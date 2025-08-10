Seance at Tiffany’s to open new downtown DeKalb location

Seance at Tiffany's is seen Feb. 5, 2024 at 150 E. Lincoln Highway in downtown DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

The boutique Seance at Tiffany’s is on the move, headed for a new location in downtown DeKalb just in time for Corn Fest, its owners announced.

In a social media post, owners Randi Lockhart-Bute and Shari Potter said they had long envisioned a future with a new location for their business.

“Our dream maker, Randi Lockhart-Bute, had a dream last year that we moved across the street,” the owners wrote. “This is the month that dream becomes a reality!”

Lockhart-Bute and Potter said they are excited about their new beginning.

“We are looking forward to getting settled at the new place in time for Corn Fest,” the owners wrote. “After that, monthly workshops and support groups will be starting.”

Seance at Tiffany’s is expected to take over a space previously occupied by Hidden Treasures and More at 143 E. Lincoln Highway. The gift shop went out of business last month.

Lockhart-Bute and Potter said relocating makes sense for their business.

“The new space gives us so much room for expansion, privacy for readings and the best party space,” the owners wrote.

The boutique’s owners gave a shoutout to the previous tenants of the space.

“While we are sad to see one of our favorite shops go, we are beyond grateful that they thought of us,” the owners wrote. “Thank you, Josie. We love you.”

Lockhart-Bute and Potter expressed appreciation to the community for supporting their business.

“Thank you to all of our customers, soul family and friends who have made this growth possible,” the owners wrote. “We wouldn’t have made it this far without you.”