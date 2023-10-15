Amboy steamrolls Orangeville, improves to 8-0

AMBOY – The Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio football team defeated Orangeville 72-12 Saturday night in an 8-man football game at Amboy.

Running back Landon Whelchel and fullback Quinn Leffelman rushed for three touchdowns each to lead the devastating offensive attack. Whelchel rushed for 167 yards on 11 carries, and Leffelman racked up 81 yards on 12 carries. Leffelman also had a 17-yard reception.

Quarterback Eddie Jones went 6-for-6 passing for 123 yards and one touchdown and also had a 24-yard run.

Tight end Brennan Blaine was the leading receiver, catching five passes for 106 yards and one touchdown. He also had an 18-yard touchdown run.

Jose Lopez and Josh Mckendre each rushed for one touchdown for Amboy.

The Clippers converted 18 first downs and limited the Broncos to two.

Blake Folgate paced Orangeville with 98 rushing yards and one touchdown on 22 carries.