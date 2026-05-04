Historical covers for May 4: Bootleggers Jailed and Fined

The cover of the Morris Daily Herald for May 4, 1923 (Newspapers.com)

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from May 4. These archives serve as a chronological window into the evolution of our communities, documenting everything from the end of global conflicts to the intimate trials of local life.

1923: Morris Daily Herald

In the roaring twenties, local enforcement was busy tackling Prohibition-era crime. The lead headline on May 4, 1923, shouted “Bootleggers Jailed and Fined,” detailing a successful raid on a “soft drink parlor” in South Wilmington that netted a “big haul” of moonshine. Beyond the crime beat, the front page featured a whimsical “Mad Dog!” political cartoon and news of a local resident reaching the remarkable age of 101.

1945: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

By May 1945, the end of World War II in Europe was imminent. The massive, bold headline “Three More Big German Armies Surrender” dominated the page, signaling the crumbling of Nazi defense. Amidst the global triumph, the paper remained deeply personal, reporting on the release of a “Waterman Lieutenant” from a German prison camp and local efforts to collect tin cans for the war effort.

1976: Daily Sentinel (Woodstock)

The mid-seventies brought a focus on environmental accountability and community health. The top story, “Union wins its suit against chemical company,” detailed a legal victory regarding zoning and public nuisance. Human interest took center stage lower on the page with a touching feature titled “Cancer doesn’t stop WHS senior,” highlighting the resilience of a local high school athlete.

The most recent archive brings us back to the early, uncertain days of the modern era. The headline “Virus Among Veterans” confirmed a COVID-19 case at the La Salle veterans’ home, capturing the anxiety of the pandemic. Yet, signs of normalcy remained tucked in the margins, with reports of a successful planting season and local golf courses reopening for “back in the swing” play.