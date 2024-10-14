Brothers Country Supply coming to DeKalb by early 2025

The future site of Brothers Country Supply in DeKalb last month (Megann Horstead)

DeKALB – Brothers Country Supply, a family-owned pet supply company with locations in Plano, Morris, Ottawa and Oswego, is looking to expand its footprint within Illinois to include DeKalb.

According to its website, Brothers Country Supply is looking to set up shop at 1702 Sycamore Road, in DeKalb, by the start of 2025.

The store has array of pet supplies in stock, including treats, chews, farm supplies, toys, and grooming items.

Upon the DeKalb establishment’s opening, it will make for the company’s fifth pet supply store in operation in Illinois.

For information, visit brotherscountrysupply.com.

