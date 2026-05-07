Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Election   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
175th Anniversary

Historical covers for May 7: The end of World War II in Europe

The cover of the Dixon Evening Telegraph for May 7, 1945

The cover of the Dixon Evening Telegraph for May 7, 1945 (Newspapers.com)

By John Sahly

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we look back at four front pages from May 7. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing the monumental shift from the tragedy of the Hindenburg to the triumphant end of World War II in Europe.

1937: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

The Daily Chronicle cover: May 7, 1937 The Daily Chronicle cover: May 7, 1937 May 7, 1937 The Daily Chronicle (De Kalb, Illinois) Newspapers.com

On May 7, 1937, the front page of The Daily Chronicle was dominated by a haunting image of the “Dirigible Hindenburg Wrecked in Flames.” The report detailed the “stupendous sum” of the airship’s loss and a death list placed at 35. Amidst the national tragedy, the paper also focused on local governance, noting a “Stupendous Sum” in debt boosted to new figures, while “Illinois Farmers Face Pest of Grasshoppers,” highlighting the agricultural anxieties of the era.

1945: Morris Daily Herald

Morris Herald-News cover: May 7, 1945 Morris Herald-News cover: May 7, 1945 May 7, 1945 Morris Herald-News (Morris, Illinois) Newspapers.com

By May 7, 1945, the tone of the news was historic and hopeful. The Morris Daily Herald announced “British To Have V-E Day Tomorrow,” signaling the imminent end of the war in Europe. While the world awaited the official proclamation, the paper remained grounded in local tragedy, reporting that “Ole Olson Is Killed At Crossing” and providing updates on local soldiers who might be released.

1945: Streator Daily Times-Press

Streator Daily Times-Press cover: May 7, 1945 Streator Daily Times-Press cover: May 7, 1945 May 7, 1945 The Times (Streator, Illinois) Newspapers.com

In a special “Victory Edition,” the Streator Daily Times-Press used massive, bold type to declare: “Germans Quit.” The article provided a detailed account of the unconditional surrender at a “Little Red School House” in Reims, France. The paper noted that this historic moment brought an end to “Five Years, Eight Months and Six Days of Bloodshed,” marking a definitive close to the conflict for the Streator community.

1945: Dixon Evening Telegraph

Dixon Evening Telegraph cover: May 7, 1945 Dixon Evening Telegraph cover: May 7, 1945 May 7, 1945 Dixon Evening Telegraph (Dixon, Illinois) Newspapers.com

The Dixon Evening Telegraph echoed the global triumph with its own towering headline: “Nazis Quit.” Below a striking illustration of an eagle, the paper reported that the “Greatest War in History Comes To End After 2,076 Days.” Even amidst the celebration, the paper kept its readers informed on all fronts, noting that “35 Japanese Ships Sunk” as the war in the Pacific continued to rage.

Shaw Media 175th AnniversaryDixon
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.