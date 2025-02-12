New DeKalb store could host celebrity visits, pop culture events, owner says

The future tenant space of Redemption Vault is seen Feb. 4, 2025, at 2350 Sycamore Road in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – Redemption Vault, a collectibles store specializing in celebrity signings, pop culture events and more, is coming to DeKalb.

In a recent social media post, its owners and operators – Josh Krenkel, Lewis Arboleda and Skyler Ford – announced plans to set up shop in DeKalb Market Square next to Little Caesars Pizza at 2350 Sycamore Road, Unit K.

As a DeKalb resident, Krenkel said choosing to expand their business to his hometown made sense.

The trio already runs and operates another Redemption Vault in Palos Heights.

“It just seems like a great fit for our company with everything going on with marketing collectibles right now,” Krenkel said. “I’ve seen how well it does out here. I feel like DeKalb would be a great spot for our business.”

Among some of the items the store plans to keep heavy in rotation include Funko Pops, the Pokemon trading card game, video games and more.

Arboleda said the space that the store would occupy is about 2,400 square feet and needs some renovations.

No opening date has been set yet. Arboleda said he anticipates the store could be ready by the end of March, however.

Krenkel said that since they dropped the news about the store coming to DeKalb, people have been raving about it.

“In the DeKalb community, people seem genuinely pretty excited,” Krenkel said. “We’ve received a lot of positive feedback.”

Arboleda said business has been going so well at the Palos Heights location that he and his partners wanted to expand.

He said their aspirations extend beyond DeKalb looking to the future.

“The goal eventually would be to open up a store in the Chicago area and some other areas far enough away where some people might not want to make a trip out over an hour away to go see a celebrity,” Arboleda said. “This gives more people the opportunity to meet these celebrities that we bring out.”

In the past, celebrity signings have featured the likes of World Wrestling Entertainment legends such as Mick Foley and Kurt Angle and actor Manu Bennett from “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy films.

“The celebrity signings are what set us apart,” Krenkel said. “I know a lot of people are really excited for us to start bringing out some celebrities.”