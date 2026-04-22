Historical covers for April 22: Standard Oil to Locate New Plant Near Lockport

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from April 22. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing the evolution of our communities from the early 20th-century social pages to the modern-day challenges of global pandemics and national security.

1913: Joliet Evening Herald

On April 22, 1913, the Joliet Evening Herald featured a mix of progressive social ambition and local industry. The front page was dominated by the story of Miss Genevieve Clark, daughter of the Speaker of the House, who sought a life as a “real newsgatherer.” Locally, the paper tracked the expansion of the “Standard Oil to Locate New Plant Near Lockport” and a heated debate over “Rigid Blue Laws” that aimed to close all stores on Sundays.

1995: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

By 1995, the news cycle was gripped by one of the most significant domestic tragedies in American history. The lead headline, “2 bomb suspects in custody,” detailed the feds linking men to paramilitary groups following the Oklahoma City bombing. Alongside this national crisis, the paper maintained its local heart, honoring a “Firefighter [who] answers final call to quarters” and reporting on a “Harvard custody conflict” that had moved into the courtroom.

2002: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

The April 22, 2002, edition reflected the aftermath of 9/11 and the start of the War on Terror. Under the banner “A Soldier’s Story,” the paper featured a local officer recalling his mission in Afghanistan. The page balanced these heavy global themes with resilient local business news, reporting how “Water, structural damage won’t slow down Ralph’s News Stand,” a beloved neighborhood staple in DeKalb.

2020: The Times (Ottawa)

The April 22, 2020, edition of The Times serves as a stark reminder of the COVID-19 pandemic. The headline “AN OPEN DISCUSSION” focused on the potential risks and steps involved in reopening La Salle County’s economy. The “Local News” sidebar highlighted the immediate impact on community life, noting that “No spring sports” would be played as the IHSA officially canceled the season.