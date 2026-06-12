Mendota chamber seeks Sweet Corn Festival mini-royalty contestants

(File photo) 2025 Sweet Corn Festival Mini King Elliott Phalen and Mini Queen Sophia Kelly. The 2026 Sweet Corn Festival Mini-Royalty will be selected on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2026. (Photo Provided By The Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce)

As preparations continue for the 2026 Sweet Corn Festival, the Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce is looking for candidates for the Mini-Royalty Pageant.

Candidates must be five years of age on or by the date of the contest or entering kindergarten, and must be a resident of the Mendota Elementary School district, according to the release.

Parents can register their children by completing a registration form and statement of intention. Forms are available from the Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce office, Graves-Hume Public Library and online.

The forms must then be turned in or sent to 700 Illinois Ave, P.O. Box 620 by Friday, July 31.

The 2026 Mendota Sweet Corn Festival Mini King and Queen will be selected on Saturday, Aug. 8. Mini-Royalty contestants should meet behind the First State Stage at 8:45 – 9 a.m. for check-in.

A parent will be able to stay behind the stage with the child.

Judging will take place from 9 – 9:45 a.m.

The pageant will begin at 10 a.m. on the First State Stage.

In case of rain, check the Sweet Corn Festival Facebook Page for updates.

Chairpersons for the event, Christin Atherton and Kelly Becker, announced that the 2026 Mini King & Queen will each be presented with $50 in Chamber gift certificates, according to the release.