2025 Election Questionnaire: Gina Parrilli, Westmont Village Trustee

Name:

Gina Parrilli

What office are you seeking?

Westmont Village Trustee

What is your political party?

This is a non-partisan role- I will support all residents

What is your current age?

55

Occupation and employer:

laid-off/ Mortgage Industry

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

I have not held any political office

City:

Westmont

Campaign Website:

N/A

Education:

North Park University- Bachelor- Organizational Leadership

Community Involvement:

In the past volunteered for PRC and for the Taste of Westmont.

At this time I do not belong to any groups.

Marital status/Immediate family:

Not Married

2 adult daughters

1 grandson

Questions:

How will your personal/professional/political experiences benefit you as a member of the board?

I don’t have prior political experience, I believe that’s a strength. I’m running to represent residents. My perspective is that of a taxpayer who wants to see our local government operate efficiently and responsibly. I will approach every decision with a common-sense mindset, ensuring we spend less while maintaining the services our community relies on.

Is there a particular issue or controversy that influenced your decision to run?

No there was no specific issue that made me want to run. I feel that as a citizen we are suppose to give back to our community. I want to make sure our tax dollars are spent wisely as we see that there is so much wasteful spending.

What is a community need that has not been addressed and how do you believe the council should resolve it?

Make it easier for the community to get involved. – Use online surveys for residents to get involved*

– Use online surveys for residents to get involved* Transparency – I would push for an itemized budget summary so residents know where their tax dollars are going.use

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

Prioritize essential services while cutting unnecessary expenses.

Push for more transparency so residents can see exactly where their tax dollars go.

Support policies that encourage local businesses and responsible growth without unnecessary government expansion.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

To partner with local businesses to implement cost-effective initiatives without imposing excessive regulations that hinder economic growth.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

The Westmont downtown has a Metra Train station. Currently we are working with them to provide a new underpath.

I would encourage looking at ways to have more parking and to address congestion in the downtown area.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

In Illinois, we have one of the highest taxes in the Country. I would Advocate for low property taxes, business fees, and sales tax rates to make the village more attractive to entrepreneurs and small business owners.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Public safety is a crucial for any community, and as a Village Trustee candidate focused on fiscal responsibility, I would approach public safety with both effectiveness and cost-efficiency in mind.

Strengthening neighborhood watch programs and improving communication between law enforcement and residents.

What can or should the city to do increase affordable housing?

Affordable housing is complex and Westmont is land locked. I would have to look into this more.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

I am running as a Village Trustee to support all that are residents of Westmont. I would support policies that keep our taxes low.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

I do believe government local officials need to disclose any and all conflicts of interest.

I would require officials to submit and regularly update conflict-of-interest statements, listing financial interests, business relationships, and any ties that could influence decision-making.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?