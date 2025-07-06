July 05, 2025
Glen Ellyn Park District hosts family campout under the stars

By Kevin Newberry
Glen Ellyn Park District will host an evening of fun and adventure at its Family Campout at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 11, 2025, at Maryknoll Park.

The Glen Ellyn Park District will host an evening of fun and adventure at its Family Campout at 6:30 p.m. July 11 at Maryknoll Park. (Photo provided by Glen Ellyn Park Distric)

The event kicks off with exclusive access to the park’s splash park, perfect for cooling off on a warm night. Families can then putt their way through the mini-golf course before joining a nature walk led by park district staff. As night falls, attendees will enjoy a movie under the stars with hot dogs, soft drinks and snacks.

Bring your tent and sleeping bags and get ready for a cozy night outdoors. In the morning, a continental breakfast will be served in the Maryknoll Clubhouse.

This event is $10 per person for park district residents and $15 per person for nonresidents. Registration is available at gepark.org/register.

