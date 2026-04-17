Tyson Bagent bringing Offensive Skills Camp to St. Bede on Saturday, May 23

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent, scrambles to pick up a few extra yards against the Buffalo Bills last season at Soldier Field in Chicago. Bagent will bring his annual Offensive Skills Camp to St. Bede Academy Saturday, May 23. It is open to all area boys and girls in grades 6-12, limited to the first 100 campers. (Scott Anderson)

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent is making good on a promise to the St. Bede football program.

Bagent’s Foundation and Zoombang donated protective gear to the Bruins at Bagent’s charity event last August in downtown Chicago, which was attended by coach Jack Brady and St. Bede players.

Bagent also said he would host his annual Offensive Skills Camp at St. Bede. The date has been set for 7-9 p.m. Saturday, May 23, rain or shine.

The camp will be open to all area athletes, boys and girls, in grades 6-12. It will feature hands-on instruction, led by Bagent, focused on offensive skills, fundamentals and game techniques. Campers should bring a football and cleats.

“This is an incredible experience being offered to athletes all over the Illinois Valley,” Brady said. “St. Bede is grateful and excited to host and welcome Tyson Bagent to the Academy. We look forward to seeing the numerous athletes from the area this event will draw.

“It’s not everyday you get live one on one instruction from a NFL quarterback. I am excited to see the positive impact the camp will have on all participants and look forward to May 23.”

There will be photos and autographs with Bagent at 9 p.m.

Cost is $60 with a camp T-shirt included. Spots are limited to the first 100 campers.

Registration may be made at https://www.st-bede.com/summercamps/bagent