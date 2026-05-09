QB Marion Persich to transfer to Morris from La Salle-Peru

Quarterback Marion Persich hurdles Kaneland defenders Alex Alvarez and Jack Koller during a game last season at Howard Fellows Stadium. Persich is transferring to Morris from La Salle-Peru for his junior season this fall. (Scott Anderson)

Two-time All-Interstate 8 Conference quarterback Marion Persich, a highly-touted recruit in the Class of 2028, will still be giving conference teams fits this fall, but he’ll do so wearing a different uniform.

Persich is transferring from La Salle-Peru to Morris for the 2026 season.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder has been on game day visits to Illinois, Northwestern and Michigan State. He’s going to camps this summer at North Dakota State and San Diego State. He also has camp invites from several other schools, including Missouri, Missouri State, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Iowa.

“I think it’s a good opportunity,” said Persich, whose transfer comes as his father’s fencing company expands into Morris.

In two varsity seasons at La Salle-Peru, Persich completed 199-of-385 passes for 2,607 yards and 17 touchdowns while running for more than 1,100 yards and 19 TDs.

Persich also is a two-time Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP, winning the award in each his freshman and sophomore seasons.

The Cavaliers went 5-13 overall and 2-8 in the conference with four wins overall and both conference wins coming against Ottawa.

“I really loved it at L-P,” Persich said. “It’s a great community. I love all the people. I love my team and I’m glad for all the stuff I learned over my two years at L-P with (assistant) coach (Jared) Mundt and coach JJ (Raffelson). It was a good experience.”

Persich joins a Morris program that has made six consecutive playoff appearances, reaching the Class 4A semifinals last fall and the Class 5A semifinals in 2024. Morris has double-digit wins in four of the last five seasons.

“I definitely think it will be a little easier, especially with them being a good program,” Persich said. “They already have good talent. I think me coming there, being able to really control the offense and being able to make them more of a passing and running team should definitely be a good advantage for them. Having the O-line they have should also be better for me having more time in the pocket and really being able to become a passing quarterback instead of just running.”

Marion Persich (8) throws the ball during a game last season at Howard Fellows Stadium. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Persich said he hopes to lead Morris to another deep playoff run.

“When I first get there I need to most definitely build bonds with them and get everyone on the same page with me and just get everyone’s confidence up the first couple games.,” Persich said. “We should be able to go on a good run this year.”

Persich will return to L-P’s Howard Fellows Stadium for the Interstate 8 Conference finale on Oct. 9. Persich also will play basketball for Morris after helping the Cavaliers to their third consecutive regional title last winter and earning NewsTribune Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

“It’s definitely going to be an experience,” Persich said about returning to L-P to play football and basketball. “I know a lot of people are pretty upset about me moving, but I definitely think it will be a good experience. It should be a good game.”