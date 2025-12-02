Uptown Mini Market opens on DeKalb’s northwest side

Uptown Mini Market is seen Nov. 17, 2025, at 1215 Blackhawk Road in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

DeKalb area shoppers have a new option for stocking up on groceries and hair and beauty essentials with the recent opening of Uptown Mini Market on the city’s northwest side.

The new establishment, under the ownership of Nidal Musleh and his son Jehad Musleh, first started doing business in town in October.

Uptown Mini Market, 1215 Blackhawk Road, is an offshoot of DeKalb Food Mart, another local establishment also run and operated by the Muslehs.

Nidal Musleh said business is faring well so far.

“It’s getting better day after day,” Nidal Musleh said.

Jehad Musleh said he’s been excited to get the store up and running.

“We worked very hard for this store,” Jehad Musleh said.

At Uptown Mini Market, patrons will be able to find many of the essential items necessary to make a meal, from fresh fruits, vegetables and meat, to beverages.

Jehad Musleh said patrons appear to be receptive to the idea of the store’s expansion.

“Overall, the people who come in are very happy because we got fresh meat, a variety of food and non-food, and a beautiful spot,” Musleh said. “Basically, [it’s] a one-stop shop. There’s a lot of stuff.”

Uptown Mini Market is located in the main-level space of about 6,400 square feet inside the former Fanatico Italian restaurant, which shuttered in 2021. Rasim Spaijoski, a former Fanatico manager whose family owned the building, was charged two years later with arson after authorities accused him of paying two men to intentionally set the building on fire.

Since then, the building has found a new purpose, however.

The upper level of the building is intended to be occupied as office spaces, which may be rented out in the future. The lower level, which contains storage and is imagined to house a banquet hall, remains under construction. The main level at Uptown Mini Market will also include space for a restaurant and a beauty supply store in the future.

Some renovations remain underway while the store is open for business.

Uptown Mini Market is tentatively open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Jehad Musleh said there’s been a lot of work put into restoring the space for business.

“We remodeled the whole building, from floors to ceiling, to painting everything,” Jehad Musleh said.

Nidal Musleh said the idea behind opening their latest business venture is simple.

Beverages are seen Nov. 17, 2025, on the main sales floor inside Uptown Mini Market in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

He said he understands how difficult it can be for some people to get around town and buy groceries.

“I’m the closest store to them,” Nidal Musleh said. “Some of them, they don’t have cars.”

Jehad Musleh said he feels up for the task of running Uptown Mini Market.

He credits what he learned about customer service from running DeKalb Food Mart with allowing him to see success at Uptown Mini Market.

Jehad Musleh said he feels the community has been supportive of him and his family’s latest business venture.

“I know the community very well,” Jehad Musleh said.

Quality of service and affordability are all factors that the Muslehs said they take pride in in doing business.

Uptown Mini Market plans to offer some special promotions in the future to help entice patrons to drop in.

Nidal Musleh said much of the foot traffic to the store has been word of mouth so far.

Snacks are seen Nov. 17, 2025, on the main sales floor at Uptown Mini Market in DeKalb. (Megann Horstead)

The store’s grand opening will be held once the building’s renovations are completed in their entirety.

Nidal Musleh said he looks forward to showcasing the store and what it has to offer the community.

“It’s going to be before the new year,” Nidal Musleh said.

Nidal Musleh gave thanks to city leaders for allowing Uptown Mini Market to become a reality in the Annie Glidden North Neighborhood.

“I appreciate the city of DeKalb for what they did [for] me,” Nidal Musleh said. “They need something right in the area.”