott and Tanner.

Questions:

How will your personal/professional/political experiences benefit you as a member of the board?

In my employment, I seek opportunities to volunteer by undertaking special projects and additional training. These initiatives have facilitated my professional success through networking with leaders and colleagues, which has led to leadership positions. Similarly, these efforts have positively impacted my personal life.

Several years ago, our village faced significant challenges. Numerous storefronts were vacant, and the school board considered cutting essential educational programs. I took an active role in addressing these issues by volunteering to advocate for local businesses, utilizing social media to promote our downtown area, organizing cash mob events to support struggling businesses, and founding Westmont’s first performing arts group to ensure children had access to the arts despite potential school program cuts. These actions enabled me to network with residents, business owners, and elected officials within our community.

Although I have encountered politics in both my personal and professional life, I have not yet participated in politics at a level where one is elected by the general population. My experience and accomplishments in various aspects of my life position me as a qualified candidate for the village board.

Is there a particular issue or controversy that influenced your decision to run?

Overall, I am satisfied with the current state of the village and the direction it is heading. I am equally pleased that the mayor and the village board appear to be working collaboratively towards common goals. While there are no particular controversies compelling me to run, Westmont still faces challenges and opportunities for improvement.

As a village advocate who manages a successful social media campaign, I frequently hear various stories from residents and business owners regarding their interactions with village offices. These accounts are too consistent to dismiss as coincidental. The issues reported include inconsistent and excessive code enforcement, perceptions of unequal treatment among business owners, and concerns that the village does not adequately support business success. Additionally, both business owners and residents express concerns about delays in opening new businesses and unfinished or halted construction projects.

As a resident and homeowner, I share some of the negative experiences reported by my neighbors concerning the lack of customer service from our village offices. People often find it difficult to obtain permits or feel overburdened by permitting requirements for simple home improvements. Contractors and construction companies have also expressed dissatisfaction with the village’s reputation for being challenging to work with. Some residents do not feel that our village board is accessible, and village offices are perceived as unresponsive to their concerns.

The residents and business owners have invested their life savings into this community. Without them, the village cannot succeed. Our leadership must remember that they serve those who make these investments. They need to be more accessible, customer-friendly, understanding, flexible, and consistent in their enforcement practices.

I acknowledge that there may be exaggerations and misconceptions in some of these concerns. However, it is the village’s responsibility to address and rectify these perceptions. Failing to respond openly and honestly to constituents only fosters distrust and further rumors and negativity. As a village board member, I will continue to support the positive direction in which the current board and village are moving, while also advocating for the residents and business owners as I have always done.

What is a community need that has not been addressed and how do you believe the council should resolve it?

Our community faces criticism in communication, transparency, and customer friendliness. Some methods that we use are archaic and need to be brought into the present. The Village Board must be accessible to voters and respond to queries, even if they cannot provide specific answers. Board members should act as advocates, updating constituents on relevant matters.

Westmont lacks technological tools that ease the permit application process. Unlike nearby towns, we still require physical submission of forms, which could be streamlined online for convenience. This allows convenience for the residents, and therefore, a willingness to be more user friendly.

There’s also a hesitance to use social media for public engagement. Social media is an effective communication tool, yet Westmont residents must seek out information independently. Proactive, transparent use of social media can build trust and keep residents informed.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

Infrastructure

Our downtown is experiencing improvements. The Quincy Station complex has brought new residents to our downtown, which will positively impact existing businesses. The improvements made along the new Quincy Street development are a significant enhancement to downtown and are noticeable by commuters passing through.

Future developments at Burlington are anticipated to have a similar positive impact as Quincy Street. It is important to continue progressing with projects that improve our infrastructure and create opportunities for residents and visitors to engage with diverse restaurants and shopping options. Increased foot traffic may necessitate considerations for parking and traffic management.

Economic Development

Supporting existing businesses while attracting new ones is essential. Westmont should explore creative marketing strategies to position itself as an attractive location for businesses. Embracing digital marketing and social media can highlight why business owners might choose Westmont for their investments.

The developments on 63rd and Cass are commendable, but attention is needed for the underutilized corridor to the immediate north. Attracting larger retail anchors could help retain tax revenues within Westmont. It is important to introduce businesses that foster healthy competition without oversaturating the market.

Incentives for businesses should be maximized. Exploring additional tax incentives, grants, and temporary rent reductions could support business growth. An emphasis on finding solutions rather than focusing on potential obstacles is key.

Good Governance and Engagement

Transparency in village board communications is crucial. Information should be shared proactively rather than on a “need to know” basis. While there are ways for the public to sign up for updates, more efforts should be made to ensure information is freely disseminated.

Public engagement on significant projects is necessary. Proactively reaching out to residents through surveys and notifications about proposals can gather valuable feedback and foster a sense of inclusion. Decisions in the town are made by a small group of individuals; sharing information broadly and seeking public input can enhance community involvement.

Additionally, Village Trustees should actively seek feedback from the public and provide avenues for direct response.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

Currently, the village is taking steps to be environmentally friendly. There are ongoing recycling events, composting collections, and an initiative to reduce light pollution. Westmont is showing attention to these issues. However, in a world that continually changes and with technological advances, Westmont needs to maintain a proactive approach. It is necessary to determine what is important, measure relevant factors, and set goals accordingly. Energy usage, waste management, water/sewage, and green spaces all need to be monitored and managed, as these will drive climate actions. Sharing these measurement results with the general public and business owners is essential.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

Improvements to Quincy Avenue have created a corridor for train commuters. The outdoor dining areas will attract those commuting through Westmont to and from Chicago. These changes should extend to the north side, near Burlington.

With new developments on Cass and Burlington, it is important to consider their impact on traffic patterns and density in the downtown area. While following the comprehensive plan to boost economic development, there is a need to address the resulting congestion, traffic, and parking challenges. It is necessary to balance these changes with proactive solutions to avoid additional difficulties for businesses and residents.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

Westmont has made significant progress in economic development. However, there are still empty storefronts, buildings requiring improvements, downtown infrastructure that needs to be added, and large areas such as the land directly north of 63rd and Cass that need development. Westmont should continue to attract companies that enhance competitiveness and bring in larger tax revenue.

Our downtown still has areas where small business owners can be welcomed. Identifying incentives to attract investors to establish their businesses in Westmont is necessary. Understanding their challenges and assisting them, rather than contributing to obstacles, is crucial. As trustee, my focus will include understanding why some businesses operate smoothly while others face delays. Addressing any rumors or perceptions is important for the board to correct, as misinformation can negatively impact future investment opportunities.

Supporting businesses beyond their initial opening is essential. Finding innovative ways to promote them is necessary. There are instances where code enforcement affects business promotions. Special permissions should be considered for businesses running promotions or grand openings. Requests for special temporary signage or visual window promotions should be granted. Code enforcement must be consistent, ensuring all businesses are held to the same standards.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

One of the reasons that I picked Westmont as home was the sense of community, its size, and the sense of safety. However, we have learned in the not so far past that the most unspeakable things have happened in the most unexpected places. Regardless of how I looked at Westmont, it does not protect us from the unexpected.

At this current time, I feel that Westmont Police Department is doing more than satisfactory job of keeping our village safe. They make a special effort to weave themselves into our schools, our town events and celebrations, and host open houses to reach out to the public. They are just not employees, but they are members of our community.

We must not keep our guard down. We must always monitor what is happening in our community, as well as our surrounding areas. It is the responsibility of the local government to find ways to prevent crime. The village should collaborate with the local police to create the safety protocols. Successful partnerships require strategic planning from the village leaders.

To prevent crime, we have to find ways to identify reasons as certain crimes arise. Response and violence intervention teams should be organized, and a special effort to engage and inform the public should be made to have them be aware and alert of these crimes. Keeping the public aware of what is happening by being upfront and transparent makes them responsible to be alert and engaged, which further keeps us all safe.

What can or should the city to do increase affordable housing?

Fortunately, our town is an attractive place for residents. We are a small-town community with convenient transportation options for city commuters. Significant progress has been made in our downtown area with the construction of luxury apartments and condos above retail establishments. While we appreciate having our rental properties fully occupied, we must now concentrate on attracting young families who wish to benefit from our award-winning school systems and seek affordable starter homes. These new families cannot afford luxury mansions. Therefore, there should be a focus on developing smaller homes or condos suitable for small families.

As property becomes available, so do opportunities for new housing developments. There are larger areas on the south side of Westmont that present future opportunities for mixed-use housing and retail projects. Lifestyle centers that incorporate big-box retailers along with condo/townhouse communities can also be considered. It is essential to find a balance between welcoming both higher and middle-class residents. Young families represent long-term residents who will enroll their children in our schools and patronize our businesses for generations to come.

Westmont was built by the middle class, and it should continue to provide ample opportunities to accommodate them.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

Westmont thrives as a small town embracing diverse cultures. Our award-winning schools are filled with students from various backgrounds, our restaurants offer global cuisines, and our businesses provide a variety of goods and services for all consumers. There are ample opportunities for everyone to succeed in Westmont.

However, we need more affordable housing to balance the needs of higher and middle-class residents. Promoting Westmont as a hub of inclusivity is essential. We should celebrate our mix of cultures more actively. For instance, while the Taiwan culture center is a significant addition, it isn’t promoted enough. Community events should focus on cultural celebrations.

Inclusiveness spans beyond races or cultures to different segments of people. It’s encouraging to see young leaders in our village, but our leadership, first responders, and services should better represent our community. This might result from insufficient promotion rather than a lack of processes. Westmont’s rich diversity deserves celebration and promotion.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

While it may seem idealistic, taking an oath to serve the public requires politicians to prioritize the interests of the people, community, and country above their own. It is essential that decisions reflect the best interests of our community. Additionally, as a governing board, each member must maintain accountability for their own actions, as well as each other’s. Full disclosure and transparency not only build trust within the community but also enable us to govern in a cost-effective and efficient manner.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

Those who vote for me will have complete access. I will respond to every inquiry and provide follow-up even if I do not have an immediate answer.