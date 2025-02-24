2025 Election Questionnaire: Rob Roe, Downers Grove Village Commissioner

Name:

Rob Roe

What office are you seeking?

Downers Grove Village Commissioner

What is your political party?

Democrat

What is your current age?

44

Occupation and employer:

Attorney, Rob Roe and Associates PC

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Board of Directors, El Hogar Del Nino

City:

Downers Grove

Campaign Website:

Education:

Bachelor of Arts from Western Illinois University

Juris Doctorate from John Marshall Law School

Community Involvement:

I have been an assistant coach for Downers Grove Dolls Softball and a team sponsor. I have been involved with Climb Higher at Highland.

Marital status/Immediate family:

Married with two children

Questions:

How will your personal/professional/political experiences benefit you as a member of the board?

I have a background that translates directly to the role of Commissioner. In college I interned at Dick Armey’s district office in Irving Texas during Representative Armey’s term as majority house leader. I worked full time as a paralegal specialist for the IRS Office of Chief Counsel while going to law school at night. After passing the bar I worked at a small law firm and then opened my own firm in 2017. I currently operate a law practice in Downers Grove representing families and commercial clients in real estate transactions as well as estate planning and probate matters. I believe this active connection with village residents help me understand the issues people are facing and will help me in my decision making as a commissioner, along with over 20 years of relevant experience.

Is there a particular issue or controversy that influenced your decision to run?

I am concerned about maintaining a balanced budget while ensuring public safety is at the forefront of each development decision by the Council.

What is a community need that has not been addressed and how do you believe the council should resolve it?

More needs to be done for our resident seniors in ensuring social services are not just provided but are known and available. The Village of Downers Grove has an amazing Social Worker and incredible staff. I believe we need to do a better job promoting the services the Village has available as well as the services available at our township and county. We need to find a better way to get the available services into the hands of the people in need.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

1) Continued development while maintaining the highest public safety standards.

2) Expanding Social Services.

3) Focus on environmental sustainability

I plan on achieving these priorities through collaboration with village staff, local organizations and our residents.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

It is important that development within the community incorporate elements of sustainable development and incorporate green elements wherever possible to incorporate the green initiate already at the forefront of Downers Grove.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

Downers Grove has a strategic plan in place that includes the Active Mobile Plan and Guiding DG. I am committed to seeing these projects through and advancing the development of safer pedestrians and bicycles as well as the development of the Fairview Avenue project.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

The Council needs to support policies that balance the needs of our local businesses while balancing those with the general public safety. The Council needs to collaborate with our businesses and ensure the businesses grow along with the village.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

I am concerned about the effect of our continued development will have on traffic. In turn does the increased traffic on residential streets create unsafe streets for our pedestrians and cyclists.

What can or should the city to do increase affordable housing?

The Village must maintain a balanced budget and their incredible bond rating to ensure real estate taxes do not increase. We also need to explore affordable housing for our Senior Citizens. Too many Senior Citizens are forced to sell their homes because of the increased cost of living with no direction of where to go.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

I intend to promote and expand social services in Downers Grove while collaborating with as many agencies as possible, including the police department, library and school board to ensure I understand and promote inclusive policies.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

I will always be in favor of transparency. I believe government officials have a duty to disclose any time they have a financial position in a decision that is before them and remove themselves from that decision.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I am in the community. I count on the Downers Grove Community as a major part of my practice. My phone number and email address are out in the public. I invite any constructive discussions that doesn’t cut into the little bit of time I get with my family.