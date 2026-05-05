From Al Capone to Congressional Costs: Historical covers for May 5

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we are diving into our archives to examine four front pages from early May. These snapshots in time illustrate the evolution of our communities, from the height of global conflict and civil unrest to the modern scrutiny of public spending.

1932: Streator Daily Times-Press

In the midst of the Great Depression, the May 5, 1932, edition focused heavily on a struggling economy and high-profile crime. The bold lead headline, “$24,000,000 Is Slashed Off Army Measure,” highlighted massive federal budget cuts. Meanwhile, a fascinating cultural shift was noted in the underworld: “Al Capone Has Lost All His Identity,” reporting on the infamous gangster’s transition to “Federal Prisoner Number 40,886.” Locally, the paper also touched on public health debates with the quirky headline, “Vegetarians Do Not Get Vitality Meat Eaters Do.”

1945: Morris Daily Herald

By May 1945, the end of World War II in Europe was imminent, and the front page pulsed with anticipation. The primary headline, “Expect Surrender In Norway Soon,” sat alongside reports of the collapse of the Nazi regime, including the captures of Linz and Czechoslovakia. Despite the global focus, the Morris Daily Herald remained rooted in local service, reporting on a “$50,000 Fire” at a local clay products plant and updates on local soldiers, like “Lt. Stratton,” who was expected home from the Pacific.

1970: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

A generation later, the mood turned somber as the nation reacted to the tragedy at Kent State. The Daily Chronicle’s front page featured a powerful image of a student over a fallen peer, with the headline “Students Start New Demonstrations” as protests against the Vietnam War intensified on campuses nationwide. Closer to home, the paper balanced this national tension with local education news, noting that a “School Board Meets” where the modular system was surprisingly “Praised By Students.”

2010: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

Entering the digital age, the May 5, 2010, Northwest Herald utilized bold graphics to hold local officials accountable. The lead story, “Oh, the places they go!” featured a visual breakdown of congressional travel expenses for local representatives. The page also captured a post-9/11 world with a report on the “Police trail clue to terrorist plot” following the Times Square bomb attempt. On the local sports beat, the “Locally Speaking” section celebrated high school athletics, featuring a photo of a Marian Central pitcher.