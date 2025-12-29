These new businesses opened in DeKalb in 2025

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating Candy Cloud's opening (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

DeKalb welcomed a variety of new businesses in 2025.

Among the new establishments in town are retail shops, restaurants, specialty stores and more. Here is a look at some of the latest arrivals in 2025:

Iniga Pizzeria

Iniga Pizzeria Napoletana, shown on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025, at its yet unopened 206 E. Lincoln Highway location in DeKalb. (Kelsey Rettke)

Iniga Pizzeria is back to firing up its signature wood-fired oven after moving its Ottawa location to DeKalb.

Nov. 15 was the restaurant’s first day in business, according to a social media announcement.

Whether it’s dine-in, takeout or delivery, Iniga Pizzeria welcomes patrons to try their signature pizza.

According to its website, the menu features pizza, pasta, salad and more.

Iniga Pizzeria is open from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Allegory Decoration and Design

Allegory Decoration & Design is seen Nov. 17, 2025, at 629 E. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. The shop opened this fall. (Megann Horstead)

Allegory Decoration and Design opened in DeKalb this fall, promising a special curated collection of decor and design essentials.

Allegory Decoration and Design, 629 E. Lincoln Highway, offers design services, as well as retail sales and virtual appointments in its approximately 1,000-square-foot space in a building anchored by Fargo Skateboarding downtown.

The shop’s hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday or Tuesday by appointment.

Florentino’s Charhouse

Florentino's Charhouse, shown here on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2025, at 106 E. Lincoln Highway in downtown DeKalb. The new Italian steakhouse opened Sept. 15. (Kelsey Rettke)

A new Italian steakhouse joined the downtown DeKalb business scene this fall.

Florentino’s Charhouse opened in the former Keg and Kernel by Tangled Roots Brewing Company building at 106 E. Lincoln Highway.

The menu features steaks, seafood, pasta, salads and sandwiches.

The restaurant’s hours of operation are from 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 4 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Mr. Willy’s Dark Art and Oddities

Mr. Willy's Dark Art and Oddities is seen in this undated photo at 150 E. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. (Photo Provided By Willy Adkins )

Mr. Willy’s Dark Art and Oddities, a new gothic-inspired retail shop with a penchant for rare relics, collectibles, original artwork and more, opened in DeKalb this fall just in time for the spooky season.

Inside the shop, patrons will find a variety of oddities, including uranium jewelry, various animal bone collections, older medical specimens, Funko Pops, action figures, metaphysical supplies and more.

Mr. Willy’s Dark Art and Oddities, 150 E. Lincoln Highway, took over a spot in the city’s downtown previously occupied by the boutique Seance at Tiffany’s, which relocated to another location across the street.

The oddities shop is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Iron Lab Gym

With another location in Elgin, Iron Lab Gym opened a new location in DeKalb in October.

The establishment, 2350 Sycamore Road, is run and operated by Hampshire residents Ron Richardson and Yemina Torres.

Once inside the gym, patrons will find the space is blacked out by black paint and LED lighting over black equipment, with chrome weights and dumbbells.

At 11,000 square feet in space, Iron Lab Gym offers more than 80 pieces of equipment and another 20 to 25 on the way.

Iron Lab Gym has a partnership with HitFit to outfit a special section of the gym for high-intensity interval training workouts on a 24/7 basis.

Other offerings on-site include personal training and semi-private classes.

A recovery room is in the process of being built. Once complete, it will feature a cold plunge, infrared sauna, massage chairs, zero-gravity chairs and compression therapy, all of which are available to patrons if they choose to upgrade their membership.

Iron Lab Gym is open to members 24/7 but is staffed from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Barb City Furniture

Barb City Furniture is seen Nov. 3, 2025, at its new location at 2353 Sycamore Road in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

A new furniture store promising high-quality finds that keep up with the latest trends opened in DeKalb this fall.

Barb City Furniture, 2353 Sycamore Road, wares include everything from lift chairs to dressers and love seats to reclining sofas.

Barb City Furniture offers options for customers to pay now or later.

The store’s hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Uptown Mini Market

Uptown Mini Market is seen Nov. 17, 2025, at 1215 Blackhawk Road in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

Uptown Mini Market set up shop on DeKalb’s northwest side in October under the ownership of Nidal Musleh and his son Jehad Musleh.

The market, 1215 Blackhawk Road, is an offshoot of DeKalb Food Mart, another local establishment also run and operated by the Muslehs.

At Uptown Mini Market, patrons can find many of the essential items necessary to make a meal, from fresh fruits, vegetables and meat, to beverages.

Some renovations remain underway while the store is open for business.

Uptown Mini Market is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Off The Tracks Art Supply

Off The Tracks Art Supply promises to be more than an alternative to big-box stores.

The shop, 125 N. First St, Unit D, works as a cross between an art gallery and an arts supply store.

Off the Tracks Art Supply provides not only a space for patrons to buy art supplies, but also where artists using a variety of mediums can showcase their work.

Gallery and shop hours are from 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and Sunday and Monday by appointment only.

McCabe’s

The McCabe's building, 323 and 333 E. Lincoln Highway, in downtown DeKalb seen here on Aug. 21, 2025. (Megann Horstead)

The long-vacant and historic McCabe’s buildings in downtown DeKalb reopened after a roughly $1.1 million overhaul as a venue for events and other gatherings.

The establishment, 323 and 333 E. Lincoln Highway, is accepting reservations.

Plans for reopening the buildings were a long time in the making.

The owner, David Long of Long Family Management LLC, rehabbed the space with help from a $200,000 loan from the city.

Long previously said the reopening of the McCabe’s buildings will help make DeKalb a regional destination for culture, learning, dining and entertainment, according to a news release.

Rosy Nail and Spa

Rosy Nail and Spa is seen at 921 S. Annie Glidden Road in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

Nestled in the Schnucks Shopping Center is Rosy Nail and Spa, 921 S. Annie Glidden Road.

The spa specializes in pedicures, manicures, waxing, Gel-X, and more.

Rosy Nail and Spa is open 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Walk-ins and appointments are accepted.

D’reme Nails

D'reme Nails is seen at 112 E. Lincoln Highway in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

D’reme Nails put down roots in the city’s downtown.

The salon specializes in manicures, pedicures, and more.

D’reme Nails will be open 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Tacoverse

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating Tacoverse's opening (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

Tacoverse set out to bring a fun blend of Tex-Mex to DeKalb.

The restaurant opened this summer in the former Pizza Hut location, 701 W. Lincoln Highway.

The menu features highlights, such as tacos, burritos, bowls, nachos and loaded fries.

The restaurant offers takeout, delivery and catering.

Tacoverse is open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 pm. Monday through Thursday, and from 10:30 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express is seen Monday, July 14, 2025, at 2335 Sycamore Road in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

Eyemart Express, a national optical retailer dedicated to providing focused eyecare at an affordable price, opened in the Oakland Place Shopping Center in DeKalb this summer.

Eyemart Express, 2335 Sycamore Road, features more than 2,000 affordable frames catering to all ages.

The new store is the company’s sixth location in Illinois, according to a news release. Other nearby locations include those in Rockford, Champaign, Moline, Marion and Springfield.

Eyemart Express will open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Big O’s Barbecue

Owners Alando and Valerie Farmer pose Monday, July 7, 2025, outside the new storefront for Big O's Barbecue at 930 Pappas Drive in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

Big O’s Barbecue, a food truck turned walk-up storefront known for its rib tips, opened its doors for business this summer.

The establishment, 930 Pappas Drive, is run and operated by Valerie and Alando “O” Farmer.

At Big O’s Barbecue, highlights from the restaurant’s menu include rib tips, links, chicken and more.

Big O’s Barbecue is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

Candy Cloud

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerce celebrating Candy Cloud's opening (Photo provided by the DeKalb Chamber of Commerce )

Candy Cloud, a specialty drink spot in the Northland Plaza Shopping Center in DeKalb, offers a chill way for friends to grab drinks.

The establishment, 2448 Sycamore Road, is run and operated by Amy Carol Bedows, Scott Bedows and Kevin Bedows.

Candy Cloud offers various beverages, from coffee to boba tea, and other sweet treats, including cake pops and donuts.

Candy Cloud joined the Northland Plaza Shopping Center, which is already home to Five Guys.

Other locations in Illinois include those in South Elgin, Oswego, Rockford and Glenview.

Hours are from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Skechers

A Skechers shoe store has found a home in the Oakland Plaza Shopping Center in DeKalb.

The establishment is located at 2371 Sycamore Road.

Other locations include those in Geneva, Oswego, Aurora and Joliet.

The store’s hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Brothers Country Supply

Brothers Country Supply is seen Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 1702 Sycamore in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

Brothers Country Supply, a family-owned company selling pet supplies, set up shop in DeKalb.

The establishment, 1702 Sycamore Road, has everything you need to care for your pet dog, cat, fish, reptile and more, according to its website.

Other locations include those in Plano, Oswego, Morris and Ottawa.

Hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Redemption Vault

Redemption Vault, a shop dedicated to pop culture events, celebrity signings, in-store events, collectibles, and more, aims to foster a space where fandoms can rejoice.

Redemption Vault, 2350 Sycamore Road, joined a plaza that is also home to Little Caesars.

The team at Redemption Vault also runs and operates a location in Orland Park.