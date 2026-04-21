Historical covers for April 21: Utica hit hard by tornado

As Shaw Media commemorates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from April 21. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the closing days of World War II to the local impact of national tragedies and the resilience of communities following natural disasters.

1945: Morris Daily Herald

In the final weeks of World War II, the April 21, 1945, edition of the Morris Daily Herald was dominated by the rapid collapse of the Axis powers. The massive lead headline, “Reds’ Entry Into Berlin Is At Hand,” captured the global anticipation of the war’s end. Domestically, the paper noted the transition of power following FDR’s death, reporting on “Truman Learning About Problems From The Cabinet.” Locally, the community remained focused on the war effort, highlighting “1,800 Fliers Subjected To Torture March” and a call for residents to “Keep Buying War Bonds.”

1996: Northwest Herald

By 1996, the focus in McHenry County shifted to domestic economic pressures. The front page featured a prominent look at how “Seniors face housing squeeze,” with residents expressing fear that rising property taxes would force them from their long-term homes. In contrast to community spirit, the paper also highlighted a “Make A Difference Day” initiative where “Cary neighbors team up with Cub Scouts” to collect food for the hungry, showcasing the enduring local tradition of neighbors helping neighbors.

1999: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

The April 21, 1999, edition of DeKalb’s Daily Chronicle reflects one of the darkest days in American school history. The headline “16 dead in school killing spree” reported on the initial, tragic details of the shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado. While the nation grieved, the paper also maintained its local watch, reporting on the “New council” in DeKalb and a positive economic milestone: the “March unemployment rate drops to 10-year low of 3.3 percent.”

2004: The Times-Press (Streator)

In 2004, the news was dominated by local devastation closer to home. The April 21 edition of The Times-Press led with the sobering headline “Utica hit hard” after a deadly tornado tore through the village. The front page detailed “Widespread damage in village; at least 4 dead,” while noting that the “Killer storm skirts Streator.” The coverage focused on the immediate aftermath, showing volunteers and emergency personnel searching through the rubble of what was once the Milestone tap.