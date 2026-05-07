Historical covers for May 7: The end of World War II in Europe

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we look back at four front pages from May 7. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing the monumental shift from the tragedy of the Hindenburg to the triumphant end of World War II in Europe.

1937: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

On May 7, 1937, the front page of The Daily Chronicle was dominated by a haunting image of the “Dirigible Hindenburg Wrecked in Flames.” The report detailed the “stupendous sum” of the airship’s loss and a death list placed at 35. Amidst the national tragedy, the paper also focused on local governance, noting a “Stupendous Sum” in debt boosted to new figures, while “Illinois Farmers Face Pest of Grasshoppers,” highlighting the agricultural anxieties of the era.

1945: Morris Daily Herald

By May 7, 1945, the tone of the news was historic and hopeful. The Morris Daily Herald announced “British To Have V-E Day Tomorrow,” signaling the imminent end of the war in Europe. While the world awaited the official proclamation, the paper remained grounded in local tragedy, reporting that “Ole Olson Is Killed At Crossing” and providing updates on local soldiers who might be released.

1945: Streator Daily Times-Press

In a special “Victory Edition,” the Streator Daily Times-Press used massive, bold type to declare: “Germans Quit.” The article provided a detailed account of the unconditional surrender at a “Little Red School House” in Reims, France. The paper noted that this historic moment brought an end to “Five Years, Eight Months and Six Days of Bloodshed,” marking a definitive close to the conflict for the Streator community.

1945: Dixon Evening Telegraph

The Dixon Evening Telegraph echoed the global triumph with its own towering headline: “Nazis Quit.” Below a striking illustration of an eagle, the paper reported that the “Greatest War in History Comes To End After 2,076 Days.” Even amidst the celebration, the paper kept its readers informed on all fronts, noting that “35 Japanese Ships Sunk” as the war in the Pacific continued to rage.