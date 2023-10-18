Sauk Valley Media football preview capsules for Week 9 of the 2023 season

WESTERN BIG 6

Moline (4-4, 2-3) at Sterling (3-5, 3-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Moline 33, Sterling 21 (2022 Week 8)

About the Golden Warriors: Sterling lost 14-7 to Rock Island in Week 8. Cale Ledergerber rushed for 103 yards on 22 carries and Joseph Holcomb scored the only touchdown on a 1-yard run in the second quarter. Holcomb amassed five tackles for loss, and Kendric Muhammad totaled six tackles, including one sack and two tackles for loss. The Golden Warriors were outgained 238-144 in total yards and finished 4 for 15 on third downs.

About the Maroons: Moline followed a 1-3 start with three wins in its last four games, including a win by forfeit against Alleman. The Maroons were the Western Big 6 champions last season. Moline has qualified for the playoffs in every full season since 2017 and has three nine-win seasons during that timespan.

Friday Night Drive pick: Sterling

BIG NORTHERN CONFERENCE

North Boone (6-2, 6-2) at Dixon (7-1, 7-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Dixon 21, North Boone 14 (2022 Week 2)

About the Dukes: Dixon lost 49-6 to top-ranked Class 3A Byron in Week 8. Tyler Shaner netted 57 rushing yards on 13 carries, including runs of 33 and 25 yards. Devon Wallace rushed for a 3-yard touchdown. Eli Davidson paced the team with eight tackles, and Aiden Wiseman made six tackles and recovered a fumble.

About the Vikings: North Boone enters the final week of the regular season on a four-game winning streak, averaging 32 points per game during that stretch. The Vikings were shut out in both losses this season (Week 1 vs. Oregon and Week 4 vs. Byron). North Boone has scored the fourth-most points (218) and allowed the third-fewest (131) in the BNC this season.

FND pick: Dixon

Oregon (4-4, 4-4) at Rockford Christian (0-8, 0-8)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Oregon 14, Rockford Christian 8 (2022 Week 2)

About the Hawks: Oregon lost 22-14 to Rockford Lutheran in Week 8. Logan Weems rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries, and Austin Egyed caught four passes for 70 yards. The Hawks beat 6-2 North Boone in Week 1, 5-3 Stillman Valley in Week 6 and played 7-1 Dixon to within nine points in Week 2. With a Week 9 win, the Hawks could potentially end a nine-year playoff drought.

About the Royal Lions: Rockford Christian has allowed the most points (392) and scored the second-fewest (110) in the BNC this season. The Royals Lions have scored more than 16 points in a game just once (in a 55-34 loss to Winnebago in Week 2), and they’ve allowed at least 42 points in seven out of eight games.

FND pick: Oregon

Rock Falls' Michael Flowers carries the ball with Genoa-Kingston's Tyler Atterberry and Ryan Swider in pursuit during their game Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at Genoa-Kingston High School. (Mark Busch)

Winnebago (1-7, 1-7) at Rock Falls (1-7, 1-7)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Winnebago 45, Rock Falls 14 (2022 Week 3)

About the Rockets: Rock Falls lost 52-13 to Genoa-Kingston in Week 8. Austin Castaneda returned the opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown, and Maverik Johnson rushed for a 65-yard touchdown. The Rockets were limited to 156 yards of total offense. Their only win this season was against Rockford Christian (21-16 in Week 5).

About the Indians: Winnebago is on a six-game losing streak, including a 27-14 loss to Stillman Valley in Week 8. The Indians have scored the third-fewest points (142) and allowed the second-most (351) in the BNC. Their only win this season was also against Rockford Christian (55-34 in Week 2).

FND pick: Winnebago

Newman’s Caleb Donna looks to block Hall QB Gianni Guerrini’s pass Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (Alex T. Paschal)

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Newman (6-2, 2-2) at Mendota (1-7, 0-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Newman 30, Mendota 27 (2022 Week 8)

About the Comets: Newman lost 34-8 to Kewanee in Week 8, giving up 14 more points than it allowed in any previous game this season. Brady Grennan rushed for 70 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries to lead the offense. Both of Newman’s losses this season have come against 7-1 teams (Princeton and Kewanee).

About the Trojans: Mendota opened the season on a five-game losing streak. The Trojans have scored eight or fewer points in six games this season, and their only win so far was against winless Riverdale (35-14 in Week 6). They’ve allowed the most points in the Three Rivers East (352) and scored the fewest (70) this season.

FND pick: Newman

Bureau Valley (4-4, 2-3) at Morrison (7-1, 5-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Morrison 42, Bureau Valley 0 (2019 Week 6)

About the Mustangs: Morrison beat Riverdale 51-6 in Week 8. Brady Anderson rushed touchdowns of 44 and 25 yards, and Carson Strating rushed for touchdowns of 8 and 26 yards. Chase Newman added a 28-yard rushing touchdown. The Mustangs’ only loss this season was against Rockridge (7-1, first place in Three Rivers West). Morrison has scored the most points (289) and allowed the fewest (89) in the Three Rivers West this season.

About the Storm: Bureau Valley beat Aurora Central Catholic 67-19 in Week 8. Bryce Helms finished 2-for-2 passing for 44 yards with touchdown passes to Corban Chhim and Brock Shane. Helms also rushed for 54 yards on nine carries. Cameron Lemons (12 carries, 165 yards) and Elijah Endress (17-136) each topped the century mark in rushing and scored three rushing touchdowns.

FND pick: Morrison

Erie-Prophetstown's Jeremiah Kochevar runs with the ball during a Friday, Sept. 15, 2023 game with Morrison in Morrison. (Steve Siefken/Shaw Media)

Erie-Prophetstown (3-5, 3-2) at Rockridge (7-1, 5-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Rockridge 51, Erie-Prophetstown 21 (2022 Week 4)

About the Panthers: Erie-Prophetstown followed an 0-5 start with a three-game winning streak, including a 19-7 win over Sherrard in Week 8. Jeremiah Kochevar rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns, and Demetree Larson rushed for 91 yards and one touchdown. Connor Keegan, Gavin Adams and Keegan Winckler each grabbed an interception, and Amen Barron forced a fumble to go with five tackles and a sack.

About the Rockets: Rockridge beat Hall 35-0 in Week 8 and currently sits atop the Three Rivers West. The Rockets handed Morrison its only loss of the season by a score of 14-7 in Week 7. Rockridge has scored the second-most points (269) and allowed the second-fewest (126) in the Three Rivers West this season.

FND pick: Rockridge

NORTHWEST UPSTATE ILLINI CONFERENCE

Lena-Winslow (8-0, 7-0) at Forreston (7-1, 6-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lena-Winslow 38, Forreston 16 (2022 Class 1A state semifinals)

About the Cardinals: Forreston lost 6-0 to Durand-Pecatonica in Week 8. Kaleb Sanders rushed for 64 yards and Owen Mulder rushed for 56 yards. The Cardinals have scored the fourth-most points (194) and allowed the third-fewest (97) in the NUIC this season.

About the Panthers: Lena-Winslow beat Galena 50-0 in Week 8. Gage Dunker rushed for 162 yards and four touchdowns. Cobryn Lynch, Lucas Fye and Weston Lartz rushed for one touchdown each. Nick Tippett rushed for 101 yards and Lynch rushed for 81 yards. The Panthers have scored the most points (392) and allowed the fewest (69) in the NUIC this season.

FND pick: Lena-Winslow

Fulton (5-3, 4-3) at West Carroll (0-8, 0-7)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Fulton 63, West Carroll 0 (2022 Week 2)

About the Steamers: Fulton beat undefeated Knoxville 42-0 in Week 8. The Steamers have won five of their last six games following an 0-2 start. Their losses this season have come against teams with a combined 22-2 record (Lena-Winslow, Forreston, Durand-Pecatonica).

About the Thunder: West Carroll lost 44-0 to Eastland-Pearl City in Week 8. The Thunder have been shut out six times this season and have scored only 26 points through eight games. They’ve allowed 184 more points than the next-closest team in the NUIC (Eastland-Pearl City).

FND pick: Fulton

Eastland-Pearl City (2-6, 1-6) at Dakota (3-5, 2-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Eastland-Pearl City 40, Dakota 36 (2022 Week 5)

About the Wildcatz: Eastland-Pearl City beat West Carroll 44-0 in Week 8. Draven Zier rushed six times for 159 yards and three touchdowns, and Jaxsyn Kempel rushed five times for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Ethan Petta hauled in a 17-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Corbin and rushed for an 18-yard touchdown. The Wildcatz have won two of their last three games following an 0-5 start.

About the Indians: Dakota lost 14-6 to Stockton in Week 8. The Indians have won two of their last three games after a 1-4 start. They’ve scored eight or fewer points in all five losses this season. Their wins have come against Fisher, West Carroll and Galena.

FND pick: Dakota

Polo's Noah Dewey (31) looks for hole as DeAngelo Fernandez (22) blocks a Blue Ridge player during Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 action at Polo High School. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

ILLINOIS 8-MAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

Polo (7-1, 3-1) at Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio (8-0, 5-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Amboy 28, Polo 12 (2022 Week 1)

About the Clippers: Amboy defeated Orangeville 72-12 in Week 8. Landon Whelchel (11 carries, 167 rushing yards) and Quinn Leffelman (12-81) rushed for three touchdowns each. Eddie Jones completed 6 of 6 passes for 123 yards and one touchdown and added a 24-yard run. Brennan Blaine caught five passes for 106 yards and one touchdown and also had an 18-yard touchdown run. The Clippers have scored at least 40 points in seven out of eight games, and they’ve pitched three shutouts this season.

About the Marcos: Polo received a win by forfeit against Peoria Quest Charter Academy in Week 8. It beat Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon 52-12 the week before. The Marcos’ only loss this season came against Milledgeville in Week 3 (58-22). They’ve scored at least 42 points in every win this season.

FND pick: Amboy

Bushnell-Prairie City (4-4, 2-4) at Milledgeville (7-1, 4-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Milledgeville 64, Bushnell-Prairie City 8 (2021 I8FA Playoffs - First Round)

About the Missiles: Milledgeville beat Unity Christian 36-16 in Week 8. Its only loss this season came against Amboy 32-20 in Week 6. The Missiles are averaging 49 points and allowing 20 points per game this season.

About the Spartans: Bushnell-Prairie City is on a three-game losing streak, averaging 20.7 points per game during that stretch. All four of its wins have come against teams with two wins or less (St. Anne, Galva, Metro-East Lutheran, Peoria Heights).

FND pick: Milledgeville

St. Anne (2-6, 1-4) at Ashton-Franklin Center (1-7, 0-3)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First eight-man matchup

About the Raiders: Ashton-Franklin Center has lost six straight games since a 34-33 Week 2 win over Alden-Hebron. The Raiders lost 46-22 to Hiawatha in Week 8. They’ve scored 22 points in a game three times this season and 12 points or less in four other games.

About the Cardinals: St. Anne lost 58-16 to St. Thomas More in Week 8. The Cardinals’ only wins this season have come against 0-8 Peoria Quest Charter Academy and 1-7 Schlarman. Their closest margin in a loss was 24 points (30-6 in Week 2 vs. Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon).

FND pick: Ashton-Franklin Center