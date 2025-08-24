First-year Rock Falls head coach David Chavira hopes to rebuild team foundation

Rock Falls first year coach David Chavira runs his team through drills Tuesday, August 12, 2025. The team hit the gridiron for day two of practices ahead of the 2025 season. (Alex T. Paschal)

Looking to rebuild the foundation of Rock Falls football from the ground up, first-year head coach David Chavira got some advice from Newman coach Mike LeMay and Sterling coach Jon Schlemmer.

Both the Comets and Golden Warriors have been models of success over the years and perennial playoff participants.

“All credit goes to them for taking the time to help someone who’s not new to the game, but new to the position,” Chavira said. “I picked up some great tips from them in the areas that we discussed.”

Chavira is a 1994 Rock Falls graduate who has coached Rockets football in a variety of capacities and position groups. He most recently coached the JV team along with varsity running backs and linebackers. Chavira takes over following coach Kevin Parker, who finished with a 5-43 record in six seasons.

Chavira wants to close the gap against other teams in the Big Northern Conference. Learning from nearby successful programs is a good start.

“I like to have conversations on how to maximize time and be efficient,” he said. “One of the best things I got from coach LeMay was how they structure their Mondays. I really like a lot of what they had to say. We use the same strength training program, so sort of talking to him about how he structures things there.”

Chavira also picked Schlemmer’s brain on how he structures things during the summer.

“We didn’t really get into X’s and O’s too much,” he said, “but just some drill-type things and some great conversations.”

Chavira has new, more stringent goals for the team as well as the coaches. He said aligning the youth programs up through the varsity program is crucial. He also knows the importance of strength and conditioning having coached that as well.

“As a school I think we could really benefit from having year around cycles of training so that we don’t see any sliding back as far as strength and explosiveness,” he said.

Chavira hopes to build a strong base for the team first and foremost.

“That’s the biggest thing is just setting a foundation of what the standards are when it comes to blocking, coverages, communication,” he said. “And rebuilding those with a brand new offense, defense and special teams.”

He says all phases of the game will have a new look.

Coaching a team with just two playoff appearances since 1923, that has not had a winning record since going 5-4 in 2009, Chavira says he cannot do it alone.

“It’s really going to take a community effort,” he said. “A player effort and a coaching effort t

o all kind of build up to the point where we need to be.

“That’s really why the focus has been trying to get the fifth grade all the way up through the varsity and build that as an entire community and try to get a groundswell to change the culture of the program from the community perspective.”

Chavira is proud to be in his position.

“It’s an honor that I never envisioned would come,” he said. “Back when I was a player here it was a dream to eventually become the head coach here. And it’s an honor that it came true.

“I want our community to have a sense of honor and excitement coming to the stadium.”