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175th Anniversary

From Al Capone to Congressional Costs: Historical covers for May 5

The cover of the Streator Daily Times-Press for May 5, 1932

The cover of the Streator Daily Times-Press for May 5, 1932 (Newspapers.com)

By John Sahly

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we are diving into our archives to examine four front pages from early May. These snapshots in time illustrate the evolution of our communities, from the height of global conflict and civil unrest to the modern scrutiny of public spending.

1932: Streator Daily Times-Press

Streator Daily Times-Press cover: May 5, 1932 Streator Daily Times-Press cover: May 5, 1932 May 5, 1932 The Times (Streator, Illinois) Newspapers.com

In the midst of the Great Depression, the May 5, 1932, edition focused heavily on a struggling economy and high-profile crime. The bold lead headline, “$24,000,000 Is Slashed Off Army Measure,” highlighted massive federal budget cuts. Meanwhile, a fascinating cultural shift was noted in the underworld: “Al Capone Has Lost All His Identity,” reporting on the infamous gangster’s transition to “Federal Prisoner Number 40,886.” Locally, the paper also touched on public health debates with the quirky headline, “Vegetarians Do Not Get Vitality Meat Eaters Do.”

1945: Morris Daily Herald

Morris Herald-News cover: May 5, 1945 Morris Herald-News cover: May 5, 1945 May 5, 1945 Morris Herald-News (Morris, Illinois) Newspapers.com

By May 1945, the end of World War II in Europe was imminent, and the front page pulsed with anticipation. The primary headline, “Expect Surrender In Norway Soon,” sat alongside reports of the collapse of the Nazi regime, including the captures of Linz and Czechoslovakia. Despite the global focus, the Morris Daily Herald remained rooted in local service, reporting on a “$50,000 Fire” at a local clay products plant and updates on local soldiers, like “Lt. Stratton,” who was expected home from the Pacific.

1970: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

The Daily Chronicle cover May 5, 1970 The Daily Chronicle cover May 5, 1970 May 5, 1970 The Daily Chronicle (De Kalb, Illinois) Newspapers.com

A generation later, the mood turned somber as the nation reacted to the tragedy at Kent State. The Daily Chronicle’s front page featured a powerful image of a student over a fallen peer, with the headline “Students Start New Demonstrations” as protests against the Vietnam War intensified on campuses nationwide. Closer to home, the paper balanced this national tension with local education news, noting that a “School Board Meets” where the modular system was surprisingly “Praised By Students.”

2010: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

Northwest Herald cover: May 5, 2010 Northwest Herald cover: May 5, 2010 May 5, 2010 Northwest Herald (Woodstock, Illinois) Newspapers.com

Entering the digital age, the May 5, 2010, Northwest Herald utilized bold graphics to hold local officials accountable. The lead story, “Oh, the places they go!” featured a visual breakdown of congressional travel expenses for local representatives. The page also captured a post-9/11 world with a report on the “Police trail clue to terrorist plot” following the Times Square bomb attempt. On the local sports beat, the “Locally Speaking” section celebrated high school athletics, featuring a photo of a Marian Central pitcher.

Shaw Media 175th AnniversaryStreatorLa Salle County
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.