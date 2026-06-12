Disciples UMC in Mt. Morris collecting school supplies until Aug. 1

Disciples United Methodist Church in Mt. Morris is continuing to partner with Midwest Mission to host a used/new school supplies collection drive. (Photo provided by Disciples United Methodist Church)

Disciples United Methodist Church in Mt. Morris is continuing to partner with Midwest Mission to host a used/new school supplies collection drive.

Items can be dropped off anytime in the dropbox located by the front doors at 102 Maple Ave., Mt. Morris. The drive runs May 8 to Aug. 1.

Each May, many gently used school supplies are cleaned out of desks and lockers and end up in the trash or clutter up the house. Items like notebooks with unused pages, extra pencils, crayons, rulers, folders and other supplies often still have life left in them.

In May, church members began to clean out desks and drawers to collect gently used school supplies as a Fifth Sunday project. Midwest Mission in Chatham had sent out an appeal for the items. Teachers and students in Honduras had told them that any supplies they could provide would be greatly appreciated.

“We don’t need new supplies,” a news release said. “To date we have collected 235 pounds of supplies. Some folks even went out and bought new items to send. We will accept supplies until early in August. We are planning a trip to Midwest Mission later in August.”