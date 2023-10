Saturday’s 8-man football game between Polo and Peoria Quest has been canceled due to a forfeit by Peoria Quest, per Polo athletic director and football coach Ted Alston. The Marcos improve to 7-1 on the season with the Gators’ forfeit.

Polo defeated Blue Ridge/DeLand-Weldon 52-12 in Week 7. The Marcos will face undefeated Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio at Amboy in Week 9 to end the regular season.