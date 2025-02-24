2025 Election Questionnaire: Chris Gilmartin, Downers Grove Village Commissioner

Name:

Chris Gilmartin

What office are you seeking?

Downers Grove Village Commissioner

What is your political party?

I am a registered Democrat, but I am seeking a non-partisan position

What is your current age?

52

Occupation and employer:

CEO/Founder of Lever Interactive

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Commissioner - Village Council Downers Grove (2021-Present)

Member of the Downers Grove Human Services Commission (2019-2021)

City:

Downers Grove

Campaign Website:

chrisgilmartin.com

Education:

Bachelors of Science - Communications from Western Illinois University

Community Involvement:

Executive Board Member - Downers Grove Economic Development Corporation

Coach - youth sports, mentor

Marital status/Immediate family:

Wife (Laura) and 3 Children (17, 15, 13)

Questions:

How will your personal/professional/political experiences benefit you as a member of the board?

Over the past four years, I’ve had the privilege of serving on the Downers Grove Village Council, gaining firsthand experience in how our Village functions, how policy decisions impact residents, and how to navigate the complexities of municipal governance. My time on the Council has equipped me with a deep understanding of village operations, budgeting, zoning, public safety, and economic development. I’ve worked closely with fellow commissioners, Village staff, and residents to move ideas from concept to execution in a way that best serves our community.

Beyond the Council, I’ve taken on leadership roles that directly support our village’s economic vitality. As a member of the Executive Board of the Downers Grove Economic Development Corporation (EDC), I work directly with a group that exists to attract and retain businesses, and to bring jobs, revenue, and vibrancy to our community. In just the last two years, Downers Grove has seen over $50 million in private investment, creating or retaining more than 1,000 jobs. I’ve had the opportunity to be at the table for key discussions that have helped bring businesses like Andy’s Frozen Custard, @Home and other businesses to our village, as well as support expansions of major institutions like Midwestern University and Petrillo Motors.

Additionally, my experience on the Human Services Commission (HSC) allowed me to advocate for residents in need. In 2019, I served on the HSC which examined how our village could better support residents in need. That effort resulted in the hiring of a village social worker and the launch of a successful referral program, connecting residents with vital services. If re-elected, I will continue to push for innovative, compassionate solutions that strengthen our community.

Professionally, I bring two decades of experience as the founder and CEO of two successful service-based companies that work with Fortune 500 clients nationally and internationally. This experience gives me a business-minded approach to leadership—one that values data-driven decision-making, fiscal responsibility, and strategic growth. I understand the importance of managing large budgets with precision, and I am proud to say that, during my time on the Council, we have maintained financial stability without raising property taxes.

I also believe in leading by example when it comes to community service. Through my business, I contribute 1% of all profits annually to nonprofit organizations and provide additional paid time off for employees to engage in community service—because giving back shouldn’t have to wait for evenings or weekends. I have also organized and sponsored free small business seminars to help local entrepreneurs navigate digital marketing and grow their businesses. And because I believe in taking care of those who work for me, I provide 100% employer-paid health insurance for my employees.

On a personal level, Downers Grove is more than just where I serve—it’s home. I’ve lived here for 20 years, bought my first house here, built my business here, and most importantly, raised my family here. All three of my children were born in Downers Grove, and as a coach and mentor in the community, I’ve seen firsthand the importance of fostering a village that is safe, welcoming, and thriving for all residents.

What sets me apart in this race is my proven experience. I am the only candidate with direct experience serving on the Village Council, a track record that demonstrates my commitment to the residents of our community, and the only candidate who has successfully built and managed multimillion-dollar organizations, while prioritizing both business growth and employee well-being.

Serving on the Village Council isn’t just about policy, it’s about people. It’s about listening, problem-solving, and taking action that makes Downers Grove a better place to live, work, and raise a family. I am proud of what we have accomplished, and I am eager to continue that work with a second term.

Is there a particular issue or controversy that influenced your decision to run?

A number of topics have motivated me to run for re-election, but one of the most significant is my commitment to seeing through the important plans we’ve developed as a council. Over the past term, we have undertaken ambitious efforts to update our Comprehensive Plan, Active Mobility Plan, and create a new Environmental Sustainability Plan, while also initiating the revitalization of the Fairview Focus area. These initiatives are now reaching completion, but their success depends on thoughtful implementation.

I want to ensure that the vision behind these plans becomes reality, that we continue to prioritize smart growth, pedestrian safety, and sustainable development. The decisions we make in the next few years will shape Downers Grove for generations, and I am committed to bringing my experience in financial management, leadership, and problem-solving to see these efforts through.

At the same time, I am deeply aware that we may be headed toward economic challenges. Having successfully led two multi-million-dollar service organizations through the 2008 recession and the recent pandemic, I understand what it takes to navigate uncertainty, make strategic financial decisions, and ensure long-term stability. This experience is critical since the Village of Downers Grove is also a service organizations. I intend to use my experience as a Commissioner and CEO as we plan for the future of our Village, ensuring that Downers Grove remains financially strong, resilient, and prepared for whatever may come. My 19-years of experience running service-driven organizations uniquely qualifies me to help our Village adapt to changing economic conditions while continuing to invest in the infrastructure and services that make our community great.

Downers Grove is at a critical juncture, and I want to continue working to build a vibrant, safe, and economically strong community that supports both residents and businesses. I’m excited for the opportunity to keep moving our Village forward.

What is a community need that has not been addressed and how do you believe the council should resolve it?

During my tenure, two major community needs continue to demand attention: revitalizing aging shopping centers and looking for ways to encourage affordable housing options. While these issues are not being ignored, they can be complex, persistent challenges that require long-term, strategic solutions. We’ve made progress, but there is still more work to do to ensure meaningful, lasting change.

For shopping center revitalization, the Village of Downers Grove can take an active role in incentivizing property owners to modernize their developments. Tools like Tax Increment Financing (TIF) and public-private partnerships allow us to guide redevelopment in a way that serves community needs. A prime example is the Meadowbrook Center on 63rd Street, where we’ve established a TIF district and a redevelopment agreement. This ensures that funding is contingent on meeting high development standards, including securing key businesses like a grocery store.

For affordable housing, I have actively pushed for stronger policies that would encourage more diverse housing options in our Village. When the Village sold part of the old Village Hall property for redevelopment, I advocated for a requirement that at least 10 percent of the housing units in the new development be designated as affordable housing. Unfortunately, the majority of the council did not support this initiative, and instead, affordability was only presented as an optional component in the request for proposals. As a result, none of the developers chose to include affordable housing in their plans. This was a missed opportunity to take concrete action in addressing this growing issue.

However, there are still ways to make progress, and perhaps opportunities to address both these issues at once. I contend that we should look to other communities that have successfully attracted developers willing to build mixed-use projects with housing at different price points. Across the country, we’ve seen outdated shopping centers transformed into vibrant mixed-use developments that include a variety of residential options. By identifying underutilized strip malls and shopping centers and working directly with property owners and developers, we can make real inroads toward bringing more affordable and workforce housing to Downers Grove.

These efforts, combined with thoughtful zoning updates and strategic incentives, will help ensure that Downers Grove remains a welcoming and accessible community for people at all stages of life. I remain committed to pursuing policies that balance growth with affordability so that more people, especially young professionals, seniors, and working families, can call our Village home.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

1.) Active Mobility Initiatives - Active mobility is about creating a village that is safe, accessible, and vibrant for everyone. The Village of Downers Grove’s Active Mobility Plan aims to improve pedestrian and bicycle access, but it also addresses intersection safety, better connectivity between neighborhoods, and easier access to schools, parks, and businesses. One of the most pressing challenges in Downers Grove is the physical division between the north and south sides of town, which can make mobility difficult for residents, students, and businesses alike.

I am committed to finding practical solutions that ensure our village is truly connected, allowing people to move more easily across our community. A more walkable, accessible Downers Grove is also an economic driver—encouraging foot traffic to local businesses, improving property values, and making our village a more attractive place to live and work. Active mobility improvements also enhance safety, ensuring that pedestrians and cyclists can navigate our streets with confidence while also reducing traffic congestion. These efforts align with our commitment to sustainability, as better mobility options reduce reliance on cars, lower emissions, and promote healthier lifestyles.

Walkability and accessibility are key to community vibrancy, helping create gathering spaces, social connections, and a stronger sense of place. Our village has already taken important steps with the Comprehensive Plan, but now we need to take action to make these ideas a reality. I will continue to push for smarter infrastructure investments that make our streets safer, our neighborhoods more connected, and our community more inviting for all. By prioritizing safe, efficient, and sustainable mobility, we are building a Downers Grove that is future-ready and welcoming to all.

2.). Leveraging Smart Technology: Technology has the power to transform how municipalities provide services and connect with their residents. We are already seeing how advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and other innovations are changing the way towns operate, making them more efficient, responsive, and effective. As an Executive Board member of the Downers Grove Economic Development Corporation (EDC), I am proud to say that we are leveraging AI to gain valuable insights into how visitors interact with our village—such as how much time they spend here and which areas they frequent most. This data not only highlights areas of interest but also identifies opportunities to attract new businesses and improve services.

I want to see Downers Grove continue to embrace cutting-edge technologies to enhance public services, improve communication, and streamline operations. From utilizing AI to make our streets safer to modernizing administrative processes, technology can help us serve residents faster, reduce costs, and stay competitive. It is also a powerful tool for improving sustainability, enabling smarter resource management, and fostering better decision-making.

As a business leader, I understand the importance of implementing smart technology responsibly. If re-elected, I will work with Village staff to explore how emerging innovations can enhance safety, efficiency, and community engagement. Additionally, I will advocate for restarting our technology commission, empowering it to stay on top of trends and make recommendations that keep our village at the forefront of innovation.

By leveraging technology thoughtfully, we can create a more connected, modern Downers Grove, one that benefits everyone and strengthens our community for the future.

3.) Expanding Social Services: For years, Downers Grove had set the standard for providing meaningful social services to our residents. The Village once operated a regionally envied Social Services department, offering low-cost counseling, medical assistance, crisis intervention, and referral services to those in need. Unfortunately, that department was shut down, and much of that direct support is no longer available, leaving many residents without easily accessible resources. While the Village now provides referral services, the demand for assistance is increasing, and I want to make sure we are doing as much as we can to help. I have spoken with former social service employees who understand the impact that a well-structured program can have on the well-being of a community. From mental health support to crisis intervention, we need to ensure that everyone in Downers Grove has access to the help they need.

Expanding our services beyond the sole social worker we currently have could involve hiring additional social workers, partnering with nonprofits and local providers, and/or investing in digital resources to make it easier for residents to find and access support. Addressing these needs isn’t just about compassion, it’s about creating a stronger, healthier community where people feel supported. Many neighboring municipalities have found ways to fund and expand social services, and I believe Downers Grove can do the same. As we work to ensure smart financial management, we should also recognize that investing in social services leads to long-term savings by preventing crises before they escalate. When we support residents in need, we create a safer, more connected, and more resilient community for everyone.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

The Village of Downers Grove’s approach to balancing economic development with environmental sustainability is both proactive and comprehensive. We have structured our zoning ordinances and development regulations to ensure that growth supports a vibrant economy while maintaining our community’s environmental integrity, and I have supported many of these efforts.

Our zoning ordinances actively promote infill development and the creation of complete residential neighborhoods. This means encouraging mixed-use developments, allowing continued use and expansion of non-conforming structures, and enabling development on existing platted lots. Additionally, requirements for pedestrian connectivity ensure that new developments seamlessly integrate into our sidewalk system to make our community more walkable. Public improvements around developments such as sidewalks, parkway trees, and streetlights are often required, reinforcing both accessibility and sustainability.

We have also prioritized stormwater management with strong regulations that require Post Construction Best Management Practices (PCBMPs). These regulations protect wetlands, floodplains, and areas with poor drainage while mandating that new developments maintain existing drainage patterns and incorporate resiliency strategies.

I support our policies and ordinances that incentivize the use of sustainable transportation by permitting electric vehicle charging stations and reducing parking requirements for developments that install them. Our commitment to walkability is reflected in the continued expansion of pedestrian facilities, particularly in our downtown and train station areas.

Part of the balance is incorporating sustainability features in our own facilities. In terms of energy efficiency, we have taken concrete steps to reduce municipal energy consumption. Our buildings feature occupancy sensors, LED lighting, and solar panel installations at multiple sites, including the Civic Center, which was something I supported. We have also upgraded Fire Station 3 for better energy efficiency, adopted the Illinois Energy Conservation Code, and actively support renewable energy options like geothermal, solar, and wind power.

Additionally, I supported our successful efforts to adopt the Greenest Region Compact, a regional sustainability initiative led by the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus. This framework provides goals and strategies to help municipalities improve sustainability efforts in areas such as energy efficiency, water conservation, land use, transportation, and waste management. By aligning our policies with the Greenest Region Compact, we are strengthening our commitment to environmental stewardship and ensuring a more sustainable future for Downers Grove.

Economic development and sustainability are not opposing goals in Downers Grove. They are mutually reinforcing. By fostering smart growth, modern infrastructure, and sustainable practices, we are ensuring that our Village thrives economically while protecting our environment for future generations. I will continue to support and enforce these initiatives and look for new ways to encourage sustainable development.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

As a Village Council member seeking re-election, I recognize the vital role that public transportation and infrastructure play in Downers Grove’s growth, accessibility, and sustainability. My plans focus on enhancing mobility, safety, and efficiency while ensuring fiscal responsibility and community well-being.

As mentioned above, one of my priorities is implementing the new Active Mobility plan, which I championed during my current term. In my second term, I want to focus on pushing this plan forward to improve connectivity across the village. This would include adding more non-motorized traffic and pedestrian pathways, improving crosswalks and lighting at key intersections, and expanding safe routes to schools to encourage walking and biking.

Downers Grove benefits from Metra access, but we must continue improving public transit connections within the village. I will continue to look to PACE and Metra to improve scheduling, coverage, and accessibility while exploring potential shuttle services or micro-transit solutions to link neighborhoods with Metra stations and key business areas. It is also important to advocate for better accessibility at train stations, particularly for seniors and those with disabilities.

As part of our sustainability plan, I want to integrate eco-friendly transportation solutions into our infrastructure improvements. Adding more EV charging stations in public areas, supporting green infrastructure projects such as permeable pavements and tree-lined streets for better stormwater management, and encouraging walkable and transit-oriented development will help reduce car dependency and create a more sustainable village.

Collaboration with regional partners is also essential to improving our infrastructure. By working with staff and my fellow commissioners, DuPage County, IDOT, and other related organizations, I will advocate for more funding for local transit and road projects, improved coordination for projects that affect Downers Grove, and public-private partnerships that can help bring infrastructure improvements to life.

These initiatives will make Downers Grove a more connected, efficient, and sustainable village while ensuring that growth aligns with our comprehensive plan. I look forward to continuing this work in my next term.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

I believe the role of the Village Council is to create a business-friendly environment rooted in the needs and expectations of our residents. A thriving local economy should enhance the quality of life in Downers Grove by providing convenient services, dining, and retail options while also fostering job creation and long-term economic stability. That’s why I have consistently supported initiatives that make it easier for businesses to succeed while ensuring they contribute positively to our community.

On the Council, I supported our outdoor dining program, which has allowed local restaurants to expand their capacity and create a more vibrant, pedestrian-friendly atmosphere. I also supported the expansion of our liquor licenses to give restaurants, breweries, and entertainment venues greater flexibility to grow and better serve their customers. Recognizing the importance of strong business districts, I voted to increase funding for both the Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and the Downtown Management Group, ensuring they have the resources needed to attract new businesses, support existing ones, and drive long-term economic growth.

As an Executive Board member of the EDC, I work directly with business leaders and developers to bring strategic investment into our village. I believe in fostering smart growth that aligns with our comprehensive plan, strengthens key commercial areas, and maintains the balance between economic development and preserving the character of Downers Grove. In addition, I support development and tax rebate agreements that incentivize new and existing business growth, helping to bring in new employers, enhance commercial corridors, and keep our local economy competitive. By continuing to support responsible policies and investments, we can ensure our village remains a place where businesses thrive, residents benefit, and our community continues to grow in a way that reflects our shared values.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Public safety is a top priority for any thriving community, and in Downers Grove, we are fortunate to live in a low-crime village. However, there are always ways to enhance safety and ensure residents feel secure in their homes, neighborhoods, and while moving around the community. One key aspect of public safety is mobility. A well-connected network of pedestrian and bike infrastructure not only promotes a healthier lifestyle but also creates safer, more vibrant streets. That’s why I championed the new Active Mobility plan, which will make it safer and easier for residents to walk and bike throughout the village. Implementing this plan will reduce traffic risks and enhance overall safety for all who share our roads.

On crime prevention, we must continue being proactive. While burglary and theft are not widespread, they remain concerns. That’s why, as Commissioner, I voted to invest in technology that helps our police prevent and solve crimes more effectively. This includes license plate readers, which have already proven useful in identifying stolen vehicles and suspects, new body cameras to ensure transparency and accountability while aiding investigations, and an updated evidence and report platform that streamlines police work and enhances collaboration with regional law enforcement agencies.

By leveraging technology and improving mobility, we can maintain the safety and security that make Downers Grove such a great place to live. I remain committed to working with our police department and community to ensure we stay ahead of potential challenges while fostering a safe and welcoming environment for all.

What can or should the city to do increase affordable housing?

Increasing affordable housing requires a multi-faceted approach, combining policy changes, incentives, and partnerships. In my response to a previous question, I emphasized aligning residential and business development with the comprehensive plan while ensuring Downers Grove remains welcoming and inclusive for all socioeconomic classes

I believe Downers Grove can take meaningful steps to address it while enhancing the character of our community. We are already in the process of exploring accessory dwelling units (ADUs) as part of our efforts to rezone the Fairview Focus Area. ADUs, such as coach houses and in-law suites, provide a practical way to create more affordable housing options without large-scale development, and I support making them a reality in our village.

Beyond ADUs, encouraging mixed-income developments through incentives is another effective strategy. Density bonuses, where you allow developers to build more units in exchange for including affordable housing, have proven successful in other municipalities. Additionally, reducing or waiving certain fees for affordable housing projects would lower barriers to development.

Public-private partnerships are another key component of making affordable housing work. Our village should continue to work closely with DuPage County and neighboring communities to ensure a coordinated regional approach to affordable housing.

These are all practical, proven strategies that align with our Comprehensive Plan while keeping Downers Grove a welcoming and inclusive community for people of all income levels. I’m committed to working on solutions that make housing more accessible without compromising the quality of life that makes our village such a great place to live.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

Inclusion isn’t just a talking point—it’s a commitment that should be reflected in our policies, community engagement, and leadership. During my time on the Village Council, I have been steadfast in my support of efforts to make Downers Grove a welcoming place for everyone, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, or socioeconomic background.

I’ve proudly supported our Pride proclamations and celebrations, ensuring that LGBTQ+ residents feel seen and valued in our community. When outside agitators attempted to undermine the library’s support for LGBTQ+ programming, I stood firmly with the library and our residents, making it clear that hate has no place in Downers Grove. I also voted for the continuation of our Village’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) training because I believe that fostering a culture of respect and understanding starts with education and accountability.

Looking ahead, I will continue to champion policies that promote inclusivity, such as ensuring village events and resources reflect the diversity of our community, attempt to build stronger partnerships with organizations that serve underrepresented groups, and ensuring that all voices are heard in the decision-making process. Downers Grove should be a place where every resident feels they belong, and I will keep fighting to make sure that remains true.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

I fully support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest. DuPage County already mandates that candidates and elected officials complete a Statement of Economic Interests to identify any possible conflicts, and I believe this transparency is essential. It is important that Village Council members disclose any potential conflicts so their votes can be cast or, when necessary, recused, with transparency and a clear conscience. To further strengthen this process, I will advocate for regular reviews of disclosures, increased public access to these records, and clear consequences for noncompliance. Transparency builds trust and ensuring that officials make decisions free from personal or financial influence is fundamental to good governance.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

For the past four years as a Village Council member, I have made accessibility a priority, ensuring that residents feel heard and supported. I respond quickly and thoroughly to emails and phone calls, addressing concerns and providing clear information. I stay active on social media, sharing updates and engaging with community discussions where I can be helpful. I have met with hundreds of residents, listening to their perspectives and working to find solutions that benefit our village. I will continue this commitment by being present, responsive, and available to all residents because effective leadership starts with open communication and engagement.