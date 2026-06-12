Hampshire man arrested after a string of reported burglaries to vehicles

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection to a string of reported burglaries from vehicles in the Hampshire area, police said.

Tremayne Hill of Hampshire is charged with two counts of burglary to a vehicle, two counts of criminal trespass to a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, according to a Hampshire Police Department release.

The police said they initially responded around 6 a.m. June 12 to reports of a person checking vehicle doors on parked cars in the area of Hillcrest Avenue and Warner Street.

Police said there were several previous overnight calls regarding burglaries from vehicles in the same area, and they located a man matching the description near Jackson Avenue and Park Street.

A brief foot chase transpired after the man fled, but officers took the suspect into custody, authorities said.

It’s unclear if Hill has had a pretrial detention hearing in Kane County court in the case.

Last year, Hill was charged with multiple felonies related to alleged aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm; court records show he pleaded guilty to a single offense in March and was sentenced to two years of probation, which he still was on when the newer charges were lodged.