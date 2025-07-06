Glen Ellyn Park District hosts family campout under the stars

The Glen Ellyn Park District will host an evening of fun and adventure at its Family Campout at 6:30 p.m. July 11 at Maryknoll Park. (Photo provided by Glen Ellyn Park Distric)

The event kicks off with exclusive access to the park’s splash park, perfect for cooling off on a warm night. Families can then putt their way through the mini-golf course before joining a nature walk led by park district staff. As night falls, attendees will enjoy a movie under the stars with hot dogs, soft drinks and snacks.

Bring your tent and sleeping bags and get ready for a cozy night outdoors. In the morning, a continental breakfast will be served in the Maryknoll Clubhouse.

This event is $10 per person for park district residents and $15 per person for nonresidents. Registration is available at gepark.org/register.