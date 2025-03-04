2025 Election Questionnaire: Dawn Nelson, Community High School District 99 Board of Education

Name:

Dawn Nelson

What office are you seeking?

Community High School District 99 Member of the Board of Education

What is your political party?

Non Partisan

What is your current age?

50

Occupation and employer:

I’m the Director of Executive Operations for The Wilson Companies

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

I had the honor of serving as an elected Library Board Trustee for over 18 years across multiple terms and as a two-term member of the PWAA National Board of Directors. In both roles, I was dedicated to ensuring access to quality resources, responsible budgeting, and strong community engagement.

City:

Downers Grove

Campaign Website:

dnelson4d99.com

Education:

I earned a Bachelor’s Degree from DePaul University and later continued my education with a Certificate in Project Planning and Management from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business. Most recently, I obtained a Mental Health First Aid Certificate from the National Council for Mental Wellbeing.

Community Involvement:

I am committed to giving back to my community through volunteer work. Annually, I assist with the Jr. High Vocal Fest at South. I also help plan fundraising events for the Chicago Police Foundation and the annual Randy Smith Memorial Golf Outing. Additionally, I dedicate my time to Bunker Hill Charities and Grit2, organizations that empower families by providing education and connecting them to valuable resources within the community.

Marital status/Immediate family:

My family and I are grateful to call Downers Grove home and we love being part of the DGS community. I’m a proud mom of two daughters. Faith is a DGS graduate, Class of 2022, and I’m excited to look ahead and celebrate Grace as a future DGS graduate of the Class of 2027.

Questions:

How can the district improve reading and English proficiency and state test scores?

Every student deserves a strong foundation in reading and English, especially those learning the language later in their academic journey. To improve state test scores and ensure success, we must take a proactive, student-centered approach that delivers the right support at the right time. By prioritizing individualized support, teacher resources, and family engagement, we can boost motivation and equip students with the skills to excel in reading and writing. A collaborative approach between teachers, families and community partners is key. Investing in literacy means investing in stronger schools that empower every student to achieve a future full of limitless opportunities and success.

What is your stance on ICE agents accessing school grounds, and what policies would you advocate for regarding their presence on school property?

I believe our schools should be safe, welcoming environments for all students, regardless of their citizenship status. To protect students’ rights, I would advocate for policies that limit ICE agents’ access to school grounds, ensuring that they cannot enter without a legal warrant or without clear, legitimate cause. We must prioritize student safety with clear protocols that protect their well-being, privacy, and rights while ensuring cooperation with law enforcement does not disrupt the schools or diminish trust in the educational system.

What are the top three issues that the school district is facing right now?

I could list current issues the school board is facing, such as curriculum content and censorship, attendance, test scores, and ongoing concerns about the district’s block schedule. However, with the change in federal administration, new challenges will likely arise, including Section 504 disability protections for students and staff, as well as policies affecting LGBTQ students and those from immigrant and minority backgrounds. It is essential for the board to remain proactive, informed, and committed to ensuring equity and support for all students and staff.

What is your position on allowing students to use cell phones during school hours?

Cell phones can be a distraction and should remain unused during class to maintain focus on learning. However, students should be allowed to keep their phones in their possession rather than placing them in a bin or on a teacher’s desk. Students should have the freedom to use their phones outside the classroom. Uniform practices, clear guidelines, and consistent enforcement are essential to ensuring that cell phone use does not disrupt the educational environment.

Do you think cell phone policies should allow exceptions for emergencies or specific educational purposes? If so, how would these exceptions be defined?

Cell phone policies should allow exceptions for emergencies. In urgent situations, students should be permitted to contact a parent or guardian as needed. To ensure consistency and minimize disruptions, emergency exceptions should be clearly defined. Additionally, staff should have the discretion to allow phone use during school-wide emergencies or other critical situations. Any exception should be handled in a way that prioritizes student needs while maintaining a focused learning environment.

For educational purposes, teachers should direct students to use their Chromebooks rather than cell phones to ensure equal access to technology and information for all students. This approach maintains a consistent learning experience and prevents disparities in access to academic resources.

What steps would you take to address concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones?

I support clear policies and education to address cyberbullying and inappropriate content access. I would advocate for digital citizenship programs that teach responsible phone use and the long-term impact of one’s digital footprint. Additionally, content filtering on school networks can help restrict access to harmful material, creating a safer online environment for students.

Ensuring that anyone affected by cyberbullying, whether on or off school grounds, receives the necessary care, support and resources is of utmost importance. Prioritizing mental health and well-being, while fostering open communication between students, parents, and staff, is essential to creating a safe and respectful digital environment for all.

What is your plan for making district financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, publicly available and easy to understand?

I would promote transparency by making district decisions, budgets and policies clear and easily accessible to the community. This means providing financial reports in a simple, understandable format with summaries, visuals like graphs or charts, and clear explanations of key line items to break down complex financial details. Public meetings should remain open and informative, offering regular updates on key initiatives. Accountability is built through active collaboration among educators, families, and the community, ensuring every decision is made with student success and public trust in mind.

How would you involve parents and community members in the decision-making process for curriculum or policy changes?

When schools function with clarity, they foster trust, encourage teamwork, and create an environment focused on empowering students to thrive and ensuring every student reaches their full potential. To involve parents and community members in curriculum and policy decisions, I would advocate for open forums, advisory committees, and accessible communication channels where everyone can share their input. Initiatives such as surveys and public meetings could provide opportunities for meaningful engagement, ensuring that all voices are heard. Transparency in the decision-making process builds trust and strengthens collaboration between schools, families, and the community, leading to policies that truly reflect the needs of our students.

What is your position on banning books in school libraries or classrooms, and how do you define the criteria for such decisions?

I believe that the professionals who work directly with students every day should have the autonomy to make curriculum decisions based on educational best practices and student needs. A strong education system encourages critical thinking, open dialogue, and exposure to diverse perspectives, preparing students to engage thoughtfully with the world around them. Educators should be trusted to select age-appropriate materials that pique student interest, foster curiosity, expand knowledge, and encourage respectful discussion. By ensuring that decisions about curriculum remain in the hands of education professionals, we empower students with a well-rounded, high-quality education that equips them for post- secondary success.

How would you balance maintaining appropriate class sizes with the current teacher staffing levels?

Balancing class sizes with staffing levels requires a strategic approach. To ensure a high-quality education while supporting our teachers, I would advocate for collaboration with our teachers and the community for data-driven decision-making. Allocating resources effectively based on student needs will help maintain strong educational standards without compromising quality and the individualized attention our students deserve.

Do you believe the district is allocating enough resources toward hiring and supporting teachers, and if not, what changes would you make?

I agree that investing in teachers is essential for student success and believe there’s always an opportunity to do more. I would advocate for increased funding for classroom technology, more professional development opportunities, and mentorship programs. Improving teacher satisfaction by offering better support, such as resources for classroom management and reducing administrative burdens, is key. Ensuring teachers have the support and resources they need will directly impact their success, which ultimately benefits our students.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

My voice will be your voice. I will prioritize open and transparent communication and be accessible to all families in our community. If elected, my focus will be on serving our students and ensuring that your voices are heard. I’m committed to listening and being responsive to your concerns. You can reach out to me anytime now or in the future at dnelson4d99@gmail.com with comments, questions or even to meet up for coffee and chat. I also encourage you to visit dnelson4d99.com for updates and information. Actively listening to feedback is key to building trust, and I will provide regular updates on progress to ensure that your input leads to meaningful action.