Historical covers for April 23: The aftermath of the Utica tornado

As Shaw Media commemorates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from April 23. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the closing days of World War II to the local resilience found in the wake of natural disasters.

1934: Dixon Evening Telegraph

On April 23, 1934, the Dixon Evening Telegraph led with a gripping manhunt update: “Dillinger Eludes Officers in North Wisconsin.” The notorious outlaw had narrowly escaped a federal trap at a resort, leaving two dead and four hurt. Locally, the paper remained focused on the community, reporting on the funeral of E.D. Alexander and the ongoing impact of the “Blue Eagle” NRA codes on local industry.

1945: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle

By 1945, the world was on the precipice of peace in Europe. The DeKalb Daily Chronicle blared the historic news: “Berlin is Taken; Armies are Near Junction.” As Soviet tanks reached the German capital, the paper also looked ahead to the “Session at San Francisco,” where world leaders were gathering to form the United Nations. Even amidst global triumph, local news persisted with reports on patent filings and community waste paper drives.

1990: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

The April 23, 1990, edition of the Northwest Herald balanced international relief with local celebration. The lead story, “Captors free hostage,” detailed the release of Robert Polhill after 39 months in captivity in Lebanon. Closer to home, the front page was dominated by the spirit of the environment, with the headline “Earth Day celebrated at home, abroad,” featuring photos of residents gathering at Pleasant Valley in Woodstock to “hear the cry of the Earth.”

2004: The Times-Press (Streator)

In 2004, the focus was entirely on local recovery following a devastating natural disaster. The Times-Press featured a somber headline: “Utica residents struggling to cope,” documenting the aftermath of a deadly F3 tornado that leveled much of the nearby town. The edition served as a vital resource for the community, providing information on federal relief funds and heart-wrenching “eyewitness” accounts from those who survived the storm.