Friday Night Drive’s Top Defensive Backs to Watch in 2026

Fenwick's Josh Morgan (2) catches the ball for an interception on Saturday Nov. 22, 2025, while taking on Nazareth Academy in the 6A semifinals game held at Nazareth Academy High School in La Grange Park. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

The 2026 season is right around the corner and like many positions around the field there’s no shortage of top flight players returning to play in the secondary this season

Friday Night Drive is highlighting some of the top returning players at each position for the 2026 IHSA football season. Here are 10 of the top returning secondary players to watch as the season approaches.

Ben Anderson, Sycamore, Class of 2027: Anderson is a dual threat for the Spartans, also serving as one of the team’s top receiving threats. But on the defensive side of the ball he was an anchor finishing third on the team and tackles with 48 while snaring a pair of interceptions.

Geneva’s Will Pascoli has his pass broken up by East St. Louis’ Raheem Floyd in the 2024 Class 6A state championship in Normal. (Gary Middendorf)

Raheem Floyd, East St. Louis, Class of 2027: The 6-foot, 160-pounder excels in pass coverage and has netted a number of offers from the midwest region including Big Ten schools Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin. Floyd’s most recent offer came from Texas.

Mt. Carmel's Tavares Harrington (2) makes an interception during the varsity football game between Mt. Carmel high school and Nazareth in La Grange Park, IL. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local News Network)

Anthony Carter, Providence, Class of 2028: The 6-foot-1, 170 pounder is just scraping the surface of his potential. A quick, tough defender it is also nearly impossible to best him on 50-50 balls as a 37-inch vertical leap gives him the advantage in most toss-up situations.

Tavares Harrington, Mount Carmel, Class of 2027: Harrington is the state’s hottest secondary prospect in Illinois with schools such in Alabama, Notre Dame and Ole Miss in the mix for the 6-foot-3, 180-pounder that makes regular impact at either safety or cornerback. As a junior, Harrington recorded 50 tackles, three interceptions, six tackles for loss and a quarterback sack as a junior for the Caravan.

Justin Johnson, Evanston, Class of 2027: Johnson is an absolute speedster that is a dynamic coverage guy for the Wildkits. Johnson had several Big Ten teams interested in his services and gave a verbal committment to the University of Illinois in March.

IC Catholic's KC Kekstadt, right, has the ball poked loose by Bishop McNamara's Malachi Lee during an IHSA Class 3A second round playoff game at IC Catholic. (Mason Schweizer)

Malachi Lee, Bishop McNamara, Class of 2027: Lee was an offensive X-factor as a slot back, totaling 903 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns, but the state long jump hopeful also uses his freak athleticism on the defensive side. He recovered a pair of fumbles for last fall’s 10-1 team, forced another and added 24 tackles. Lee will be joined by his twin brother Micah on both sides of the ball.

Darrell Mattison, Morgan Park, Class of 2027: Part of a long line of capable performers from the Morgan Park, Mattison is clearly worthy of a spot on that list. Mattison was an early commit to Michigan as the Wolverines saw the potential of a player who recorded 47 tackles and five interceptions as a junior.

Josh Morgan, Fenwick, Class of 2027: Morgan is a University of Cincinnati baseball recruit, but more than made his presence felt for the Friars on the gridiron during their run to the Class 6A title. Morgan finished with 36 tackles, 24 passes defensed and a pair of interceptions despite missing four games to injury.

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Rontez Smith, left, celebrates with Lyzale Edmon after Edmon's touchdown during a home game against Crete-Monee. (Mary Sharp)

Rontez Smith, Bradley-Bourbonnais, sr.: A two-way factor for two years already, Smith has state track speed that beautifully translates on both sides of the perimeter on the gridiron. Serving as a receiver and cornerback alongside Daily Journal Player of the Year Lyzale Edmon each of the last two falls, look for Smith to break out both on the field and the recruiting scene as the unquestioned leader of both the receiver room and secondary this fall.

Logan Thompson, Belleville Althoff, Class of 2028: Thompson seemingly has been on the radar for years making his presence felt as just a freshman on Althoff’s 2024 Class 1A title team. Thompson has drawn the attention of multiple SEC schools such as Tennessee, Kentucky and Mississippi.