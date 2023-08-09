New year, same high expectations for Sterling

STERLING – Every year, the standard is high for Sterling football. Coming off a 9-3 season and Class 5A quarterfinal appearance, this year is no different.

What is different, however, is most of the starting offense – that, and a good portion of the starting defense.

Gone from the Golden Warriors is their dynamic quarterback duo, three of their starting offensive linemen and two of their top three running backs from a season ago. Defensively, there’s four or five starters to replace as well.

With so many offseason departures, there won’t be as much proven production or proven leadership to lean on. But that doesn’t mean expectations will be any lower this year.

“The standard’s the standard, and it’s high, and it is what it is, and it’s not going to change,” Sterling coach Jon Schlemmer said. “Every year, we’ve gotta just keep trying to improve and get to that ultimate goal, but it starts today, and I think we’ve got enough pieces out here that we’re going to be able to compete.”

Senior offensive lineman Lucas Austin said the desire is to reach the quarterfinals again – or get further.

“The goal is to make the deepest run in the playoffs that we can,” Austin said.

The 6-foot-7 Austin, a First-Team All-Western Big 6 selection and Division I football recruit with about a dozen FCS and nonpower 5 offers, is one of a handful of key returners. The Warriors also bring back senior running back-to-quarterback convert Cale Ledergerber, senior receiver Mason Emin, senior defensive lineman Kendric Muhammad and senior cornerback/receiver Isaiah Mendoza. Muhammad was a First-Team All-Western Big 6 selection on defense last year, and Mendoza is a three-year varsity player who’s played in a lot of big games.

But new players will need to step up, too. Currently, there’s a three-man competition for the starting quarterback job. Other positions are up for grabs as well.

The consensus choice for most impactful newcomer? Senior linebacker/receiver Andre Klaver.

Klaver, who made a name for himself on the basketball court as the 2022-23 SVM Boys Basketball Player of the Year, will have a chance to prove himself on the football field, after returning from injury.

“I think the biggest one is going to be Andre Klaver. He’s a kid who was out last year because of an injury,” Schlemmer said. “Some other kids: Will Ports, who’s going to be a junior, we think he’ll be good, Braden Birdsley, Kaedon Phillips. We’ve got some nice kids that we’re excited for.”

Austin and Mendoza co-signed the Klaver pick.

“We’ve got Andre coming in. He’ll be a big part,” Mendoza said. “All of our quarterbacks are putting in work to get better. We’re all-around just getting better.”

With players like Kael Ryan, JP Schilling, AJ Kested and Antonio Tablante gone, Sterling will look to new players for leadership. Schlemmer said that will take a collective effort.

“I think [leadership]’s a thing that’s gotta come from a lot of guys,” he said. “In the past, we maybe haven’t had those guys returning, those tons of seniors that are returning, but we’ve got a lot of really good players coming back, so we want to see who steps up vocally and leadership-wise, and when they do, we’ll have a good idea of where we’re at.”

Austin sees himself taking on a bigger leadership role this year as a senior, along with at least a few other players.

“Cale Ledergerber’s gonna take a big step, Andre, myself and Kaedon Phillips,” he said.

The quarterback run game could continue to be a strength with Ledergerber and/or Joe Holcomb, the backfield should once again be productive, and the offensive line should remain solid. While there’s not as much proven production this year, especially on offense, it just means more opportunities for new players to emerge.

“I think we have some running backs that are going to be able to run the ball really well. We’ve got some kids up front that we like, we’ve got some guys on the perimeter, and our quarterback run game could be good,” Schlemmer said. “So there’s going to be a lot of guys that you might not have heard their name before, but come Friday nights I think you’re going to hear them a little bit.”

With Week 1 less than three weeks away, excitement is growing.

“It feels great. I’m really excited. Coming back after my injury, I’m just grateful to be out here, just to get better,” Mendoza said. “I think we’re all-around pretty good. Our defense will be dominant, as always. Offense, just keep working.”

“It feels great to get back with the team and get back to work,” Austin said. “I’m really excited to see how we’re going to do this year.”