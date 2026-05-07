Here are the 10 winningest active head football coaches in IHSA history entering 2026

Richmond-Burton Head Coach Mike Noll yells at his team after they give up a Johnsburg touchdown during a Kishwaukee River Conference football game at Johnsburg High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

With the 2026 season approaching, Friday Night Drive is examining which current head coaches have the most wins in IHSA history. Here are 10 of the winningest individuals and some who are on the rise.

10. Josh Jostes, Maroa-Forsyth, 247-68

Jostes has been at M-F since 2000 and will enter his 27th season leading the program. A two-time state champion, once in Class 1A and once in Class 2A, Jostes has advanced to the state finals 10 times. Excluding the COVID season, M-F has made the playoffs every year since 2004. The team was a 2A state finalist in 2024 and 2025.

Nazareth Head Coach Tim Racki (center) talks with players Lesroy Tittle (left) and Logan Malachuk during a practice on at the La Grange Park School. (Sandy Bressner)

9. Tim Racki, Nazareth, 249-84

Since his first season in 2005, Racki’s Roadrunners have earned six state championships and made the finals eight times. Four of those championships have come in Class 5A, with one coming in Class 6A (2014) and another in Class 7A (2018). Prior to Nazareth, Racki coached at now-closed Driscoll from 1998-2004.

8. Dave Inserra, Maine South, 249-55

Inserra started at Maine South in 2001 and has guided the team to the playoffs every single year (excluding the shortened COVID year). The Hawks, under Inserra, have reached the Class 8A state finals eight times and won four championships. In Maine South’s 62-year history of football, Inserra owns 51.5% of the school’s 483 wins.

7. Rob Zvonar, Lincoln-Way East, 253-48

A rapid riser in the all-time winningest coaching ranks, Zvonar has been East’s head coach since the school was established in 2001. Under Zvonar’s watch, the Griffins have become a top public school in the state, winning three Class 8A state titles and making the finals six times. The Griffins went 14-0 in each of their state title runs.

Coach Rob Zvonar leads varsity football practice at Lincoln-Way East. (Laurie Fanelli)

6. Mike Rude, Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton-Elverado Co-op, 265-194

A head coach in the IHSA since 1970, Rude has made stops at several programs including Wyanet (1970-72), Anna-Jonesboro (1977-81), Marion (1982-91), Johnston City (1991-2006), Vienna (2009-13, 2016-18), Sesser-Valier (2019-24) and now Christopher-Zeigler-Royalton-Elverado Co-op. Rude graduated from Christopher in 1966 and will complete his coaching career at the conclusion of the 2026 football season.

5. Ric Arand, Lena-Winslow, 273-69

Starting at L-W in 1997, Arand has molded the Panthers into one of the best small-school programs in the state. Under Arand, L-W has won seven Class 1A championships and made the finals nine times. Excluding the COVID season, L-W has won 10 or more games in every year since 2016. Arand will enter his 30th season at L-W this fall.

4. Cully Welter, Monticello, 274-89

Welter spent four years at Ridgeview (1994-97) before moving on to Mercer County (1998-2008), where he amassed a 113-22 record. Since then, Welter has been the head man at Monticello, guiding the Sages to a 138-49 mark. The winningest coach in Monticello history, Welter earned the Class 3A state title in 2018. The Sages went 14-0.

Wilmington's Ryan Kettman celebrates his touchdown with coach Jeff Reents during the Wildcats' 49-7 victory over Tri-Valley in the quarterfinal game. (Krystle Compton for Shaw Local N)

3. Jeff Reents, Wilmington, 298-66

Reents has been head coach of the Wildcats since 1994. Reents, who could surpass 300 victories this coming season, has guided the team to four state championships. Wilmington, a 2A and 3A power during Reents’ tenure, has made the playoffs all but twice, excluding the COVID season. The Wildcats won the 2025 Class 2A state title.

2. Mike Noll, Richmond-Burton, 304-82

Noll eclipsed 300 career wins this past fall and now ranks seventh all time after passing Montini’s Chris Andriano and Providence’s Matt Senffner. Noll, who coached McHenry for 16 years (1988-2003) and Glenbrook South for 12 years (2004-15), has an 80-11 record over eight years at R-B. The Rockets won the 2019 Class 4A state title.

1. Mark Ramsey, Pana, 341-115

The winningest active head coach in the IHSA, Ramsey ranks fourth all time and recently passed longtime Sterling Newman coach Michael Papoccia. A head coach since 1983, Ramsey worked at Central A&M (formerly Moweaqua) for 21 years. He then coached at Shelbyville (2013-15) and St. Teresa (2016-22) before joining Pana in 2025.

Honorable Mentions: Chad Hetlet, Glenbard West, 200-50, Aaron Kunz, Williamsville, 201-55, Rick Reinhart, Alton (hired 2026), 213-202, Derek Leonard, Rochester, 217-41, Mike Lalor, Stillman Valley (retired 2026), 223-88, Darren Sunkett, East St. Louis, 234-68

Writer’s Note: This article was written with information from the IHSA database and individual research. Please email any corrections to rhodges@shawmedia.com