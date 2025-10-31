DeKalb couple’s new gallery, art supply store is their latest muse

Off The Tracks Art Supply is seen Oct. 22, 2025, at 125 N. First Street, Unit D, in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

A DeKalb couple has opened their latest muse: an art gallery and art supply store, 125 N. First St., Suite D. downtown.

Off The Tracks Art Supply will hold a grand opening at 5 p.m. Friday.

Owners Aaron Robertson and Christina Maldonado had a soft opening last week in anticipation of regular business hours starting this week.

Robertson said Off The Tracks Art Supply promises to be more than an alternative to the big box stores.

“It’s an art supply, and I have the gallery as well,” Robertson said. “My thing behind it was to help out the local artists, as well as local art students [to] be able to afford affordable art supplies instead of going through the big box companies, such as Michaels, Hobby Lobby, or Walmart. ... I do see our supplies as a necessity.”

At Off the Tracks Art Supply in DeKalb, patrons will find not only art supplies but also original artwork spanning multiple mediums.

How it started

Robertson said he’s long been into art.

At about age 9, he was inspired by the sight of freight trains passing his neighborhood and taking the CTA train around the city.

Robertson said he’d often see different graffiti art and was enamored by it.

One day, he started dabbling in the arts with some help from a friend.

“A real good friend of mine was actually a graffiti artist, and he showed me the ropes and [taught me] how to do it properly,” Robertson said.

His love for art grew over time. And now a hobby has turned into Off The Tracks Art Supply.

How it’s going

Maldonado said she’s excited to go on this journey with Robertson.

“It means everything to me,” Maldonado said. “I’m so proud of us, and I’m so proud of all our support.”

Maldonado said her love for art has been reignited, in part, by seeing the way art moves her partner, Aaron.

“He’s all about art. He’s my muse,” Maldonado said.

Robertson said it was important to them to open a storefront. He said they plan to take part in pop-up markets when their schedules allow.

Off The Tracks Art Supply will provide space for artists using a variety of mediums can showcase their work.

Robertson wants to feature some of his graffiti and urban artworks in the art gallery. Maldonado intends to use the space to showcase some of her acrylic paint artwork.

Robertson said he and his partner are excited to show the community what they have to offer.

“I do know a wide range of different artists from all through Illinois and all through the United States, as well as international artists that I may be getting here to display their artwork, as well as have shows for them as well,” Robertson said.

As a DeKalb resident, Robertson said choosing to run a business in town made sense for him.

“I’ve been here for a good 10 years,” Robertson said. “The art scene was pretty dead out here. [It] was pretty limited on what was going on out here.”

Similar type establishments in the DeKalb area include Jubilee Art Gallery, 128 E. Lincoln Highway, and Artifex Studio, 235 E. Lincoln Highway.

Robertson said he doesn’t want to create any friction in the city’s growing art scene.

“I’m not trying to take any customers from other local shops downtown,” he said. “I’m trying to collaborate with them, so we could be all one together instead of being a competitor.”

Robertson said he’s wrapped up several projects and looks forward to showcasing his latest work.

“In the summertime, we had a couple of art shows here and there,” he said. “It was like my big project going for the last 6 months or more. Now it’s here and I actually got some of my own personal artwork in the place this way, as well.”

Maldonado said the community’s anticipation for their latest venture to open has been exciting to see.

“Everyone we speak to, they know Aaron’s a local artist,” she said. “They’re constantly asking him, ‘Oh, when are you going to open up your shop when you know we need more art? We need to beautify our community through art.’ So, we’re hoping to make our community proud.”

Robertson said his latest muse is all about the community.

“My thing is helping out the community,” he said. “We’re trying to give back to our community.”

Gallery and shop hours are 3 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; and Sunday and Monday by appointment only.