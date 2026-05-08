Historical covers for May 8: V-E Day in Europe ends World War I

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from May 8, 1945. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing the monumental moment the world learned of the Allied victory in Europe during World War II. From major city dailies to local town gazettes, the headlines of that Tuesday reflect a shared sense of relief, solemnity, and a community standing on the precipice of a new era.

May 8, 1945: The Streator Daily Times-Press

The Streator Daily Times-Press delivered the news with a massive, bold headline: “PROCLAIM FINAL VICTORY.” The front page was packed with the global implications of the surrender, featuring a prominent photo of New Yorkers celebrating in Times Square. Beyond the main announcement, the paper highlighted President Truman’s somber reminder that “Our Victory is But Half Won,” urging the nation to remain focused on the ongoing conflict in the Pacific. It also touched on local logistics, such as the “Revoke Order on Brown-Out,” signaling a literal return of light to the community.

May 8, 1945: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle

In DeKalb, the Daily Chronicle opted for a striking visual tribute, featuring a large portrait of a soldier beneath the simple, powerful headline: “WAR ENDS: SALUTE HIM!” The coverage balanced the international – detailing the official cessation of firing at midnight – with the deeply local. The edition featured stories on Mark Simpson of Waterman and the election of new officers to the local Board of Education. It captured a community eager to return to normalcy, noting that “Controls Are to Relax Very Slowly in Nation.”

May 8, 1945: Dixon Evening Telegraph

The Dixon Evening Telegraph focused on the weight of the moment with the headline “Nazis Surrender Confirmed.” The front page offered an exhaustive breakdown of the surrender at Reims, calling it the “Greatest Story of Greatest News Scoop in All History.” Amidst the world-changing reports of Hitler’s body being identified and the liberation of concentration camps, the paper remained rooted in Dixon life, reporting on a “Bill Fold found in Wrecked Auto” and the postponement of local sporting events.

May 8, 1945: Morris Daily Herald

The Morris Daily Herald declared the news with the stark, all-caps headline: “NAZI WAR ENDS.” This edition emphasized the collaborative nature of the victory, noting the “Representatives of Four Allied Powers” who signed the document in France. Locally, the paper kept residents informed on community mainstays, featuring news about “Claypool to Head Cemetery Group” and the death of a former City Council member. It served as a reminder that even as the world shifted on its axis, the heartbeat of Morris continued through its people and their stories.