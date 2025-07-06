DuPage County Historical Museum receives grant from DuPage Foundation

DuPage County Historical Museum has announced it will open three new exhibits this summer. (Image provided by DuPage County Historical Museum)

Arts DuPage of the DuPage Foundation has sponsored the DuPage County Historical Museum’s 2025 Recollection and Reflection themed exhibits with a $3,000 grant.

The grant was awarded in December and funded with support from the History DuPage Donor-Advised Fund.

The grant will support the development of the following new exhibits, including supplies, photograph reproduction, label printing and programming for the exhibits:

Cabinet of Curiosities: Museum Artifact Exploration (Sept. 13, 2025-May 30, 2026)

Woven Together: Coverlets and Community in DuPage County (July 12, 2025-April 11, 2026)

Tense Times: The Cold War in DuPage County (June 14, 2025-March 21, 2026)

The museum, 102 E. Wesley St., Wheaton, is free to the public and open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from noon to 4 p.m. on weekends. Details about future presentations, programming and exhibits can be found at dupagemuseum.org.