DuPage County Historical Museum receives grant from DuPage Foundation

Arts DuPage of the DuPage Foundation has sponsored the DuPage County Historical Museum’s 2025 Recollection and Reflection themed exhibits with a $3,000 grant.
The grant was awarded in December and funded with support from the History DuPage Donor-Advised Fund.
The grant will support the development of the following new exhibits, including supplies, photograph reproduction, label printing and programming for the exhibits:
- Cabinet of Curiosities: Museum Artifact Exploration (Sept. 13, 2025-May 30, 2026)
- Woven Together: Coverlets and Community in DuPage County (July 12, 2025-April 11, 2026)
- Tense Times: The Cold War in DuPage County (June 14, 2025-March 21, 2026)
The museum, 102 E. Wesley St., Wheaton, is free to the public and open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from noon to 4 p.m. on weekends. Details about future presentations, programming and exhibits can be found at dupagemuseum.org.