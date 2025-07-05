Glen Ellyn Park District and Go Green team up for Sport Swap gear exchange

The Glen Ellyn Park District will host a SportSwap event from 1 to 2:30 p.m, July 13 at Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center in partnership with Go Green Glen Ellyn. (Photo provided by Glen Ellyn Park District)

The Glen Ellyn Park District will host a SportSwap event from 1 to 2:30 p.m. July 13, at Ackerman Sports & Fitness Center in partnership with Go Green Glen Ellyn.

Find deals on a variety of gently used sports equipment including balls, bats, protective gear, clothing and shoes. Get your children geared up for the upcoming season without breaking the bank.

By trading in your gently used equipment, you are supporting sustainability in the community. Sports equipment for trade can be dropped off at Acerman SFC from July 7-11. All donors will receive a voucher for use at the SportSwap event. Donations are also welcome, as long as items are clean, in good condition and included on the list of accepted items.

Cash, credit cards and vouchers will be accepted at the event. Please bring your own tote or reusable bag. Learn more about accepted equipment and vouchers at gepark.org/gepdevent/sportswap-summer/.