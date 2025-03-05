2025 Election Questionnaire: Gioia Giannotti Frye, Lyons Township High School District 204 Board of Education

Name: Gioia Giannotti Frye

What office are you seeking? LTHS D204 Board of Education Member

What is your political party? N/A

What is your current age? 0

Occupation and employer: Co-Founder of (r)evolution architecture and Owner of Giannotti Multicultural Marketing Communications

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Appointed to D204′s Board of Education in November 2024; Past Vice President of the Association of Consultants to Non-Profits; Past Vice President of the La Grange Highlands Civic Association; Past President and Vice President of D106 Parent Teacher Association; Past President to the Board of North Avenue Day Nursery.

City: La Grange Highlands

Campaign Website: https://ggiannottifryed204.my.canva.site

Education: MBA Candidate, Gies College of Business: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; Executive Program, SMU Cox School of Business; Bachelor of Arts: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Community Involvement: I enjoy and appreciate collaborating with community members and leaders to analyze the current state, as well as the data collected and available to the organization. Together, we have been able to identify challenges and opportunities to help organizations and communities thrive.

Some key groups and accomplishments include:

• Founding Board Member, OptWell – Partnering with nonprofits, businesses, schools, and organizations to promote health and wellness in the western suburbs through education, resource access, and social support, making healthy lifestyle choices more attainable.

• Past Vice President of La Grange Highlands Civic Association– Negotiated improved terms and lower costs with Groot Waste Management. Led the creation of the Traffic Safety and Sustainability Committee, working with the Cook County Sheriff’s Department, Lyons Township, and D106 to slow traffic on side streets and establish a community recycling program.

• Past Chair, Health & Wellness Committee of the La Grange Business Association Board – Organized and led a Health & Wellness Community Expo at LTHS for two consecutive years, bringing together over 40 businesses and nonprofits and drawing more than 100 attendees.

• Creator of Operation Gratitude and Collaborator with D106 administrators and staff - Launched a student-focused candy, letters and drawings collection in support of and honoring first responders, including the La Grange Fire and Police Departments, Pleasantdale Fire Department, American Legion Post 1941, and Wounded Warriors.

These are just some of my experiences my “roll-up my sleeves” can-do mindset that highlight my ability to think creatively, lead, collaborate, and create positive change—skills I will bring to this role to serve our students and school community effectively.

Marital status/Immediate family: My husband and I are grateful and delighted to be the parents of an LT Alum and soon to be graduate of UIUC, as well as a current Junior at LT.

Questions:

How can the district improve reading and English proficiency and state test scores?

While standardized test performance is one measure of student achievement, LTHS’s vision extends beyond test scores to ensure all students graduate prepared for life, career, and college success. In the wake of COVID-19, like many schools, LTHS has faced the challenge of reestablishing essential school norms, such as attendance and readiness to learn. A critical foundation for academic success is ensuring that students’ fundamental needs are met and that they feel genuinely supported in their education. Research-backed education experts emphasize the effectiveness of trauma-informed and culturally responsive teaching, along with co-teaching models—strategies that LTHS is developing and expanding. I support the school’s commitment to innovation and adaptive learning because by embracing new approaches, LTHS is not only addressing current challenges but also fostering a more inclusive and effective learning environment that supports student success beyond standardized assessments.

What is your stance on ICE agents accessing school grounds, and what policies would you advocate for regarding their presence on school property?

I agree with the school’s position and that all visitors, including government agents, must be directed to the main office to check in appropriately. Schools should be a place where students feel safe and a sense of belonging. A place where they can achieve academic, and personal social and emotional growth.

What are the top three issues that the school district is facing right now?

The top three issues the school district is facing are chronic absenteeism, academic performance and low sense of belonging among students.

I believe that one of the root causes of these issues is the mental health of our high school students. Rising rates of anxiety, depression, and stress are affecting all three of these issues.

Our students are navigating an unprecedented era—still feeling the effects of the pandemic, facing the reality of school shootings, and growing up in a digital world that fosters both connection and pressure. While online platforms enable collaboration and learning, they also introduce challenges like cyberbullying and highly challenging portrayals of success standards that intensify stress on young minds.

LTHS has taken steps by hiring more counselors and expanding mental health resources, including the GPS parent education series, Elyssa’s Mission, and educational programs for staff and more. However, we still have challenges to overcome, and I am committed to exploring how we can further support all students equitably ensuring that every student and the school community has the resources and environment needed to thrive.

What is your position on allowing students to use cell phones during school hours?

There is a difference between students having access to their cell phones during school hours vs. students using them during classroom instruction. I think students having cell phones at school can at times be helpful, especially in emergency situations. This however does not mean that they could use them during classroom instruction. It is my understanding that almost if not all teachers have found strategies that work best for their classroom, and teaching style when it comes to cell phone usage in their classrooms. Based on my open house visits, almost every classroom had a system for students to “put up” or place their cell phones in pockets at the front of the class.

Do you think cell phone policies should allow exceptions for emergencies or specific educational purposes? If so, how would these exceptions be defined?

Please see response to prior question.

What steps would you take to address concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones?

I believe this can be a multi-faceted approach that starts early - possibly even in elementary school as more and more students are getting access to cell phones at an early age. The use of cell phones is aligned with ensuring social and emotional learning strategies are being taught and applied both at home as they are in school. Additionally, ensuring appropriate blocks are applied by parents, similar to how schools block content on school-provided laptops would also be beneficial. Finally, I also believe parents should get involved and connect with other parents if they suspect these issues are happening. Helping one another can be challenging but it’s how we look out for one-another and build community.

What is your plan for making district financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, publicly available and easy to understand?

The district’s financial reports, budgets, and expenditures are discussed publicly at board meetings, which are accessible via live streaming, the post-board meeting video, as well as through the Board of Education website. As it relates to the understandability of financial data/reports, I believe the administration and, therefore, the board would need to have a better understanding of which reports and what level of detail would be ideal because the volume and depth of reports/data are extensive.

How would you involve parents and community members in the decision-making process for curriculum or policy changes?

The community-informed strategic planning process and on-going in-person check-ins with parents and community members is an ideal manner for keeping parents and community members involved in the decision-making process. I would also encourage parents and community members who would like to become even more involved to join the LTCAC. Additionally, if a parent or community member has a specific question/concern then they can reach out directly to the teacher because they are in the best position to address that concern. If the parent or community member still has questions after reaching out to the teacher, then hopefully, they reach out to the department head and/or superintendent to further escalate their need. Beyond these efforts, parents and community members are also open to share their questions with board members at the quarterly meet and greet.

What is your position on banning books in school libraries or classrooms, and how do you define the criteria for such decisions?

The freedom to read, explore ideas, and engage with diverse perspectives is fundamental to a thriving community. Banning books is not a safeguard but a suppression—an attempt to control thought rather than encourage critical thinking.

How would you balance maintaining appropriate class sizes with the current teacher staffing levels?

Based on reports to date, it appears that LTHS is maintaining a strong balance between class size and student-to-teacher ratio and is exploring a co-teaching model to foster an even stronger environment where students receive the attention, guidance, and support necessary for meaningful learning and academic success.

Do you believe the district is allocating enough resources toward hiring and supporting teachers, and if not, what changes would you make?

Supporting our teachers is essential, and while there is always room to enhance resources, it’s equally important to maintain a responsible budget. LTHS has a valuable opportunity to ensure that new teacher hires reflect the diversity of its student body—a factor that research consistently links to positive student outcomes. Additionally, prioritizing robust professional development and strong classroom support will be key, all while safeguarding the district’s long-term financial stability.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

The community will be able to reach me via the board email address and my email address. Additionally, I will look forward to being a part of the quarterly in-person board chats, as often as possible.