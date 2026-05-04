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175th Anniversary

Historical covers for May 4: Bootleggers Jailed and Fined

The cover of the Morris Daily Herald for May 4, 1923

The cover of the Morris Daily Herald for May 4, 1923 (Newspapers.com)

By John Sahly

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from May 4. These archives serve as a chronological window into the evolution of our communities, documenting everything from the end of global conflicts to the intimate trials of local life.

1923: Morris Daily Herald

Morris Daily Herald cover: May 4, 1923 Morris Daily Herald cover: May 4, 1923 May 4, 1923 Morris Herald-News (Morris, Illinois) Newspapers.com

In the roaring twenties, local enforcement was busy tackling Prohibition-era crime. The lead headline on May 4, 1923, shouted “Bootleggers Jailed and Fined,” detailing a successful raid on a “soft drink parlor” in South Wilmington that netted a “big haul” of moonshine. Beyond the crime beat, the front page featured a whimsical “Mad Dog!” political cartoon and news of a local resident reaching the remarkable age of 101.

1945: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

The Daily Chronicle cover: May 4, 1945 The Daily Chronicle cover: May 4, 1945 May 4, 1945 The Daily Chronicle (De Kalb, Illinois) Newspapers.com

By May 1945, the end of World War II in Europe was imminent. The massive, bold headline “Three More Big German Armies Surrender” dominated the page, signaling the crumbling of Nazi defense. Amidst the global triumph, the paper remained deeply personal, reporting on the release of a “Waterman Lieutenant” from a German prison camp and local efforts to collect tin cans for the war effort.

1976: Daily Sentinel (Woodstock)

Woodstock Daily Sentinel cover: May 4, 1976 Woodstock Daily Sentinel cover: May 4, 1976 May 4, 1976 The Daily Sentinel (Woodstock, Illinois) Newspapers.com

The mid-seventies brought a focus on environmental accountability and community health. The top story, “Union wins its suit against chemical company,” detailed a legal victory regarding zoning and public nuisance. Human interest took center stage lower on the page with a touching feature titled “Cancer doesn’t stop WHS senior,” highlighting the resilience of a local high school athlete.

2020: The Times (Ottawa/La Salle County)

The Times cover: May 4, 2020 The Times cover: May 4, 2020 May 4, 2020 The Times (Streator, Illinois) Newspapers.com

The most recent archive brings us back to the early, uncertain days of the modern era. The headline “Virus Among Veterans” confirmed a COVID-19 case at the La Salle veterans’ home, capturing the anxiety of the pandemic. Yet, signs of normalcy remained tucked in the margins, with reports of a successful planting season and local golf courses reopening for “back in the swing” play.

Shaw Media 175th AnniversaryGrundy CountyMorris
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.