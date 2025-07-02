Here is the Suburban Life All-Area baseball team

Downers Grove North's Brady Schallmoser (15) celebrates his triple during the game May 2025 while taking on York High School in Elmhurst. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Here is the 2025 Suburban Life All-Area baseball team.

Hinsdale Central junior Patrick Connors

Patrick Connors, Hinsdale Central, junior, outfielder/pitcher: Batted .414 with 46 hits, eight doubles, four triples, 15 RBIs and set a school record with 46 stolen bases. Pitched 13 2/3 innings with a 1.04 ERA and a 1-0 record with three saves.

Hinsdale South senior Brandon Elting

Brandon Elting, Hinsdale South, senior, pitcher: Pitched 50 1/3 innings with a 2.33 ERA. He struck out 75.

Nazareth senior Jaden Fauske

Jaden Fauske, Nazareth, senior, outfielder: Batted .475 with 48 hits, 10 doubles, four triples, six home runs, 40 RBIs, 38 runs scored, walked 29 times, stole 33 bases. First-Team All-American. Class 4A All-State First Team selection. Gatorade Illinois Player of the Year. Committed to LSU.

York senior Josh Fleming

Josh Fleming, York, senior, infielder: Batted .515 with 52 hits, 15 doubles, nine home runs and 38 RBIs while scoring 51 runs, stealing 20 bases and striking out only six times. Committed to Grand Valley State.

St. Francis' Joey Gainer (Photo Provided By St. Francis Coach Tom Ciombor)

Joey Gainer, St. Francis, senior, outfielder: Batted .387 with five home runs and 41 RBIs. Committed to Missouri Southern.

Lemont senior Shea Glotzbach

Shea Glotzbach, Lemont, senior, infielder/pitcher: Batted .310 with seven doubles, four home runs, 32 RBIs, 33 runs and 15 stolen bases. Finished with a 6-1 record with a 1.98 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings. Committed to Missouri-St. Louis.

Lemont senior Jacob Parr

Jacob Parr, Lemont, senior, outfielder: Batted .404 with four doubles, five triples, 31 RBIs and 24 runs. Committed to Ohio State.

Benet senior Jake Rifenburg

Jake Rifenburg, Benet, senior, pitcher: Pitched 60 innings with a 5-3 record, one save and a 1.28 ERA, striking out 82 and walking 22. Committed to Northwestern.

Downers Grove North senior Brady Schallmoser

Brady Schallmoser, Downers Grove North, senior, first baseman: Batted .435 with 47 hits, 14 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 34 RBIs. Struck out only nine times. Committed to Wabash Valley.

Nazareth senior Landon Thome

Landon Thome, Nazareth, junior, shortstop: Batted .442 with 50 hits, 13 doubles, six triples, eight home runs and 25 RBIs, scored 46 runs and stole 23 bases. Committed to Tennessee.

Downers Grove South senior Wyatt Wawro

Wyatt Wawro, Downers Grove South, senior, outfielder: Batted .543 with 51 hits, 39 RBIs and 41 runs scored. Committed to Northern Illinois.

Josh Ziemer, Glenbard East, junior, third baseman: Batted .536 with 45 hits, 19 doubles, two home runs, 27 RBIs and 40 runs scored.

Honorable mention

Jack Bodach, York, senior, pitcher; Sean Campbell, Riverside-Brookfield, senior, shortstop/pitcher; Drew Church, Montini, senior, shortstop/pitcher; Jacob Conover, Wheaton Warrenville South, junior, infielder/pitcher; JD Cumbee, Downers Grove North, senior, outfielder; Rocco Damato, Westmont, senior, catcher; Matt Devoy, Lemont, senior, outfielder; Colin Doyle, Downers Grove North, sophomore, pitcher; Noah Edison, Willowbrook, junior, pitcher; Ryan Frano, Glenbard East, senior, pitcher; Jackson From, Wheaton Academy, junior, shortstop; Noah Galla, St. Francis, senior, infielder/pitcher; Henry Johnson, Glenbard West, senior, pitcher; Aiden Kanazawa, Downers Grove South, junior, infielder/outfielder; Dylan Kassab, Hinsdale Central, junior, catcher; Tucker King, Lyons, senior, pitcher; Ryan Lazewski, Fenwick, senior, infielder: Sam Marrese, Willowbrook, senior, outfielder; Dom Murrell, Wheaton Academy, junior, outfielder; Gavin Pogorzelski, Glenbard South, junior, infielder; Blake Ragsdale, Lyons, sophomore, infielder; Lou Ratcliffe, Lyons, junior, infielder; Collin Roche, Nazareth, senior, catcher; Quinn Rooney, Benet, sophomore, infielder/pitcher; Jonny Rossi, Benet, senior, pitcher; Merrick Sullivan, Benet, senior, infielder; Briggs Templeton, Westmont, senior, infielder/outfielder/pitcher; Jake Williams, Wheaton North, senior, pitcher; Luke Wojcik, IC Catholic, senior, catcher; Connor Zidlicky, Nazareth, sophomore, pitcher.