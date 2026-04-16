Friday Night Drive’s Top Linebackers to Watch in 2026

Nazareth's Edward McClain Jr. (0) tries to get around Mt. Carmel's Roman Igwebuike (32) during the varsity football game between Nazareth Academy and Mt. Carmel high school. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local New)

Friday Night Drive is highlighting some of the top returning players at each position for the 2026 IHSA football season. Here are 10 of the top returning linebackers to watch as the new season approaches.

Jameer Miles, Carmel, Class of 2028

Miles turned in a monster sophomore season for the Corsairs, posting 74 tackles along with 11 TFLs, 3 sacks, 5 INTs, 2 PBUs and 1 FF. The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder is a four-star prospect and the No. 1-rated linebacker prospect in the state’s 2028 class according to 247Sports. Miles holds Power 4 offers from Texas A&M, Tennessee, Oregon, Illinois, Ohio State, Iowa, Nebraska, Wisconsin and more.

Grant Bowen, IC Catholic Prep, Class of 2028

The son of former Iowa star and NFL player Matt Bowen, Grant totaled 55 tackles, 6 TFLs and 5 PBUs with 3 FFs and a pair of interceptions this past fall. The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder has seen his recruitment blow up since his sophomore season ended, adding Power 4 offers from Miami, Notre Dame, Georgia, Florida, Iowa and more. He had 34 catches for 731 yards and 11 scores at the wide receiver position.

Football: Joliet Catholic vs Jacksonville NOV 02 Jacksonville's Charles Kholian (7) tries to elude Joliet Catholic's Derrick Pomatto (46) during the IHSA Class 5A first round playoff game at Joliet. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News) (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News/Dean Reid)

Derrick Pomatto, Joliet Catholic, Class of 2027

Pomatto was named a Class 6A All-State Honorable Mention and the CCL/ESCC Orange Division’s Defensive Player of the Year as a junior. The 6-foot, 220-pounder recorded 74 tackles (six for loss), a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception for the Hilltoppers in 2025. Pomatto also pitched in at running back, scoring three rushing touchdowns and adding nearly 200 yards on the ground.

Will Mettee, Loyola, Class of 2027

Mettee shared the CCL/ESCC Blue Division’s Defensive Player of the Year honor with Brother Rice defensive lineman Brayden Parks this past season. The junior linebacker posted 88 total tackles, 7 TFLs, 6 sacks, 5 hurries, 2 PBU, 1 FF, 1 FR and 1 INT for the Ramblers, who saw their run of three straight 8A titles end in 2025. The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder recently announced his commitment to Boston College.

Mick Smith, Morris, Class of 2027

Smith was the Interstate 8 Defensive Player of the Year after totaling 82 tackles (two for loss), three interceptions and a forced fumble as a junior. Smith also ran for 250 yards and 10 touchdowns for Morris, which reached the Class 4A semifinals. At 6 feet 2 inches and 200 pounds, Smith had 37 solo stops during Morris’s 11-2 campaign.

Montini's Isaac Alexander (28) is brought down by a host of Morris players including Mick Smith (4) and Bryce Varner (2) during the IHSA Class 4A semifinals football playoff game in Lombard. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

Roman Igwebuike, Mount Carmel, Class of 2027

One of the top linebacker prospects in the nation, Igwebuike shined for the Caravan, compiling 115 tackles, 13.5 TFLs, 7 sacks, 2 INT, 3 FF, 1 FR and 3 PBUs in 2025. With Igwebuike, a four-star recruit, at the front of the defense, Mount Carmel went 14-0 and won its fourth state title in a row (7A 2022, 2023, 2024, 8A 2025). Igwebuike has offers from Auburn, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas and more.

Dylan Wellner, Nazareth, Class of 2027

Wellner totaled 65 tackles, 10 TFLs, 2 sacks, 2 INTs, 4 FFs and 1 FR during his junior season with the Roadrunners, who advanced to the Class 6A semifinals. The 6-foot, 205-pounder is a team captain and was an All-CCL/ESCC selection in 2025. Wellner picked up his first Division I offer in late January, earning an offer from Western Illinois.

Camren Loghmani, Oswego, Class of 2027

Playing in 12 games last season, Loghmani recorded 82 tackles (40 solo tackles) and 10 TFLs for the Panthers, who advanced to the 8A state finals. The 5-foot-10, 205-pounder had 1 INT, 1 FF, 1.5 sacks and 2 FRs. He was named to the Record Newspapers All-Area Team.

Richmond-Burton’s Blake Livdahl, right, brings down Marian Central’s Colin Hernon in varsity football at George Harding Field on the campus of Marian Central High School in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Blake Livdahl, Richmond-Burton, Class of 2027

Livdahl, who suffered a torn ACL during his junior wrestling season, was the Kishwaukee River Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year and an IHSFCA Class 3A All-State recipient in 2025. Livdahl, who medaled in second at the Class 1A state wrestling tournament last year, recorded 65 tackles, including 41 assists, while also forcing two fumbles and recovering one during his junior season with the Rockets.

Sean Rice, St. Laurence, Class of 2027

Now a three-star prospect with Power 4 offers, Rice was a tackling machine for the Vikings during their 6A semifinal run in 2025. Rice posted 123 tackles, 2 FF, 5 INTs and 10 TFLs as St. Laurence went 8-5 and knocked off Bradley-Bourbonnais and Dunlap in the playoffs. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder has offers from Minnesota, Purdue and Illinois, all schools he’ll be visiting over the next few months.