Dixon duo looking for even more in 2023

Dixon’s quarterback-running back duo rushed for 2,009 yards last season – and both are back this fall.

Needless to say, there will be high expectations for the Dukes offense in 2023.

In his first full season as the starting quarterback, Tyler Shaner ran for 1,058 yards and nine touchdowns on 160 carries, and threw for 1,007 yards and 13 TDs on 75-for-134 passing. In his first season in the backfield last fall, Aiden Wiseman ran 140 times for 951 yards and 12 scores.

Both return as seniors this fall, and with a year in the backfield together under their belts, they’re looking for even bigger things.

[ Photo from Dixon vs. Newman 7-on-7 camp ]

“Ever since last year, we’ve been closer together, and then baseball helped us a lot to get even closer, too,” Wiseman said. “I think this year, we’re going to be connected more and you’re going to see a lot more out of the backfield. I’m ready to go this season – you’re going to see some stuff – and I think us two are going to show out this year. I’m just ready for the season to start, I’m excited.”

After seeing what those players accomplished last year as juniors, and the work they’ve put in during the offseason, Dixon coach Jared Shaner knows he’s got a strong 1-2 punch right out of the gate this fall.

“No question, they’re more comfortable together. They’ve played nine games together – I think Aiden was out once last year – and Ty had some games his sophomore year, so they’ve got that experience,” coach Shaner said. “And then they’re just a year older, a year stronger, a year more mature. They’ve both gained quite a bit of weight, they’ve both gotten faster, they committed to being better. It’s certainly a nice starting point for us offensively.”

While Dixon loses top receivers Ethan Hays (26 catches, 379 yards, 4 TDs), Rylan Ramsdell (16 catches, 233 yards, 4 TDs; 19 rushes, 94 yards) and Jath St. Pier (13 catches, 16- yards, 1 TD; 6 rushes, 88 yards 2 TDs) and another running back in Hunter Vacek (21 rushes, 118 yards), there will be some new weapons on display.

Eli Davidson is healthy after suffering a season-ending injury in Week 3 last season; he was Shaner’s top target before going down, with six catches for 92 yards and a touchdown in the first two games.

Dixon's Tyler Shaner throws a pass against Newman during 7-on-7 drills Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Sterling High School. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

“Aiden and I made a really nice combo in the backfield, and with Eli coming back, it’s another weapon,” Tyler Shaner said. “We can go a little bit of two-back stuff with him, and they’re both good receivers, too; Aiden can go up and get the ball, and Eli’s just a fantastic athlete who can do anything you want him to.”

Shaner’s younger brother Cullen also returns after a season with seven catches, 100 yards and two scores, while Collin Scott, Wiseman and Cort Jacobson also caught passes last year. The experience in the system and another offseason together has the Dixon offense feeling good about the upcoming season.

“I don’t know exactly when I saw this, but a couple years I ago I went to help Eli move houses, and I saw a poster that said, ‘Be the player opposing coaches talk about.’ I think that’s what we kind of have in our group,” Tyler Shaner said. “Eli has that mentality, Aiden has that mentality, I have that mentality, my brother Cullen has that mentality when he wants to – in basketball, he definitely has that mentality – but I think the four of us and even our offensive line, we mesh so well.”

Everything starts up front, and there are a few holes on the offensive line. Shaun DeVries, Matt Warkins and Gavin Jensen anchored the crew in the trenches last season, but they’ve graduated and left some big shoes to fill.

But only four of the 19 linemen listed on last year’s roster were seniors, so Tyler Shaner sees a lot of guys in camp this year with some varsity experience who are hungry to step up and earn those spots.

“We’re going to miss Shaun, Matt and Gavin, but it’s nice to have the guys we’ve got up front this year. We’ve got other core guys who are going to come in and fill those shoes pretty well, I think. It’s hard to do that for those three guys – they’re really good players – but I think we have guys who will step up,” he said. “Spencer Thompson comes back from an ACL injury, I think he’s going to be good. Jaron Hermes missed eight or nine games last year with a broken collarbone, he’s going to be really good. We’ve got Peyton Dingley back, we’ve got Tyler Herwig back, so that’s good, that’s a big plus. Right now we’re kind of having a battle at center, but I think whoever we go with by Week 1, we’re going to be set in stone and I think we’re going to be rolling pretty well.”

Dixon’s Cullen Shaner catches a pass against Newman during 7-on-7 drills Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Sterling High School. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

With so many familiar faces blocking for him, Wiseman says he feels a tight bond on offense that will help the Dukes not only have success, but face down and overcome whatever adversity arises throughout the season.

“Our linemen, our offense, we’re all connected together,” Wiseman said. “We lost a few guys from last year, but our linemen are all close together, and we have a few wide receivers who are going to step up this year. Eli’s back, he’ll help out a lot, he’ll show out. We’ve definitely got some weapons.”

With two sons on the team, coach Shaner also knows how close-knit this team is. He likes what he’s seen in the weight room this offseason, and the attitude the team has shown in camp. And he knows the players are eager to get out on the field and show what they can do this season.

“They’re excited. This group of seniors has been together since Dixon Junior Tackle in fifth grade, with quite a few returning guys. We lose a couple receivers and a couple linemen, but we’ve had people step up and fill those positions, and ultimately, that’s what good programs do,” he said. “There may be new names that people outside the program haven’t heard, and they might say, ‘Where’d that kid come from?’ Well, they had an older kid in front of them that played really well and earned their time, and now it’s their turn. I think that’s the place that we’re in this year.”