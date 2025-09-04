Dixon faces No. 1 Byron: Sauk Valley’s Week 2 football previews

Dixon's Landon Knigge (4) runs with the ball during a Class 4A quarterfinal football game between Dixon at Coal City on last season in Coal City. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Big Northern Conference

Dixon (1-0) at Byron (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Worth noting: The conference-deciding game of the year in the BNC the last two seasons comes early. BNC powerhouse Byron has handed Dixon its only regular-season loss the past two seasons. The Dukes have risen toward the top of the conference in recent years but have not beaten league leader Byron since the 2014-15 season.

About the Dukes: Ranked eighth in the latest Associated Press Class 4A poll, Dixon is coming off a lopsided 47-8 win at Rockford Lutheran. The Dukes scored 34 points in the first quarter and held Lutheran to 48 yards. Landon Knigge led the backfield with 80 yards and a touchdown while quarterback Jagger Kemp was 4 of 5 passing with two touchdowns in his debut.

Last year’s matchup in Dixon was a classic that came down to the wire. No. 1 Byron used a two-point conversion with 16 seconds left to beat the No. 2 Dukes 29-28 in Week 8.

About the Tigers: Ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, they are coming off a 63-0 win over Rock Falls. They rushed for 333 yards and seven touchdowns on just 30 carries in the win. Caden Considine scored touchdowns on all three of his carries as Byron led 42-0 at halftime.

The two-time defending conference champions have won 26 straight games in the BNC. Their last conference loss, which is also their last regular season loss, came at Stillman Valley 15-7 in overtime Week 1 in 2022.

Byron won 3A state titles in 2021 and 2023. The Tigers have not lost more than two games in a season since going 9-3 in 2015.

Friday Night Drive pick: Byron

North Boone (1-0) at Rock Falls (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Vikings: They are coming off a 21-18 win at Winnebago. They won last year’s matchup with Rock Falls 35-14 and finished the season 4-5.

About the Rockets: First-year head coach Dave Chavira and Rock Falls had a rough test to open the season as they fell to powerhouse Byron 63-0 in a Thursday-night tilt. They surrendered 333 yards rushing on 30 carries in the setback. Rock Falls was held without a first down until the final minute. It will likely be a work in progress for the Rockets and Chavira, who hopes to rebuild the program from the ground up.

Friday Night Drive pick: North Boone

Rockford Lutheran (0-1) at Oregon (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Crusaders: They are coming off a 47-8 loss to Dixon. They trailed 34-0 after the first quarter as Dixon went on to rush for 173 yards. They had just 48 total yards and four first downs in the loss.

About the Hawks: They are coming off a 27-20 win over Genoa-Kingston in which Cooper Johnson ran for 192 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. His first score came from 80 yards out to help Oregon build a 19-6 halftime lead. Lutheran won last year’s matchup 24-0.

Friday Night Drive pick: Oregon

Northwest Upstate Illini

Forreston (0-1) at Dakota (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cardinals: They are coming off a 50-12 loss to the defending NUIC champion Lena-Winslow. Kayden Loomis and Brady Gill each had rushing touchdowns for Forreston in the loss. Forreston won last year’s matchup with Dakota 38-0.

About the Indians: They are coming off a 56-16 loss at Du-Pec. Dakota’s last win came in 2023 against Galena.

Friday Night Drive pick: Forreston

Du-Pec (1-0) at Fulton (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Rivermen: They are coming off a 56-16 win over Dakota. They finished second in the conference last season at 7-1, losing only to Le-Win. They beat Fulton 60-36 last season at home. This is Du-Pec’s last year in the NUIC before moving to the Big Northern Conference. Losing two all-staters to graduation in QB Cooper Hoffman and WR Jaxon Diedrich, the Rivermen won 10 games for the first time as a co-op last season.

About the Steamers: They fell 52-20 at E-PC last week after giving up 279 yards, including 169 yards and four touchdowns to Draven Zier. This is the first of five home games for Fulton this season. Coach Patrick Lower is just five wins away from his 100th victory in his 19th season. The Steamers fell just short last season of reaching the playoffs for the eighth straight time. Braedon Meyers stepped up late at QB the last three games, throwing for over 600 yards and 11 TDs.

Friday Night Drive pick: Du-Pec

Eastland-Pearl City (1-0) at Morrison (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Wildcatz: They opened the season with a 52-20 win over Fulton after leading 38-7 at halftime. Will Birchen, the NUIC’s all-time leading tackler, led the defense with 11 tackles. Offensively, Draven Zier led the backfield with 169 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 14 carries. His long was 52 yards.

About the Mustangs: They are coming off a 22-14 loss to Galena. They lost just 18-14 to E-PC in last year’s matchup in Week 8, going on to finish 3-6 after closing the season on a three-game skid. Morrison has another tough matchup with a trip to Du-Pec next week. Morrison returns a speedy backfield led by state track champions Brady Anderson and Levi Milder, along with a returning second-team all-NUIC linebacker in Noah Robbins.

Friday Night Drive pick: E-PC

Three Rivers crossover

Erie-Prophetstown (1-0) at Hall-Putnam County (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Panthers: E-P defeated Kewanee 29-6 in Week 1 in a game that was postponed to Saturday due to inclement weather. QB Keegan Winckler ran for a 3-yard TD and threw a 36-yard TD pass to Connor Keegan last week. Evan Steimle had a 5-yard TD run and booted a 26-yard field goal in the opener. Keegan intercepted two passes, Grayden Church intercepted a pass, and Lane Decker recovered a fumble.

About the Red Devils: Hall lost its opener 40-21 to Orion, the Red Devils’ 11th straight season-opening loss and 10th loss in a row to the Chargers. The game was tied at 21 at halftime. Hall QB Dylan Glynn ran for 126 yards on 17 carries with touchdown runs of 32 and 56 yards. He also completed 5 of 12 passes for 51 yards. Braden Curran ran for a 72-yard TD. The Red Devils allowed 218 rushing yards and 178 passing yards. Hall lost to E-P 41-7 last season.

FND pick: Erie-Prophetstown

Newman (1-0) at Mendota (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

On Shaw Local radio: WGLC-FM 100.1

About the Comets: Newman, ranked third in the latest Associated Press Class 1A poll, opened the season with a 28-14 win over Princeton. Newman QB Evan Bushman completed 15 of 19 passes for 230 yards and two TDs. John Rowzee caught five passes for 83 yards and a TD, and Tyson Williams had three receptions for 45 yards and a TD. The Comets ran for 106 yards, and George Jungerman scored two rushing TDs. Newman beat Mendota 42-0 last season. The Comets have beaten Mendota by a combined 90-0 in the last two meetings and have won all four games against the Trojans since Mendota joined the Three Rivers.

About the Trojans: Mendota has lost 13 games in a row after last week’s 20-0 loss to Riverdale. It was the first time Mendota was shut out since last year’s Week 2 game against Newman. The Trojans had 102 offensive yards against Riverdale: 77 rushing and 25 passing. Wyatt Ossman and Ryan Furar each ran for 27 yards, while QB Aden Tillman completed 3 of 11 passes for 25 yards. The Trojans lost two fumbles and had a pass intercepted. Mendota allowed 123 rushing yards and 87 passing yards.

FND pick: Newman

Lincoln Trail crossover

Annawan-Wethersfield (1-0) at Bureau Valley (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Titans: A-W beat Abingdon-Avon 44-14 last week. QB Maddux Heitzler ran for 111 yards and two TDs on 12 carries, Devon Horrie rushed for 147 yards and two TDs on 18 attempts, and Nic Thurston ran seven times for 146 yards and two TDs. Although just 26 miles apart, Annawan-Wethersfield and Bureau Valley have never met in football.

About the Storm: Bureau Valley lost 47-6 to St. Bede in coach Pat Elder’s debut with the Storm. BV trailed 14-0 after the first quarter, 33-0 at halftime, and had the running clock put on early in the third quarter. The Storm ran for 182 yards but had zero passing yards, with both attempts being intercepted, including one returned for a touchdown. Dane Stewart led BV as he ran for 66 yards on 15 carries, while Wyatt Smith scored the Storm’s lone TD on a 2-yard run with two minutes left.

FND pick: Annawan-Wethersfield

Nonconference

Chicago Urban Prep/Bronzeville (0-1) at Sterling (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Lions: They lost 6-0 to Chicago Noble/Rauner to open the season. The Lions went 2-7 last season and were outscored 224-60. They compete in the Chicago Public North Conference. This is their only nonconference game this season.

About the Golden Warriors: They are coming off a 43-14 road loss to a Metamora team ranked seventh in the latest AP poll in Class 4A. The Warriors had just six first downs and 168 yards of offense as Metamora piled up 381 yards. Sterling’s Brady Berlin was 11 of 16 passing for 115 yards and a touchdown pass to Quincy Maas. Maurice DeLaCruz led the backfield with five carries for 50 yards and a score.

This is Sterling’s last nonconference game before opening Western Big 6 action next week against Moline.

Friday Night Drive pick: Sterling

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

Abundant Life (WI) (1-1) at Milledgeville (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About AL/SAA: The Madison-based school has a 43-8 loss and a 36-14 loss on their schedule. They also travel to South Beloit and Orangeville this season.

About the Missiles: They opened the season with a big 30-22 win at Amboy, the two-time defending I8FA state champions. Milledgeville’s defense stepped up late, and sophomore QB Kyson Francis threw three TDs in the win. Milledgeville looks like the team to beat in 8-man after one week.

FND pick: Milledgeville

Amboy co-op (0-1) at Rockford Christian Life (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Clippers: The two-time defending Illinois 8 Man champions lost 30-22 to Milledgeville last week in a rematch of the 2024 state title game. The Clippers led 22-8 at halftime before falling just short led by some new faces. Jose Lopez led the Amboy attack as he rushed for 95 yards and a TD, while QB Tanner Welch ran for a 17-yard TD. Amboy’s Rylan McNinch returned an interception 90 yards for a score.

About the Eagles: Rockford Christian Life lost 46-8 to South Beloit in Week 1. The Eagles were 1-8 last season, with their lone win coming in Week 2 over Ashton-Franklin Center. The Eagles and Clippers have not met in eight-man football.

FND pick: Amboy co-op

West Prairie/Southeastern (0-1) at West Carroll (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cyclones: They lost to A-FC 28-18 last week as the Raiders snapped a 16-game losing streak in coach Josh Stone’s debut. They went 3-6 last season after starting the year 0-6. They had two wins over Peoria Heights and one over Galva.

About the Thunder: They opened the season strong with a 42-0 at West Central. They led 35-0 at halftime. West Carroll had a great debut in 8-man football last season after going 8-3. They started the year 4-0 before a 44-0 loss to Milledgeville. West Carroll has a big matchup against Polo next week.

Friday Night Drive pick: West Carroll

Polo (1-0) at FCW (1-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Wood Shed, rural Streator

About the Marcos: An I8FA state semifinalist last season after an undefeated regular season and two-time eight-man state champion in 2019 and 2021, the Marcos picked up right where they left off by handling Bushnell-Prairie City 50-0 in this fall’s opener last Friday. QB JT Stephenson took over at quarterback, throwing two TD passes and rushing for 152 yards and a 71-yard score. Jordan Reed added 83 yards and two TDs in the win as Polo ran for 298 yards on 33 carries.

About the Falcons: Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland learned just a handful of days before kickoff that its scheduled Week 1 opponent, Harvest Christian/Westminster, would forfeit. It left the Falcons 1-0 but also without a game under their belt coming into this showdown of two 2024 I8FA playoff teams. FCW returns 1,000-yard rusher RB/LB Leelynd Durbin and just-as-dangerous RB/QB/LB Logan Ruddy as it vies for a third straight playoff appearance, but to join the I8FA elite, FCW has to find a way to beat the eight-man’s best. This is an early opportunity to do just that.

Friday Night Drive pick: Polo

West Central (0-1) at Ashton-Franklin Center (1-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Heat: They fell 42-0 against West Carroll to open the season. They went 6-4 last season after starting 6-0. They won the I8FA championship in 2022.

About the Raiders: They snapped a 16-game losing streak in coach Josh Stone’s debut. The schedule picks up again for AFC next week with a matchup against Milledgeville.

Friday Night Drive pick: West Central