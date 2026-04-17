Loyola announces return of John Holecek as head football coach; Beau Desherow named GM, assistant head coach

In a statement published Tuesday afternoon, Loyola announced the return of John Holecek as head football coach. Holecek went 185-36 and won three state titles from 2006-22. (Photo provided by Joe Coughlin/The Record: North Shore)

In a statement published Tuesday afternoon, Loyola announced that former head football coach John Holecek will return to his post. Beau Desherow, who’s served as head coach of the Ramblers since 2023, will move into assistant head coach and general manager roles.

The winningest coach in Loyola’s 115-plus year history of football, Holecek turned in a 185-36 record over 17 seasons as head coach of the Ramblers. Under Holecek, Loyola reached the Class 8A state finals seven times and won three state championships. Excluding the COVID season, Loyola made the playoffs every year under Holecek.

“This program has always meant a great deal to me, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to step back into this role,” Holecek said in the statement. “Working alongside Beau and our staff, we’re focused on continuing to raise the standard and creating an environment where our students can grow, compete and thrive.”

Holecek left the program in December 2022 after Loyola defeated Lincoln-Way East 13-3 to claim the 8A state title. After about two years away from the Ramblers, Holecek returned as an assistant coach under Desherow, who took the program over and posted a 30-7 record over three seasons. Desherow won two state championships.

“Beau has been an outstanding leader of this program and a steady presence for our students,” Vice President for Athletics and Fitness Genevieve Atwood said in the statement. “His ability to build relationships, develop talent, and lead with integrity has been central to our recent success, and his expanded role will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen the program.”

An accomplished high school player at Marian Catholic, Holecek went on to star at Illinois, where he earned All-Big Ten honors twice and recorded 436 career tackles. Holecek, one of the top-ranked tacklers in Illini history, was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round of the 1995 NFL Draft. He played eight NFL seasons from 1995-2002.

“Loyola Academy is fortunate to have outstanding leaders who are deeply committed to our Jesuit mission,” Rev. Gregory J. Ostdiek, SJ, Loyola president, said in the statement. “John and Beau’s shared dedication to developing the physical, spiritual, and emotional strength of our student-athletes reflects what it truly means to be men for others. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have such a remarkable duo leading our program.”

Desherow, a former Loyola player who graduated from the academy in 1993, will continue serving as both an assistant athletic director and director of summer camps while taking on new roles as an assistant head coach and general manager. A member of the Loyola’s Hall of Fame’s 2016 class, Desherow played at both Tulsa and North Park.

“Working closely with him over the last 20 years, I have nothing but respect for him,” Desherow said. “Our kids have grown up together, our kids were teammates and our kids have won state championships together. We’re very close. I have a lot of respect for him and what he brings to the table. I’m fired up about the direction Loyola’s headed.”

Loyola head coach Beau Desherow walks the sidelines against Lincoln-Way East in the Class 8A championship at Hancock Stadium in Normal. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

As general manager and assistant coach, Desherow will continue to develop Loyola’s student-athletes while also aiding student-athletes in the college recruiting process. Desherow said that over 70 colleges and universities visit the academy each year. General manager roles have become prominent at the collegiate level over the last few years.

“It shows an unbelievable commitment to our football program from our administration,” Desherow said. “I think we’re ready to take off and go to the next level. We’ve been one of the more dominant programs over the last decade and we’re looking to expand that to the next decade. Everyone is fired up and we’re ready to get to work.”

According to Michael O’Brien of the Chicago Sun-Times, Loyola will become the first high school football team in Illinois to have a general manager. Desherow cited the trickle-down effect between collegiate and high school athletics as an indicator that general manager roles could start to become common in the high school ranks as well.

“It’s a copycat world,” Desherow said. “Everything you’ve seen going on in college football right now is trickling down to the high school level and if you don’t get out in front of it, you’ll be left behind.”

Desherow began coaching at Loyola in 2004 and worked as the team’s varsity outside linebackers coach for five years. Desherow served as the head sophomore coach (2009-11) and the varsity defensive line coach (2011-19) before becoming the head varsity coach in 2023.

In addition to his coaching experience, Desherow has over 20 years of administrative experience at the academy. He’s served as an assistant director of admissions (2004-06) and an assistant dean of students (2006-19). His combined administrative experience, which includes his time in the athletic department, will support him in his new role.

“Being able to navigate and work through the administrative side of things has been a strength of mine,” Desherow said. “I’m looking forward to building on those strengths and helping the program be successful in the future... Things are trickling down and we’d rather be out in the forefront leading the way than trying to play catch up.”

As a player, Desherow started at outside linebacker and helped the Ramblers to CCL championships and IHSA state finals appearances during the 1991 and 1992 seasons. He started his collegiate career at Tulsa before finishing at North Park, where he coached defensive linemen prior to beginning his coaching tenure with the Ramblers.

Mike Lowe of WGN was first to report the news of Holecek’s return.