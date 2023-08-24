Sauk Valley Media football preview capsules for Week 1

WESTERN BIG 6

Sterling at Metamora

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Sterling 44, Metamora 12 (2015 IHSA Class 5A playoffs – first round)

About the Golden Warriors: Sterling opened last season with a 40-7 home win over Lakes. It finished 9-3 with a Class 5A quarterfinals appearance. ... The Golden Warriors return most of their starters from a defense that held opposing teams to 19.1 points and 258.9 yards per game last season. ... They’ll have a new starting QB, a new starting RB and three new starting offensive linemen this season. ... Sterling’s offense rushed for 3,355 yards, threw for 1,084 yards and scored 68 total touchdowns in 2022.

About the Redbirds: Metamora finished 7-4 and in third place in the Mid-Illini Conference last season. ... The Redbirds have won three IHSA state championships and are a seven-time state runner-up. They averaged 33.5 points per game in 2022.

Friday Night Drive pick: Sterling

Dixon’s Aiden Wiseman looks for running room Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 against Stillman Valley. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)

BIG NORTHERN

Dixon at Stillman Valley

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Stillman Valley 36, Dixon 6 (2022 Week 4)

About the Dukes: Dixon has made eight straight playoff appearances. ... Its senior rushing duo of quarterback Tyler Shaner and running back Aiden Wiseman combined for 2,009 yards and 21 touchdowns last year. ... The Dukes return two-way starter Eli Davidson, who suffered a torn ACL in Week 2 of 2022. ... They’ll be counting on new starters along the offensive line and at wide receiver after losing a pair of all-conference linemen [Matthew Warkins and Shaun DeVries], and a pair of all-conference wide receivers [Rylan Ramsdell and Ethan Hays].

About the Cardinals: Stillman Valley has won the past two matchups against Dixon. ... The Cardinals were BNC conference champs in 2022, finishing 8-1 in conference play and 9-2 overall. ... They’ve won seven or more games in every full season since 2018, and have made four straight playoff appearances during that timespan. ... They’ll have an entirely new backfield this season after graduating last year’s top three rushers.

FND pick: Stillman Valley

Rock Falls at Byron

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Byron 63, Rock Falls 0 (2022 Week 6)

About the Rockets: Rock Falls hasn’t had a winning season since 2009 (5-4) and hasn’t made the playoffs since 1992. ... Participation numbers are up this year as it looks to make a turnaround. ... The Rockets bring back most of last year’s roster, with a number of multi-year varsity starters leading the way.

About the Tigers: Byron won the Class 3A state championship in 2021 and finished 11-2 last season with a run to the state semifinals. ... The Tigers, who are ranked No. 1 in the preseason Associated Press 3A poll, have held at least a share of the conference title in every season since 2016. ... Running backs Jacob Ross and Kye Aken, as well as lineman Jared Claunch return as starters from the state championship team.

FND pick: Byron

Oregon's Noah Reber turns the corner on a North Boone defender en route to the end zone during Oct. 21 action at Landers-Loomis Field in the final game of the season for the Hawks. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

North Boone at Oregon

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: North Boone 46, Oregon 20 (2022 Week 9)

About the Hawks: Oregon’s last winning season and playoff appearance was in 2014 when it finished 6-5. ... This will be its second season under head coach Broc Kundert. ... The Hawks return nine offensive starters, including running back Noah Reber, who rushed for 461 yards and six touchdowns on 73 carries (6.3 YPC) in 2022. They bring back eight starters on the defensive side ... Their 2022 wins came against Rockford Christian (14-8, Week 2) and Rock Falls (46-0, Week 8).

About the Vikings: North Boone loses starting quarterback Chandler Alderman, who moves on to play Division I baseball at Middle Tennessee, but brings back some offensive firepower and secondary support in senior wide receiver/safety Chris Doetch. In three seasons as a varsity starter, Doetch has caught 87 passes for 1,096 yards and 19 touchdowns and rushed 67 times for 583 yards and five touchdowns. ... The Vikings made the playoffs four seasons in a row prior to last year’s 3-6 season.

FND pick: North Boone

THREE RIVERS

Newman at Rockridge

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Rockridge 42, Newman 12 (2022 IHSA Class 2A playoffs - first round)

About the Comets: Newman won the Class 2A state championship in 2019, reached the quarterfinals in ‘16 and ‘18, and made the semifinals in ‘17. ... Last year, the Comets won three of their last five regular-season games to make the playoffs in Mike LeMay’s first season as head coach. ... After graduating four of their top six rushers, three top receivers and a quarterback, the skill positions will look almost entirely different this season.

About the Rockets: Rockridge won both matchups against Newman last season, taking the Week 3 contest 33-8, then the first-round playoff matchup, 42-12. ... The Rockets lose a lot of offensive production between quarterback Jacob Bayne (1,070 passing yards, 14 TDs), running back Peyton Locke (1,107 rush yards, 13 rush TDs, 500 rec. yards, 7 rec. TDs) and wide receiver Kameron Bohnsack (40 catches, 859 yards, 14 TDs). ... The reigning TRAC West champions and Class 2A quarterfinalists also return seven starters on both sides of the ball.

FND pick: Rockridge

Bureau Valley at Erie-Prophetstown

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Erie-Prophetstown 33, Bureau Valley 0 (2022 Week 7)

About the Panthers: Former Erie-Prophetstown defensive assistant Tyler Whitebread makes his head coaching debut this season, as former head coach Jesse Abbott steps back into an assistant role. ... The Panthers narrowly missed the playoffs last season, finishing 4-5. They went 8-3 with a second-round playoff exit the year before. ... They lost two core players to graduation this spring – IHSFCA Class 2A All-State RB/LB Jase Grunder and First-Team All-TRAC West lineman Clay Hockaday – but cushion the blow with the return of five two-way starters.

About the Storm: Bureau Valley has seven returning starters on both sides of the ball, with OG/LB Connor Scott and OT/DL Jon Dybek leading the way as four-year starters and all-conference players. Scott has led the Storm in tackles for three straight seasons. ... Bureau Valley also returns skill players Elijah Endress (junior RB/LB), Brock Shane (junior WR/DB) and sophomore Brady Hartz (sophomore RB/DB). ... Its last winning season was in 2016, when it finished 6-4.

FND pick: Erie-Prophetstown

Mendota at Morrison

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Mustangs: First-year Morrison head coach Nathan Vandermyde was a former quarterback for the program. ... The Mustangs rebounded from 2-7 to 5-5 last season. ... They lost starting quarterback Danny Mouw to graduation, but return their top offensive weapons in senior running back Chase Newman, senior fullback Carson Strating, sophomore running back Brady Anderson and senior wide receiver Daeshaun McQueen. Newman was IHSFCA Class 1A All-State honorable mention last year. ... Junior Colton Bielema takes over at quarterback this season.

About the Trojans: Mendota lost a number of starters to graduation, but it returns a few key players this season. Back to lead the team offensively are quarterback Justin Randolph (89 for 169, 1,472 yards, 11 touchdowns), wide receiver Braden Freeman (32 receptions, 651 yards, four TDs) and offensive lineman Gabe Vallejo. Freeman also starts in the secondary. ... The Trojans finished 5-5 with a first-round playoff exit in 2021.

FND pick: Morrison

Fulton's Baylen Damhoff jumps over three Forreston defenders for a game winning touchdown in the fourth quarter during Oct. 7 action in Forreston. The Steamers won the game 30-28. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

NORTHWEST UPSTATE ILLINI

Fulton at Forreston

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Fulton 30, Forreston 28 (2022 Week 7)

About the Steamers: Fulton has made the Class 1A quarterfinals two seasons in a row. ... Top wide receiver/defensive back Baylen Damhoff is back, and senior wide receiver/safety Trevor Tiesman returns from injury. ... Junior dual-threat quarterback Dom Kramer takes the reins from Brayden Dykstra, a First-Team All-NUIC pick who set school records for passing yards (1,583) and passing touchdowns (16) last season.

About the Cardinals: Forreston reached the Class 1A state semifinals last season. ... It loses All-State running back/defensive lineman Johnny Kobler to graduation, but brings back a pair of first-team all-conference selections and three-year starters in senior running back/linebacker Kaleb Sanders and senior running back/defensive back Micah Nelson. ... Senior two-way lineman Ethan Bocker is another returning three-year starter.

FND pick: Forreston

Galena at Eastland-Pearl City

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Galena 7, Eastland-Pearl City 6 (2022 Week 6)

About the Wildcatz: Eastland-Pearl City last made the playoffs in 2018, but it appears to be on the upswing. ... It returns two all-conference first-teamers in senior running back/defensive back Brady Sweitzer and senior wide receiver/defensive back Ethan Petta. ... The Wildcatz defeated Class 1A quarterfinalist Dakota 40-36 in Week 5 last season.

About the Pirates: Galena boasts a talented backfield this season, led by returning senior running back/linebacker Jack Ries, a second-team all-conference pick in 2022. Ries rushed for 530 yards and nine touchdowns on 87 carries and caught 11 passes for 134 yards last season. Defensively, he compiled 48 tackles, three tackles for loss and four fumble recoveries. ... Sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Roman Romer is another top returner. As a freshman second-team all-conference performer at both positions, he tallied 40 tackles and five interceptions.

FND pick: Eastland-Pearl City

West Carroll at Lena-Winslow

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Lena-Winslow 70, West Carroll 0 (2022 Week 4)

About the Thunder: West Carroll last made the playoffs in 2019, going 5-5 that year. ... The Thunder returned to a full varsity schedule last season for the first time in three years. ... Sophomore Winter Harrington slots in as the starting quarterback this season after A.J. Boardman transferred to Fulton.

About the Panthers: Lena-Winslow is the three-time defending Class 1A state champion. ... The Panthers suffered heavy losses this season, graduating 10 defensive starters and eight offensive starters, but they bring back All-State honorable mention fullback/outside linebacker Gage Dunker. ... Dunker rushed for 1,447 yards, scored 28 total touchdowns and racked up 84 tackles and two interceptions in 14 games last season. ... Offensive tackles Odin Stabenow and Tanner Kempel are the other returning letter-winners.

FND pick: Lena-Winslow

ILLINOIS 8-MAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

Unity Christian/Mt. Pulaski at Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Clippers: Amboy comes off an I8FA state runner-up finish in 2022. ... The Clippers return all of their players from last season except All-State quarterback Tucker Lindenmeyer. ... They’ll be led on both sides of the ball by All-State senior tight end/defensive end Brennan Blaine, junior fullback/defensive end Quinn Leffelman and senior running back/linebacker Landon Whelchel. Leffelman and Whelchel were All-North 2 Division selections on both sides of the ball last season ... Junior Eddie Jones, who started six games in Lindenmeyer’s absence in 2022, is the full-time starter this season.

About the Lions: Unity Christian/Mt. Pulaski finished 10-1 overall and went 6-0 as 8-Man South Division champions in 2022 – a big rebound from 2021′s 5-6 season... The Lions lost 44-38 to St. Thomas More in the second round of the I8FA playoffs last season.

FND pick: Amboy

Polo's Delo Fernandez runs for a gain as Landon Brooks (45) blocks during 8-man playoff action against Hiawatha on Friday, Oct. 28. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Peoria Heights at Polo

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Polo 50, Peoria Heights 0 (2021 Week 7)

About the Marcos: Polo returns back-to-back All-State running back/linebacker Brock Soltow, who will play quarterback this season. ... The Marcos won two straight I8FA state championships in 2019 and 2021 (no 2020 season) and were a play away from reaching the championship game in 2022. ... They graduated a fellow All-State running back/linebacker in Avery Grenoble, but are still at least two-deep at the position with senior Delo Fernandez returning.

About the Patriots: Peoria Heights finished 0-8 last season, averaging 15.5 points per game.

FND pick: Polo

River Ridge at Milledgeville

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Milledgeville 66, River Ridge 14 (2022 Week 8)

About the Missiles: Milledgeville returns I8FA All-State quarterback/linebacker Connor Nye, as well as some offensive and defensive playmakers this season. Konner Johnson, Bruce Raymond and Micah Toms-Smith were Second-Team All-North 2 picks last season at offensive utility player, defensive line and outside linebacker, respectively. McKenna was a first-team All-North 2 selection at middle linebacker. ... The Missiles lost two all-state receivers to graduation: Kacen Johnson and Bryce Aude.

About the Wildcats: River Ridge finished 4-5 overall last season. Its 2-4 North 2 Division record placed it fourth. ... The Wildcats piled up 86 points in a Week 9 win over Orangeville.

FND pick: Milledgeville

Ashton-Franklin Center at Orangeville

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: Ashton-Franklin Center forfeit loss to Orangeville (Week 9 2021); Orangeville 41, Ashton-Franklin Center 14 (Week 2 2019)

About the Raiders: Ashton-Franklin Center finished 5-4 last season, but it loses some heavy hitters in senior All-State quarterback Carson Rueff (2,276 passing yards, 34 passing TDs) and senior First-Team All-North 2 Division receiver Lane Koning (906 receiving yards, 19 TDs). ... The Raiders made the playoffs last season for the first time since 2005.

About the Broncos: Orangeville went from 11-2 and a state runner-up finish in 2021 to 2-8 in 2022. ... Their 0-5 conference record placed them sixth in the 8-Man North 2 Division last season.

FND pick: Ashton-Franklin Center